Aldea La Jolla 1251 Prospect Street
Food
Cold
Campechana
$21.00
Ceviche
$23.00
Aguachile
$21.00
Oysters
$24.00
Salads
Ceasar
$13.00
El Crudo
$7.00
La Jolla
$16.00
Shareables
Crispy Pork Belly
$24.00
Calabacitas
$15.00
Chochoyote
$16.00
Fideo Seco
$18.00
Arroz Espanol
$13.00
Traditional Elote
$13.00
Papas Bravas
$10.00
Frijoles Refritos
$15.00
Frijoles Negros
$13.00
Fish
Mahi Mahi
$38.00
Red Snapper
$42.00
Yellow Fin Tuna
$45.00
Land
Chile Verde
$34.00
Pollo Ala Plancha
$28.00
Birria Short Rib
$45.00
Carne
Bone In Ribeye
$66.00
Rib Eye
$59.00
Filet
$54.00
New York Strip
$54.00
Cocktails
Sunflower
$19.00
Yelapa
$19.00
Coriander
$18.00
Amiga
$19.00
Jean Jacket
$18.00
For Lalo
$20.00
Sierra
$19.00
Vieux
$18.00
Para Abuelita
$19.00
Mexican-Italian
$19.00
Aldea La Jolla 1251 Prospect Street Location and Ordering Hours
(858) 999-0205
1251 Prospect Street, La Jolla, CA 92037
Open now
• Closes at 7PM
All hours
