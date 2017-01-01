Ossobuco
Mollejas
Sweetbreads are soaked in milk overnight to remove impurities and then poached until tender. They are pressed so that they are flat and uniform. Sweetbreads are then sliced and tossed in flour then seared crispy and finished with lemon juice. Sushi rice is cooked and then mixed with sugar, mirin and seasoned vinegar. Spinach is blanched in water, then the sushi rice is formed into balls then wrapped in spinach. A “salsa criolla” is made with tofu, raisin and almond. Allergies=Dairy, Gluten , Pepper, Soy, Nut.
Pulpo a la Parilla
Finest Pulpo imported from Spain ,this time the tentacles are grilled and served on parsnip puree, red chimichurri and pickled onions. Chef G’s chimichurri is mixed with piquillo peppers and smoked paprika, making the red chimichurri. Parsnips are cooked in cream and butter until tender. Pureed and seasoned. *Piquillo Pepper: Type of pepper from Spain. Piquillo meaning little beak. Peppers are roasted, peeled and canned. Allergies = Dairy, Pepper .
Squash Fondue
Our take on a classic fondue. Kabocha squash is baked until tender then scooped out of outer peel, pured with cream, butter and cooked then finished with mozzarella cheese. Served on a roasted acorn squash with the top cut off. Seasonal vegetables include: multicolor cauliflower, baby carrots, roasted squash. Allergies = Dairy, Pepper.
Wagyu Roast Beef Tonnato
Vitello Tonnato is a classic Italian dish that consists of thinly sliced veal topped with a sauce made from anchovies and tuna, blended together smoothly and finished with fresh lemon juice. This is our version of this dish using Wagyu roast beef. Our sauce is made using confit tuna, anchovies, capers, mayo and hard boiled eggs. The Wagyu Roast beef comes from a meat company called Nature’s Cut and it is a classic roast beef but using Wagyu beef. We thinly slice the beef, top it with the Tonnato sauce and chili oil. Allergies = Dairy, Pepper, Anchovies, Garlic, Peppers, Sesame.
Chori-Toast
The classic Chori Pan is a sandwich from Argentina which literally means chorizo and bread. It is always served with grilled pork sausage bread and chimichurri. This is our take on this classic dish. We cut the bread in half and stuff it with pork sausage meat and mozzarella. Grill it until it is toasted, sausage is cooked and cheese is melted. Topped with our chimichurri. Allergies = Dairy, Pepper , Garlic, Pork, Eggs, Butter.
Pollo a la Brasa
Chickens are put in a brine of salt, citrus and agave. They are then hot smoked for 2 hours. We serve the chicken thighs on top of a Peruvian Aji Verde Sauce made with seedless jalapeños, cilantro, parsley, mayo, parmesan, garlic and lime. The wagyu fat potatos are tricolor pewee potatoes which are steamed then fried in wagyu fat. Allergies = Dairy, Mayo, Pepper , Garlic.
Big-Buco Burger
An 8 oz Wagyu Beek burger blend from Texas provided by Buck Head. Served on Brioche bun and topped with caramelized onions, sauteed shitake mushrooms, Grafton aged cheddar and our signature Ossobuco Aioli. Served with wagyu fat fries. Allergies = Dairy, Pepper, Eggs.