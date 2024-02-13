Al Fuego Grill & Bar
FOOD
Skillet
- AL Fuego Skillet$19.50
Steak,Grilled onions,mushrooms,Tomatoes,Serranos,Salsa,Sourcream& Mozzarella cheese.
- Corn Beef Hash skillet$14.50
Corn Beef with onions & cheddar cheese
- Meat lover Skillet$14.50
Bacon,sausage,Ham & cheddar cheese
- veggie Skillet$14.50
Broccoli,Mushrooms,spinach,tomatoes,onions,green peppers
- Chorizo Skillet$14.50
Homemade Chorizo,with onions,serranos,tomatoes,sourcream,salsa&Mozzarella cheese
- Create Your own Skillet$9.50
Create your own way. Come with 2 eggs any style,Toast,Potatoes
- Carnitas Skillet$18.00
Come with 2 eggs any style,.Grilled onions,tomatoes,our pork carnitas cilantro, salsa, And hashbrownswith a choice of Toast
Omelet
- Al Fuego Omelet$19.50
Grilled Steak,mushrooms,onions,serranos,tomatoes,salsa,sourcream,&mozzarella cheese
- Meat Lover Omelet$14.50
Bacon,sausage,Ham & american cheese
- Veggie Omelet$14.50
Sauted Mushroom,Onions,tomatoes,broccoli,green pepers & cheddar cheese
- Biscuit & Sausage Omelet$14.50
Biscuit inbside of the omelet,topped with sausage gravy & Cheddar cheese
- Chorizo Omelet$14.50
Chorizo,Serrano.Onions,Tomatoes,salsa,sourcream,&mozzarella cheese
- Create Your Own Omelet$9.50
Make your own way,choice of Toast & Poatatoes
- Spinach& Mushroom Omelet$14.50
Grilled Mushrooms,onions,spinach,tomatoes,Swiss cheese & Hollandaise sauce.
Benedict
- Classic Benedict$14.50
English Muffing,Canadian bacon,Poached egg,Topped with Hollandaise sauce, Served with Hashbrowns or American Fries
- Florentine$14.50
English Muffing,Sauted spinach,tomatoes,Poached eggs,Topped with Hollandaise sauce.served with Fresh Fruit
- Country Benedict$14.50
English Muffing,Sausage patties,poached eggs,Topped with Sausage Gravy.Served with Your choice of Potatoes
- Mexican Benedict$14.50
English Muffing,Chorizo,onions,Serranos& tomatoes,Poached eggs,Topped with Cheese Dip Queso.Served with your choice of Potatoes
Sweet Treats
- 2 Panackes$6.00
served plain or Flavor Choose from Apple Compote Blueberry compote,Strawberry Compote,Strawberry &Bananas,Choco chip,Pecan,Fresh Stawberry,Fresh Blueberries.
- 4 pancakes$9.00
served plain or Flavor Choose from Apple Compote Blueberry compote,Strawberry Compote,Strawberry &Bananas,Choco chip,Pecan,Fresh Stawberry,Fresh Blueberries.
- 4 Slices French Toast$6.00
served plain or Flavor Choose from Apple Compote Blueberry compote,Strawberry Compote,Strawberry &Bananas,Choco chip,Pecan,Fresh Stawberry,Fresh Blueberries.
- 6 Slices Of French Toast$9.00
served plain or Flavor Choose from Apple Compote Blueberry compote,Strawberry Compote,Strawberry &Bananas,Choco chip,Pecan,Fresh Stawberry,Fresh Blueberries.
- Belgian Waffle$9.00
served plain or Flavor Choose from Apple Compote Blueberry compote,Strawberry Compote,Strawberry &Bananas,Choco chip,Pecan,Fresh Stawberry,Fresh Blueberries.
- 2 Crepes$6.00
served plain or Flavor Choose from Apple Compote Blueberry compote,Strawberry Compote,Strawberry &Bananas,Choco chip,Pecan,Fresh Stawberry,Fresh Blueberries.
- 4 Crepes$12.00
served plain or Flavor Choose from Apple Compote Blueberry compote,Strawberry Compote,Strawberry &Bananas,Choco chip,Pecan,Fresh Stawberry,Fresh Blueberries.
Combo
- 1 Egg Combo$7.50
Served with Your choice of Potatoes or Fresh Fruit,2bacon or 2 Sausage or Ham& 1 Sliced of Toast
- 2 Egg Combo$10.50
Served with your Choice of Potatoes,or Fresh Fruit, Choose Your meat of Ham or Bacon or Sausage links or Patties & Toast.
