Aladdin Hillcrest
Main Menu
Appetizers
Half Hummus
Chickpeas, Tahini (Sesame), Lemon Juice, topped with Olive Oil, Paprika, Parsley
Full Hummus
Hummus with Shawarma
Our house made Hummus, topped with your choice of Lamb & Beef or Chicken Shawarma and Roasted Almonds
Half Baba Ghanouj
Smoked Eggplant, Tahini (Sesame), Garlic, Yogurt, Lemon. topped with Olive Oil, Paprika, Parsley
Full Baba Ghanouj
Half Garlic
Whipped Garlic, Lemon Juice, Canola Oil
Full Garlic
Labneh
Creamy Kefir Cheese dip topped with Olive Oil, with Zaatar Flatbread, Fresh Veggies
Half Labneh
Creamy Kefir Cheese dip topped with Olive Oil
Half Tzatziki
Yogurt, Garlic, Persian Cucumbers, Mint
Full Tzatziki
Baked Kebbeh
Lean Sirloin Beef and Bulgur Wheat, layered with minced Beef, Onions and Pine Nuts. Topped with Caramelized Onions, served with Tzatziki
Falafel (6)
Chickpea fritter seasoned with Garlic, Spices and Parsley. Served with Tahini (Sesame)
Falafel (12)
Dolma (6)
Rolled Grape Leaves, filled with Rice, Tomatoes, Onions, Parsley
Dolma (12)
Cauliflower Tagine
Fried Cauliflower, Tahini (Sesame), Roasted Almonds, Sumac
Kibbeh Croquette (3)
Fried seasoned lean sirloin Beef and Bulgur Wheat filled with mined Beef, Onions and Pine Nuts
Kibbeh Croquette (6)
Cheese Borak
Half Dozen; savory Pastry, French feta, Akawii, sweet Cheese, Mint
Beef Borak
Half Dozen; savory Pastry, ground Beef, Tomatoes, Pine Nuts
Spinach Borak
Half Dozen; savory Pastry, Spinach, Sumac, Lemon, Tomatoes, Onions, Walnuts
Sambousik
Half Dozen; fried Pastry; minced Beef, Pine Nuts
Soup
Salads
Tabbouleh
Italian Parsley, Tomatoes, Bulgur Wheat, Mint, Onions, Lemon-Olive Oil
Half Pistachio Chicken Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Pistachios, Tomatoes, Feta, Cilantro, Grilled Chicken. Balsamic Dressing
Full Pistachio Chicken Salad
Half Chopped Chicken Salad
Iceberg, Persian Cucumber, Tomato, Pistachio, Feta, Black Olives, Sun-Dried Tomato, Grilled Chicken. Greek Dressing
Full Chopped Chicken Salad
Half Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Persian Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, French Feta. Greek Dressing
Full Greek Salad
Half Greek Salad W/Chicken
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Persian Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, French Feta. Greek Dressing
Full Greek Salad W/Chicken
Half Mediterranean Chicken Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Persian Cucumbers, Radishes, French Feta, Fresh Mint, Green Onions, Croutons and Grilled Chicken. Lemon-Olive Oil Dressing
Full Mediterranean Chicken Salad
Half Fattoush Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Persian Cucumber, Parsley, Radish, White Onion, Green Onion, Sumac, Mint, Croutons. Lemon-Olive Oil Dressing
Full Fattoush Salad
Half Fattoush W/Chicken
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Persian Cucumber, Parsley, Radish, White Onion, Green Onion, Sumac, Mint, Croutons. Lemon-Olive Oil Dressing
Full Fattoush W/Chicken
Half Shrimp Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Carrot, Feta, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Pistachio and Grilled Shrimp. Passion Fruit Dressing
Full Shrimp Salad
Side Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Persian Cucumber, Red Onion, Sumac, Mint. Lemon-Olive Oil Dressing
Half Arabic Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Persian Cucumber, Red Onion, Sumac, Mint. Lemon-Olive Oil Dressing
Tabbouleh Side
Stone Oven Pizzas
Aladdin Pizza
12 Herbs, Thyme, French Feta, Mozzarella, Tomato slices, Parmesan
