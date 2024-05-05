Alcove Bar & Lounge
All Day Menu [IRD]
Start & Share
grilled flatbread, radishes
Mains & Entrees
- Caesar Salad$16.00
romaine, eggplant croutons, caesar crunch
- Garden Salad$18.00
castlefranco, frisee, watercress, goat cheese, figs, bacon lardon
- Lobster Roll$36.00
Your choice of our colder Boston Lobster Salad Style or Warm Connecticut Butter Poached Style
- Turkey Club$27.00
roasted turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Cheeseburger$26.00
double smashed burger, bacon, lettuce, tomato, signature sauce
- Fig & Cheese Flatbread$22.00
truffle robiola, serano ham, white balsamic, evoo
- Basil + mozzarella flatbread$20.00
marinara, basil oil, mozzarella
Dessert
Beverage [IRD]
Beer
Cocktails
Signature Cocktails
Society Hour Cocktails
Alcove Bar & Lounge Location and Ordering Hours
(212) 766-6600
Open now • Closes at 9:45PM