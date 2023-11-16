Skip to Main content
Food
Pizza
Beverages
Gyros
Kabobs
Shawarma
Falafel
Salads
Wings
House Subs
Chicken Tenders
Side Order
Desserts
Extra Sauces and Dressings
Gyros
Chicken Gyro in Pita
$10.99
Lamb/Beef Gyro in Pita
$10.99
Chicken and Lamb/Beef Combo in Pita
$11.99
Chicken Gyro Bowl
$11.99
Lamb/Beef Gyro Bowl
$11.99
Chicken and Lamb/Beef Combo Bowl
$13.99
Kabobs
Mild Chicken Kabob
$13.99
Spicy Chicken Kabob
$13.99
Lamb Kabob
$16.99
Beef Kabob
$14.99
Salmon Kabob
$16.99
Combo Lamb and Chicken
$16.99
Combo Beef and Chicken
$16.99
Combo Lamb, Beef and Chicken
$19.99
Shawarma
Chicken Shawarma
$11.99
Lamb/Beef Shawarma
$11.99
Falafel
Falafel in Pita
$8.99
Falafel with Rice & Salad
$9.99
Falafel with Salad
$9.99
Salads
Garden Salad Small
$5.99
Garden Salad Large
$9.99
Chicken Kabob Salad
$14.99
Greek Salad
$10.99
Falafel Salad
$12.99
Chicken Gyro Salad
$12.99
Lamb/Beef Gyro Salad
$12.99
Salmon Salad
$15.99
Beef Kabob Salad
$15.99
Lamb Salad
$15.99
Wings
7 Pieces
$9.99
14 Pieces
$17.99
21 Pieces
$26.99
28 Pieces
$34.99
Wings & Fries
$10.99
House Subs
8" Steak and Cheese
$9.99