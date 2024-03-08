Sharon A La Esh 366 South Main Street
Combos
Kebabs
- Chicken$18.00
marinated chicken breast skewered with mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes. served over rice with salad.
- Lamb(Ground)$22.00
seasoned ground lamb skewered and grilled. served over rice with salad and grilled onion.
- Steak$22.00
marinated steak tips skewered with mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes. served over rice with salad.
Not Meat
Salads
- Greek$12.00
romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, house dressing.
- Strawberry Gorgonzola$12.00
arugula, sliced strawberries, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese and house vinagraitte.
- Caesar$10.00
chopped romaine, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing.
Sandwiches (Comes with Fries)
- A La Esh Rachel$10.00
house smoked pastrami, Cole slaw, Russian dressing, and Swiss cheese on rye bread.
- Chopped Brisket$12.00
chopped brisket with pickles, bbq sauce, and cole slaw on a brioche bun.
- Pulled Pork$12.00
smoked pork with pickles, bbq sauce, and cole slaw on a brioche bun
- Smash Burger$12.00
griddled burger with LTO and american cheese on a brioche bun.
- Turkey Salad$12.00
Smoked turkey with cranberries, mayo, and walnuts on rye
Sides
- Brussel Slaw$6.00
shaved brussel sprouts with craisins
- Chamin Beans$5.00
sweet and spicy beans
- Cole Slaw$4.00
house made cole slaw
- Hand Cut Fries$5.00
hand cut potato fries
- Mac & Cheese$6.00
house made Mac & cheese
- Potato Salad$5.00
sumac onions and white potatoes
- Smoked Sweet Potato Puree$5.00
creamy whipped smoked sweet potato