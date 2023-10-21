Al Forno Pizzeria Suffolk VA 2114 Holland Rd
STARTERS, SALADS, PIZZA & MORE
Starters
Salads
Pizza
12'' Pizza
14'' Pizza
16'' Pizza
12" Inch Specialty Pizzas
12'' Pineapple & Ham
12'' Shrimp, Broccoli, Kalamata Olives & Fresh Tomato
12'' Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach, Feta and Caramelized Onion
12'' Philly Steak, Onion & Mozzarella
12'' Ricotta, Spinach, Mushroom & Mozzarella
12'' Ricotta, Mozzarella, Romano & Feta
12'' Broccoli, Red Onion, Garlic, Tomato & Mozzarella
Stromboli
Sandwiches
Hamburger served on a bun with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Includes French fries & pickle wedge.
Cheeseburger served on a bun with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Includes French fries & pickle wedge.
Grilled Chicken served on a bun with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Includes French fries & pickle wedge.
Breaded Chicken Fillet served on a bun with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Includes French fries & pickle wedge.
Turkey Breast served on a bun with lettuce, tomato & mayo. Includes French fries & pickle wedge.
Subs
Ham, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers & Italian Dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.
Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers & Italian Dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers & Italian Dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.
Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers & Italian Dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.
Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers & Italian Dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.
Ham, Salami, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers & Italian Dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.
Grilled onion and mushroom, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers & Italian dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.
Grilled onion and mushroom, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers & Italian dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.
Grilled onion, mushroom and green peppers, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers & Italian dressing. Served on 8" Homemade Roll & includes Bag of Chips.
Sausage Parmigiana subs served with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese on an 8'' homemade roll. Includes Chips.
Meatball Parmigiana subs served with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese on an 8'' homemade roll. Includes Chips.
Chicken Parmigiana subs served with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese on an 8'' homemade roll. Includes Chips.
Eggplant Parmigiana subs served with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese on an 8'' homemade roll. Includes Chips.
Kids
Spaghetti with Butter. 12 and Under only please.
Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce. 12 and Under only please.
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce. 12 and Under only please.
Spaghetti with Meat Ball. 12 and Under only please.
Sides
Meat Balls (2) with tomato sauce.
Desserts
DINNER
Entrees
Breaded chicken lightly fried topped w/tomato sauce & mozzarella. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and tossed salad.
Eggplant slices topped w/ tomato sauce, parmigiano & mozzarella. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and tossed salad.
Italian sausage smothered in mushrooms, green peppers, onions & marinara sauce. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and tossed salad.
Chicken Marsala, Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and tossed salad.
Pasta
Your Choice of Pasta with butter sauce. Served with Garlic Bread and Tossed Salad.
Your Choice of Pasta with garlic & oil. Served with Garlic Bread and Tossed Salad.
Your Choice of Pasta with marinara sauce. Served with Garlic Bread and Tossed Salad.
Your Choice of Pasta with tomato sauce. Served with Garlic Bread and Tossed Salad.
Your Choice of Pasta with meatballs. Served with Garlic Bread and Tossed Salad.
Your Choice of Pasta with meat sauce. Served with Garlic Bread and Tossed Salad.
Your Choice of Pasta with mushrooms. Served with Garlic Bread and Tossed Salad.
Your Choice of Pasta with sausage. Served with Garlic Bread and Tossed Salad.
Italian Favorites
Fresh pasta layered with ricotta cheese, meat sauce & mozzarella. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.
Pasta tossed with meat sauce & ham topped with mozzarella & Ricotta. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.
Tossed in a cream sauce with parmigiano, ham & sweet butter. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.
Pasta filled with ground beef & spinach topped with tomato sauce & cheese. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.
Pasta stuffed with assorted cheeses & topped with tomato sauce. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.
Pasta filled with a blend of cheeses & topped with mozzarella & tomato sauce. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.
Tender shrimp & fettuccine pasta tossed with creamy alfredo sauce. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.
Succulent shrimp in marinara or white wine sauce. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.
Tender clams in marinara or white wine sauce. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.
Shrimp & chicken in marinara, heavy cream, basil & brandy. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.
Grilled chicken breast tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.
Spaghetti with tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella and baked in a gratin dish. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.
Pasta filled with beef topped with tomato sauce. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.
Cheese filled tortellini and our own Alfredo sauce, ham and parmigiano cheese. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.
Fresh pasta encasing a filling of braised chicken, spinach, sun dried tomato, parmigiano and ricotta cheese. Topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese and baked. Served with side of pasta, garlic bread and a tossed salad.