Baba Vegetarian Pizza
Baba Ghanouj base, assorted Vegetables, Sun-Dried tomato
Lamb and Beef Shawarma Pizza
Tahini base, Lamb and Beef Shawarma, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomato slices
BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ base, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Cilantro
Spicy Chicken Pizza
Spicy Garlic-Tomato base, Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Peppers, Red Onions, Tomato slices, Parmesan
Chicken Shawarma Pizza
House made Tomato base, Chicken Shawarma, Onions, Tomato slices
Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Exotic Rice Plates
Lamb and Beef Bryani
Basmati Rice in Bryani Spices, topped with Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Roasted Almonds
Chicken Bryani
Basmati Rice in Bryani Spices, topped with Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Roasted Almonds
Grilled Veggies Bryani
Basmati Rice in Bryani Spices, topped with Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Roasted Almonds
Shrimp Bryani
Basmati Rice in Bryani Spices, topped with Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Roasted Almonds
Wraps
Cauliflower Wrap
Fried Cauliflower, Tomato, Cucumber Pickle, Tahini
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Chicken Shawarma, Tomato, Garlic Spread
Lamb and Beef Shawarma Wrap
Lamb & Beef Shawarma, Onion, Tomato, Turnip Pickle, Parsley, Tahini
Chicken Kabob Wrap
Chicken Kabob, Tomato, Garlic Spread
Kafta Kabob Wrap
Ground Sirloin Beef, Hummus, Tomato
Lamb Kabob Wrap
Leg of Lamb, Green Bell Pepper, Onions, Hummus
Falafel Wrap
Chickpea Fritters, Tomatoes, Parsley, Radishes, Fresh Mint, Turnip Pickle, Tahini
Chicken Breast Wrap
Chicken Breast, Tomato, Garlic Spread
Entrees
#1 Chicken Shawarma Entree
Basmati Rice, Hummus, Garlic Spread
#2 Lamb & Beef Shawarma Entree
Basmati White Rice, Hummus, Tahini, Turnip Pickles
#3 Lamb Kabob Entree
Basmati White Rice, Hummus
#4 Chicken Kabob Entree
Basmati White Rice, Hummus, Garlic Spread
#5 Shish Kabob Mix Entree
Chicken Kebab, Kafta Kebab, Lamb Kebab, Basmati White Rice, Hummus, Garlic Spread
#6 Kafta Kabob Entree
Basmati White Rice, Hummus
#7 Lamb Chops Entree
Basmati White Rice, Hummus
#8 Mixed Grill Entree
Chicken Kebab, Kafta Kebab, Lamb Kebab, 3 Lamb Chops, Garlic Spread
Meza Platter
Traditional Dishes
Beef Dolma (12)
Dozen Grape Leaves stuffed with Rice, Ground Beef and Spices
M'jadara Lentils
Brown Lentil Porridge with Bulgur Wheat, topped with Caramelized Onions. Served with a Side Salad
Moussaka (Lebanese Eggplant Stew)
Stewed Eggplants, Tomatoes, Chickpeas, Onions. Served with Basmati Rice
Sides and Extras
Basmati White Rice
Cucumber Side
Tomato Side
Tahini Side
Garlic Side
Hummus Side
Baba Side
Labneh Plain Side
Labneh Garlic Side
Tzatziki Side
Feta Cheese
Pita Bread
Mixed Pickles
Half Mixed Pickles
French Fries
Turnip Pickles
Cucumber Pickles
Green Olives
Black Olives
Lettuce
Raw Mixed Vegetables
Grilled Veggie Skewer
Zaatar Manoushi
Chicken Shawarma Side
Lamb & Beef Shawarma Side
Chicken Breast Side
Chicken Kabob Side
Lamb Kabob Side
Kafta Kabob Side
Lamb Chop
Shrimp Side
Desserts
Baklava
Rolled Phyllo, Cashew Nut, Pistachio, Rosewater
Cheese Knefe
Sweet Mozzarella baked with a Semolina Crust, topped with Crushed Pistachios, Rosewater Reduction
Bird's Nest (Osmalieh)
Shredded Strands of Crispy Wheat, Ashta Clotted Cream, Crushed Pistachios, Rosewater Reduction
Ashtalieh
Ashta Clotted Cream, topped with Crushed Pistachio, Rosewater