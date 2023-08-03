Alamo Texas BBQ & Tequila Bar
Food
Appetizers
Loaded Nachos
Nachos topped with cheddar cheese, onions, peppers, corn, black beans and jalapenos. Add: Pulled Chicken $5.00 Pulled Pork $5.00 Prime Rib $7.00 Brisket $7.00
Spicy Cowboy Poppers
Cream cheese, corn, bacon, lightly fried and served with ranch
Fried Chicken & Waffles
Deep fried chicken and waffles topped with maple butter and sriracha maple syrup
Tacos
Prime rib, lettuce and cheddar cheese served with salsa and sour cream
Loaded Pork Tots
Tots, cheese, pulled pork, bacon, and bbq sauce
Smoked Chicken Wings
served naked, buffalo or Dry Rub Options Add $1.00: Maple Bourbon HEX Cajun Peckers Beer Can Rub
Spicy Tempura Batter Fried Pickle Spears
with spicy aioli
Spud Bowl
Potato chips, fries or sweet potato cajun waffle fries
Alamo Brisket Chili
Soup of the Day
Meat By The Pound
BBQ Combo Plates
Herbivores
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet bell peppers, red onion and corn bread croutons.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, shaved asiago and romano cheese blend, cracked black pepper, corn bread croutons.
Taco Salad
Cheddar cheese, onions, peppers, corn, beans, tortilla crunches and avocado over romaine, with pulled pork or pulled chicken
Alamo Cobb Salad
Black beans, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, corn, bleu cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, pulled chicken over mixed greens with citrus vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Smokestack Sandwich
Fried chicken, brisket, lettuce, tomato, pickles, chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Topped with coleslaw
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Topped with coleslaw
Brisket Sandwich
Slow-smoked brisket piled high and topped with onions, peppers and cheese.
Twin Dogs
Grilled hot dogs topped with bacon, chili, cheese sauce and pickles.
Farm Yard Bacon Cheeseburger
with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of Swiss, American or Cheddar
Davey Crocket
Our special blend of brisket, short ribs and ground chuck burger on Texas toast topped with pulled pork, pork belly and cheese sauce.
Fried Green Tomato BLT
Fried green tomato, bacon, mixed greens, garlic aioli on texas toast
Southwest Blackbean Burger
Served on a bun or lettuce wrap, topped with salsa, avocado and red onion
Blackbean Veggie Tacos
3 tacos topped with lettuce and cheese.
Entrees
Buffalo Chicken Mac n' Cheese
Homemade mac & cheese with buffalo tenders topped with bleu cheese crumbles.
BBQ Pulled Chx Mac n' Cheese
BBQ Pulled Pork Mac n' Cheese
Homemade mac & cheese topped with pulled pork, bacon and bbq sauce
Burnt end Mac n' Cheese
12oz Prime Rib
Served with two sides and cornbread
12oz Grilled Ribeye
Served with two sides and cornbread