Albero Verde
LENT FRIDAY SPECIAL
FISH SANDWICH
$15.00
PO BOY
$17.00
TEMPURA SHRIMP ROLL
$13.00
SPICY TUNA ROLL
$14.00
NE CLAM CHOWDER PT
$7.00
NE CLAM CHOWDER QT
$13.00
LOBSTER BISQUE PT
$9.00
LOBSTER BISQUE QT
$16.00
SD COLESLAW
$4.00
SD FRIES
$5.00
6 PIEROGIES
$8.00
12 PIEROGIES
$14.00
COOKIE
$3.00
CANNOLI
$1.50
Albero Verde Location and Ordering Hours
(412) 428-0276
2101 Green Tree Rd Unit A-115.5, Scott Township, PA 15220
Open now
• Closes at 7PM
All hours
