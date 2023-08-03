Popular Items

Food

Appetizers

Loaded Nachos

$14.00

Nachos topped with cheddar cheese, onions, peppers, corn, black beans and jalapenos. Add: Pulled Chicken $5.00 Pulled Pork $5.00 Prime Rib $7.00 Brisket $7.00

Spicy Cowboy Poppers

$11.50

Cream cheese, corn, bacon, lightly fried and served with ranch

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Deep fried chicken and waffles topped with maple butter and sriracha maple syrup

Tacos

$17.50

Prime rib, lettuce and cheddar cheese served with salsa and sour cream

Loaded Pork Tots

$16.00

Tots, cheese, pulled pork, bacon, and bbq sauce

Smoked Chicken Wings

$16.00

served naked, buffalo or Dry Rub Options Add $1.00: Maple Bourbon HEX Cajun Peckers Beer Can Rub

Spicy Tempura Batter Fried Pickle Spears

$11.00

with spicy aioli

Spud Bowl

$7.00

Potato chips, fries or sweet potato cajun waffle fries

Alamo Brisket Chili

$10.50

Soup of the Day

$6.50+

Meat By The Pound

Served with your choice of house made traditional or candied jalapeno cornbread. A la carte sides sold separately

Pulled Pork

$12.50+

Pulled Chicken

$12.50+

Brisket

$17.50+

Burnt Ends

$17.50+

Half Roast Chicken

$12.00

Baby Back

$20.00+

BBQ Combo Plates

Comes with your choice of two sides and corn bread *Ribs with combo plates will be a quarter rack

Pick 1

Pick 2

$29.00

Pick 3

$37.50

Herbivores

House Salad

$9.50+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet bell peppers, red onion and corn bread croutons.

Caesar Salad

$10.50+

Romaine, shaved asiago and romano cheese blend, cracked black pepper, corn bread croutons.

Taco Salad

$18.50

Cheddar cheese, onions, peppers, corn, beans, tortilla crunches and avocado over romaine, with pulled pork or pulled chicken

Alamo Cobb Salad

$18.50

Black beans, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, corn, bleu cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, pulled chicken over mixed greens with citrus vinaigrette

Sandwiches

All sandwiches served with your choice of chips or coleslaw. Or substitute for our of our other sides $2.00

Smokestack Sandwich

$16.50

Fried chicken, brisket, lettuce, tomato, pickles, chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.50

Topped with coleslaw

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Topped with coleslaw

Brisket Sandwich

$18.00

Slow-smoked brisket piled high and topped with onions, peppers and cheese.

Twin Dogs

$14.50

Grilled hot dogs topped with bacon, chili, cheese sauce and pickles.

Farm Yard Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.50

with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of Swiss, American or Cheddar

Davey Crocket

$17.50

Our special blend of brisket, short ribs and ground chuck burger on Texas toast topped with pulled pork, pork belly and cheese sauce.

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$15.50

Fried green tomato, bacon, mixed greens, garlic aioli on texas toast

Southwest Blackbean Burger

$15.50

Served on a bun or lettuce wrap, topped with salsa, avocado and red onion

Blackbean Veggie Tacos

$14.50

3 tacos topped with lettuce and cheese.

Entrees

Buffalo Chicken Mac n' Cheese

$17.00

Homemade mac & cheese with buffalo tenders topped with bleu cheese crumbles.

BBQ Pulled Chx Mac n' Cheese

$17.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac n' Cheese

$17.00

Homemade mac & cheese topped with pulled pork, bacon and bbq sauce

Burnt end Mac n' Cheese

$20.00

12oz Prime Rib

$36.50

Served with two sides and cornbread

12oz Grilled Ribeye

$36.50

Served with two sides and cornbread

Plain Mac n Cheese dinner

$13.00

Sides

Side of the Day

$6.00

Traditional Cornbread Side

$6.00

Candied Jalapeno Cornbread Side

$6.00

Cole Slaw Side

$6.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

Baked Beans

$6.00

Loaded Tots Side

$6.00

Corn on the Cobb

$6.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Shoe-String Fries Side

$6.00

Mac n' Cheese Side

$6.00

Cajun Sweet Potato Waffle Fries Side

$6.00

House BBQ Chips Side

$6.00

Fruit Salad

$6.00

Sweetness

Joey Bag O' Donuts

$8.00

Deep fried delicious house donuts smothered in cinnamon sugar

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$8.00

Keylime Pie

$8.00

Seasonal Dessert

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chx Tender

$10.00

Kids Hot Dog

$10.00

Kids Drummets

$10.00

Kids Hamburger

$10.00

Kids Mac

$10.00

Kids Pulled CHX Sandwich

$10.00

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Kids Ribs

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Takeout/catering sides

Large side

$14.00

Medium side

$10.00

0 Proof

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

Orange Soda

$4.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Jarritos Mexican Soda

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Cranberry juice

$4.00

Orange juice

$4.00

Pineapple juice

$4.00

Sour

Tonic

$4.00

Soda water

$4.00

Water

Saratoga still

$6.00

Saratoga sparkling

$6.00

Choc Milk

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Apple juice

$4.00

Retail/Merch

Tee Shirt

$25.00

BBQ Sauce

$10.00

Hoodie

$50.00

Beanie

$25.00

Hat

$30.00

Flannel

$45.00

Sherpa

$55.00