- 3 Egg Combo$15.00
Served with Your Choice of Potatoes or Fresh Fruit,Choose from Bacon orSausage links or Ham or Sausage Patties or Corn Beef Hash & Toast.
- Pancake Combo$14.50
2Eggs any Style,2 Bacon and 2 Sausage links,2 Regular or Flavor panackes,Choice of Potatoes or Fresh Fruit
- French Toast Combo$14.50
2 Eggs any style,2 Bacon and 2 Sausage link,4 Triangles French Toast,choice of Potatoes or Fresh Fruit
- Waffle Combo$15.50
2 Eggs any Style,2Bacon and 2 Sausage links,a Belgian Waffle and a Choice of Potatoes or Fresh Fruit
- Crepe Combo$14.50
2 Eggs any style,2 Bacon 2Sausage links, Choice of Potatoes or Fresh Fruit,Choose your Crepe flavor except Breakfast or Florentine.
- Ribeye & Eggs Combo$21.50
Cooked the way you Choose,3 eggs any style,Choice of Potatoes,or Fresh Fruit & toast
- Huevos Rancheros$13.00
2 eggs any style, under your choice of tortilla, with Ranchero salsa on top the eggs,served with Rice & Beans
- Huevos ala Mexicana$14.00
Scrambled eggs, with Serrano peppers,Tomatoes,onions,,served with Rice & Beans and your choice of tortillas
- Huevos Con Chorizo$13.00
Eggs scrambled with Chorizo Served with Ruice & Beans.a choice of tortilla
- Huevos Ala Mexicana & Chorizo$16.00
Scrambled eggs, with Serrano peppers,Tomatoes,onions&chorizoserved with Rice & Beans and your choice of tortillas
- Breakfast Crepe$14.50
Made with 2 eggs,hashbrowns,Bacon & Ham, Topped with Cheese Dip sauce.
- 1 Breakfast Crepe$8.50
Made with 1 eggs,hashbrowns,Bacon & Ham, Topped with Cheese Dip sauce.
- Chicken Florentine Crepe$14.50
Grilled Chicken,onions,mushrooms,spinach,and topped with Hollandaise Sauce.
- 1 Chicken Florentine Crepe$8.50
Grilled Chicken,onions,mushrooms,spinach,and topped with Hollandaise Sauce.
- Chicken & Waffles$15.50
3 Chicken Tenders& our Belgian Waffle With your choice of Sauce
- Chicken & Pancakes$14.50
3 Chicken Tenders& our Pancakes With your choice of Sauce
- Biscuit & Sausage Combo$14.50
2 Eggs any style with biscuit and sausage Gravy,served with your Choice of Potatoes.
- Chilaquiles Rice & Beans and Eggs$9.50
Choose From Green or Red Salsa Topped with Sourcream,Queso Fresco,avocado & Fresh Cilantro.
- Breakfast Burrito or Bowl
Potatoes,mix with scrambled egss,choice of breakfast meat (Bacon,Sausage,Ham,)and Cheese rolled up on the Flour Tortilla or Just with out it, with a choice.
- CFS & Eggs$16.00
Country Fried Steak. Topped with Sausage Gravy, 2 eggs* any style, choice of potatoes & Toast or Pancakes
Kids
- Silver Dollar Pancakes$8.00
6 Silver Dollar Pancakes with 1 eggs, 2Bacon or 2 Sausage links.
- Mickey Mouse$8.00
pancake with chocolate chips,2Bacon or 2 Sausage links.
- Jr French Toast$8.00
1 French Toast,with 1 egg any style,2 Bacon or 2 sausage links.
- Jr Waffle Combo$8.00
1/2 Waffle with 1Egg any Style, 2 Bacon or 2 Sausage links.
