Mollejas

$24.00

Sweetbreads are soaked in milk overnight to remove impurities and then poached until tender. They are pressed so that they are flat and uniform. Sweetbreads are then sliced and tossed in flour then seared crispy and finished with lemon juice. Sushi rice is cooked and then mixed with sugar, mirin and seasoned vinegar. Spinach is blanched in water, then the sushi rice is formed into balls then wrapped in spinach. A “salsa criolla” is made with tofu, raisin and almond. Allergies=Dairy, Gluten , Pepper, Soy, Nut.