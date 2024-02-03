Al. Ringling Brewing Co. 623 Broadway St.
Sandwiches
- Sloppy Joe Sandwich$10.00
Beef, bell peppers, and sauce, served with a pickle spear and a side of fries
- Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled or crispy chicken with original or spicy seasoning, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, aioli, cold-smoked bacon, over easy egg, and a side of fries
- Circus Burger$14.00
Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, cold-smoked bacon, over easy egg, aioli, and a side of fries
A La Carte
- Apple Sauce$0.50
2 oz
- Beer Cheese$0.50
2 oz
- BeerBque Sauce$0.50
2 oz
- Buffalo Sauce$0.50
2 oz
- Chimichurri Sauce$0.50
2 oz
- Cream Cheese Sweet Icing$0.50
2 oz
- Lemon Aioli$0.50
2 oz. Friday only
- Maple Syrup$0.50
2 oz
- Paraguayan Sauce$0.50
2 oz
- Pickle Spears$1.00
- Potato Pancakes$3.00
- Ranch Sauce$0.50
2 oz
- Sour Cream$0.50
2 oz
- Spicy Mustard Sauce$0.50
2 oz
- Spicy Ranch Sauce$0.50
2 oz
Shareables
- Home Made Ringling French Fries$6.00
Lightly seasoned
- Beer Grain Bavarian Pretzel$16.00
Our freshly made gargantuan pretzel from neat-o's bake shoppe, served with brown mustard and beer cheese dipping sauces, ask for sweet icing
- Bruschetta$12.00
Tomatoes, basil, Parmesan, and balsamic vinaigrette served on french baguette
- Cheese Curds$8.00Out of stock
- Fried Cheese Curds$8.00
Ask for ranch dipping sauce
Empanada
Soup of the Day Special
Fish Fry
Soups and Salads
- Cup Beer Cheese Soup$6.00
- Bowl Beer Cheese Soup$12.00
- Cup French Onion Soup$6.00Out of stock
- Bowl French Onion Soup$12.00Out of stock
- Cobb Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, eggs, avocado, tomatoes, Parmesan, and served with ranch dressing
- Caesar Salad$12.00Out of stock
Parmesan, croutons, and served with caesar dressing
Handmade Empanadas
- Chicken Empanada$6.00
Chicken, onion, bell pepper, and traditional seasoning
- Beef Empanada$6.00
Beef, hard-boiled egg, bell pepper, onion, and traditional seasoning
- Vegetarian Empanada$6.00
Portabella mushroom, roasted eggplant, leek, and roasted red pepper
- Apple Pie Empanada$6.00
Granny smith apple, cinnamon, and sugar, paired with cream cheese icing
- Empanada Platter$18.00
Your choice of 3 empanadas includes a side of coleslaw and fries
Kids Menu
Dinner Entrees
- Black & Blue*$16.00
6 oz steak served with blue cheese and balsamic glaze over toasted baguette
- Mama Ringling's Pasta*$16.00
Meat sauce. Enjoy the original recipe the Ringling brothers cherished!
- Chimi Steak Tips*$18.00
8 oz sirloin and onions sauteed with chimichurri
- Peppered Steak*$23.00
8 oz sirloin with bell peppers, onions, and sweet chili glaze
Beverage Menu
Specialty Drinks
Beverages
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Black Cherry$6.00
Canned
- Bottled Soda$5.00
Bottle
- Cherry Cola$6.00
Canned
- Coca-Cola$3.00
- Cream Soda$6.00
Canned
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Diet Root Beer$6.00
Canned
- Diet Sprite$3.00
- Juice$4.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Mellow Yellow$3.00
- Orange Cream Soda$6.00
Canned
- Red Bull$3.00
- Root Beer$6.00
Canned
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Sweetened Iced Tea$3.00
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$3.00
Other Alcohol
- Loon Honey$6.00
- Loon Pear$6.00
- Starcut Aurora$6.00
- Starcut Pulsar$6.00
- Starcut Squishy$6.00
- Woodchuck Amber$6.00
- Woodchuck Apple$6.00
- Woodchuck Berry$6.00
- Woodchuck Blueberry$6.00
- Woodchuck Rose$6.00
- JD Lemon$7.00
- JD Punch$7.00
- JD Watermelon$7.00
- JD Peach$7.00
- JD Citrus$7.00
- New Grist$6.00
- K4 Huckleberry$6.00
- K4 Mango$6.00
- K4 Blackcherry$6.00
- K4 Cuc Mel$6.00
- HK That's Forked$6.00
- HN Peach$6.00
Beer
- Bally Broad$3.00+
- Ballyhoo Honey Braggot$3.00+
- Barabooberry Blueberry Wheat Ale$3.00+
- Baraboobian American IPA$3.00+
- Bootopia Wheated Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout$5.00+
High Octane. Clone
- Dr. Pilz Kickapoo Stout$3.00+
- Elephant Walk$4.00+
High Octane
- Flying Squadron$4.00+
High Octane
- Flying Squadron Maple$5.00+
High Octane. Clone
- Fruitville Road IPA$3.00+
High Octane
- Hanneford Red$3.00+
Irish red
- Heat Merchant Chili Pepper Ale$3.00+
- Hot Summer Night Black Currant Sour$3.00+
- Hoxie Grape$3.00+
- Humbug IPA$3.00+
- Motorcycle Girl Honey Blonde Ale$3.00+
- Pombero Night$3.00+
- Ringling Original$3.00+
- Roustabout$3.00+
- Tannenbaum$3.00+
- Pie Car Key Lime Tart$3.00+Out of stock
- King Pole - Kolsch$3.00+Out of stock
- Savin Rock - Hefeweizen$3.00+Out of stock
- Pombero Pilsner$3.00+Out of stock
- Space Squadron Barrel Aged Imperial Stout$5.00+Out of stock
High Octane. Clone
- Pumpkin Spice Marzen$3.00+Out of stock
- Drew Brew IPA$3.00+Out of stock
High Octane
- Mustache Flight$13.00Out of stock
5 oz pours of any beer
Liquor
- Rocks Call Liquor$7.00
- Shot Call Liquor$7.00
- Single Call Liquor$8.00
- Double Call Liquor$11.00
- Rocks Premium Liquor$9.00
- Shot Premium Liquor$9.00
- Single Premium Liquor$10.00
- Double Premium Liquor$13.00
- Rocks Top Shelf$12.00
- Shot Top Shelf$12.00
- Single Top Shelf$13.00
- Double Top Shelf$18.00
- Rocks Well Liquor$6.00
- Shot Well Liquor$6.00
- Single Well Liquor$7.00
- Double Well Liquor$10.00
Misc Menu
Mug Club Membership
Rentals
Merchandise
- AL. Logo Keychain$5.00
- AL. Logo Magnet$4.00
- AL. Logo Sticker$2.00
- AL. Logo Sticker Label$4.00
- WM AL. Logo Tshirt$20.00
- S AL. Logo Tshirt$20.00
- XXL AL. Logo Tshirt$20.00
- WS AL. Logo Tshirt$20.00
- M AL. Logo Tshirt$20.00
- L AL. Logo Tshirt$20.00
- Bar Nachos Bowl$5.00
- Bar Snack Pretzels$2.00
- Brew Deck 2024$29.95
- Brew Haha Whirling Dervish Dry Coffee Beans$12.00
12 oz
- Knotty Pretzels$7.00
8 oz bags
- Oktoberfest Stein Plus Beer Fill$20.00
- Small Popcorn$2.00
- Large Popcorn$5.00
- Tagabrew Keychain$2.00
- Tagabrew Necklace with Charm$6.00