- Jr Chicken Strips$8.00
Chicken strips served with French Fries or Fresh Fruit
- Jr Cheeseburger$8.00
Served with French Fries or Fresh Fruit
- Jr Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
Served with Rice or Beans or French Fries or Fruit
Sides
- Side Avocado$3.00
Side of avocado
- Sausage Patties$6.00
3 Sausage patties
- 4Bacon$6.00
Side of 4 Bacon
- 2 Bacon$3.00
Side of 2 Bacon
- Country Ham$7.00
Side of Country Ham
- Corn Beef Hash$7.00
Side of Corn Beef Hash
- Canadian Bacon$6.00
3 Slices of Canadian Bacon
- Side of Beans$3.00
side of Beans
- 4 Sausage Links$6.00
4 Sausage links
- 2 Sausage links$3.00
2 Sausage Links
- Side Of Rice$3.00
Side of Rice
- Side of Rice & Beans$6.00
Side of Rice & Beans
- French Fries$7.00
Side Of French Fries
- Side Of Onion Rings$7.00
Side Of Onions Rings
- Hashbrowns$4.00
side of Hashbrowns
- American Fries$4.00
Side of American Fries
- Cheese Dip Small$8.00
Small Dip
- Toast$3.50
Choose From White,Wheat,Rye,Sourdough, Texas Toast or English Muffin
- Oatmeal$6.50
Served with Brown Sugar & Milk
- 1 Pancake$3.00
1 Pancake
- Small Biscuit & Gravy$4.50
Small Portion of Biscuit & Gravy
- Large Biscuit & Gravy$8.50
Large of Biscuit & Gravy
- Side of Gravy$3.50
Side of Gravy
- Side of Tortillas$2.50
Choose From Corn Or Flour
- Small Fruit$4.50
Small Fruit (seasonal Fruit)
- Large Fruit$9.00
Large Fruit (seasonal)
- Tacos ala Carte$4.00
Make your own Choice meat individual
- 1 Egg$1.30
- 2 Eggs$2.50
- 3 Eggs$4.50
- Turkey Bacon$3.00+
- Chicken Sausage$3.00+
- Burrito ala carte
Salads
- Small House Salad$9.00
lettuce,tomatoes,onions,peppers,olives,crutons,cheddar cheese,Hard Boil eggs
- House Salad Large$14.00
lettuce,tomatoes,onions,peppers,olives,crutons,cheddar cheese,Hard Boil eggs
- Small Guacamole$9.00
Make With jalapenos,Fresh avocados,tomatoes,onion,Fresh Lime Juice,cilantro & Salt
- Large Guacamole$13.00
Make With jalapenos,Fresh avocados,tomatoes,onion,Fresh Lime Juice,cilantro & Salt
- Cobb salad$15.00
Cheddar cheese,avocado,bacon,tomatoes,black olives,Dressing,Hard Boil eggs on lettuce
- Chef Salad$16.00
Shaved Turkey,Ham,Hard Boil eggs,Crutons,Cheddar Cheese,Black olives,Tomatoes on Lettuce
Appetizer
- Large Cheese Dip$13.00
Large Dip
- Sampler Appetizer$15.00
Chicken Strips,Onion Ring & Provolone Cheese with marinara sauce
- Nachos Veracruz$16.00
Tortilla Chips,Beans,Mexican salad,sourcream,Guacamole Cheese Dip,Queso Fresco& Jalapenos,With your Choice of meat
- Choriqueso$16.00
Homemade chorizo with Queso dip And your Choice Of Tortillas
- Loaded Cheese Fries$15.50
Crispy French Frie,Loaded with your choice of meat,Jalapenos,onions,tomatoes,cilantro,lettuce,sourcream,Cheese Dip & Queso Fresco
- Chilindrina$9.00
Spread a layer of cream on chicharron sheet,Top with Lettuce,cueritos,avocados,tomatoes,finish with Queso Fresco,mayo and hot sauce.
- Flaming Saganaki Cheese$14.00
Aged Fine Cheese Flaming on the table
Burgers/Sandwich
- Al Fuego Burger$19.00
Grilled serranos,jalapenos,onions, Bacon, Al fuego Sauce Lettuce,Tomatoes,Pepper Jack Cheese
- Swiss Mushroom Bgr$17.00
Grilled Mushrooms,with Swiss Cheese.mayo,lettuce,tomatoes,onions,pickles.
- Philly Burger$18.00
Grilled Peppers with onions,mushrooms & Mozzarella Cheese
- Bacon Cheese Burger$17.00
Lettuce,Tomatoes,Onions,Pickles,Al Fuego Sauce.Cheddar &Bacon
- Double B.L.T$15.50
Double Decker Sandwich with Mayo,Lettuce,Tomatoes & Bacon
- Turkey Bacon Club$16.00
Make with wheat Toast,mayo,lettuce,tomatoes,Bacon,Turkey& American Cheese
- Reuben Melt$16.00
Grilled Rye Tst,Swiss Cheese,SourKraft,Thousand Island & Corn Beef
- Hamburger$15.00
Lettucve,tomatoes,Onions,Pickles & Al fuego Sauce
- Ham&Egg Cheese Melt$15.00
Grilled Sourdough,American Cheese,Scrambled eggs& Grilled Ham.
- Brunch Burger$17.00
Al fuego sauce,crispy Potato,Burger,american Cheese,Bacon,1 Egg any Style
- B.L.T$13.00
Mayo,Lettuce,Tomato&Bacon
- Gyro Platter$16.00
Served on 2 Pita Bread with,Onion,Tomatoes,Black Olives,Feta Cheese,Tzatziki Sauce
- Philly Steak
Grilled Steak or Chicken, With pepers,onions,mushrooms &mozzarella Cheese on french Roll
- Create Your Own Burger$15.00
Create your Own way. Already come with lettuce,tomatoes,onions,pickles Adding aditional item for just $1.00
- Monte Cristo$16.00
Soy mexicano (Dinner)
- Al Fuego Fajitas
Choose Your meat with Colorful peppers,Onions,Tomatoes,Served with Rice & Beans Mexican salad and Your Choice of Tortillas
- Carne asada$20.00
Grilled Steak,Grilled Onions,With Rice & Beans,and Choice Of Tortillas
- Carne Ala Mexicana$20.00
Grilled Steak With Grilled Tomatoes,Grilled Jalapenos,served with Rice& Beans,and choice of tortillas
- Enfrijoladas$13.00
Covered in Flavorful,Bean sauce,stuffed with Cheese,Topped with Cilantro,Onions,Avocado& Sour Cream
- Enchilada Dinner$15.00
Corn Tortilla covered in Flavorful red or green salsa,Filling of Cheese,Chicken or Ground Beef,Topped with Lettuce,saour cream & Queso Fresco
- Chicken mole$18.50
Homemade Mole Served with Rice & Beans and Choice of Tortillas
- Emmoladas$16.50
Corn Tortilla Covered in Mole Sauce,filling with your choice of Cheese,Chicken Or Ground Beef,topped with Raw Onions & Queso Fresco
- Tacos of Cochinita Pibil$19.00
Marinated Pork meat with spices,slow cooked and rolled in corn tortillas ,topped of pickles onions& jalapenos/habaneros,&Queso Fresco
- Taco Dinner$17.00
Choose your meat and make any stile Mexican(onions &Cilantro) or American (Lettuce&Tomatoes) Served with Rice&Beans
- Barbacoa De Res$21.00
Slow cooked Beef, Served with Rice & Beans,,Cilantro & Onions, Choice of Tortillas
- Carnitas En Salsa Verde$18.00
Fried Pork Chunks in Salsa Verde,Served With Rice & Beans and your Choice of Tortillas
- Quesadillas$16.00
Grilled onions & peppers,with mozzarella.Served with Rice & Beans,mexican salad, and your choice of meat
- Memelas$16.00
Choose your meat Choice,Homemade Tortilla,with Beans,Queso fresco,Onions,tomatoes,cilantro,Lettuce, sour cream, avocado,
- Huaraches$16.00
Homemade tortilla mixed with Black Beans,topped with lettuce,tomatoes,sourcream,onions.avocado,Queso Fresco
- Garnachas$16.00
Homemade Tortilla,Fried them with a choice of meat,topped,black beans,lettuce&cilantro,Avocado,Sourcream,Queso Fresco
- Burrito Dinner$17.00
Choose your Favorite Meat,Beans,Rice,Lettuce,Tomatoes,onions,Cilantro,Cheese,Sourcream served with Rice & Bean as side
- Chimichanga$17.00
Fried Tortilla filled with your favor meat choice,with combine Rice&Beans, mexican salad,with cheese sauce sour cream & guacamole
- Tostadas$17.00
Fried Tortilla,topped with Black Beans,your meat choice,lettuce,sourcream,Queso Fresco,avocado,
- Taco Salad$15.00
Fried Flour Tortilla,with beans,cheddar cheese your meat choice from Chicken Or Beef,tomatoes,sourcream&salsa
- Shrimp Coktail Veracruzano Style
Shrimp,Radish,cuccumber,onion,cilantro,tomatoes,jalapenos,avocado,alfuego sauce, served with crackers or chips
- Shrimp al Mojo (Garlic Sauce)$24.00
Marinated Shrimp With Garlic Sauce,served with Rice& Beans and Your choice of Tortilla
- Srimp Ala Diabla (Spicy)$24.00
Shrimp,cooked with chipotle sauce and spices,served with Rice & Beans and your Choice of Tortillas
- Mojarra (whole Tilapia)$22.00
Make your own way, please allowed 20 min to cook
- Flautas$16.00
- Empanadas$14.00
- CARNE ALA TAMPIQUENA$24.00
Grilled Steak, served with 2 Enchilada, One Red & One Green, filled with Chicken & Ground Beef, Rice & Beans and your choice of Tortillas.
- Torta Dinner$16.00
Telera Bread with Mayo, Black Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapenos, Avocado, Oaxaca Cheese, and your Meat Choice.
- Caldo De Res$16.00