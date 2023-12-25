Alejandro's Mexican Food 6 East Aspen Avenue, Suite 120
Food
Christmas Menu
- Molcajete Mixto$40.00
thinly sliced carne asada and pollo asado, grilled shrimp, chorizo, cactus, onion, jalapeno, avocado, and queso fresco in green salsa with rice, beans and tortillas of choice on side
- Alejandro's Nacho Supreme$11.00
- Street Taco Plate$14.00
3 tacos: choice of meat, onion, and cilantro with rice, beans, and limes on side
- Fajitas Plate$30.00
choice of meat, onion, and bell peppers with rice, beans, and choice of tortillas on side
- Birria Ramen$10.00
Ramen noodles and shredded beef in consome with onion, cilantro, and limes on side
- Menudo$12.00
Red or white Menudo: Beef tripe and hominy in broth with onion, cilantro, limes, and choice of tortillas on side
- California Burrito$15.00
fries, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and choice of meat
- Shrimp Cocktail$25.00
Large shrimp, ceviche sauce, onion cilantro, limes, tomato, cucumber, fried jalapeno, avocado, and choice of chips or crackers
- Aguachile$25.00
Large Shrimp, Aguachile sauce, salsa negra, onion, cilantro, tomato, fried jalapeno, avocado, and chile tepin with choice of chips or crackers
Starters
- Chips$4.00
- Chips and Salsa$4.00
- Shrimp Cocktail$25.00
Large shrimp, ceviche sauce, onion cilantro, limes, tomato, cucumber, fried jalapeno, avocado, and choice of chips or crackers
- Aguachile$25.00
Large Shrimp, Aguachile sauce, salsa negra, onion, cilantro, tomato, fried jalapeno, avocado, and chile tepin with choice of chips or crackers
- Coconut Shrimp$12.00
fried coconut shrimp, pineapple, pina colada sauce, shrimp sauce, and lemon
- Butterfly Shrimp$12.00
fried shrimp, lemon, and salsa
- Alejandro's Nacho Supreme$11.00
- Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
- Chips and Queso$8.00
- Chips and Guacamole$8.00
- Side of fries$6.00
Platters + Combos
- Cheese Enchilada Plate$12.00
Cheese and Enchilada sauce in corn tortillas with side of cilantro, onion, tomato, and sour cream
- Chimichanga Plate$17.00
Choice of meat, rice, beans and shredded cheese, with rice beans, guacamole, and sour cream on side
- Ceviche Taco Plate$17.00
3 tacos: shrimp ceviche, guacamole, onion, cilantro, tomato, and queso fresco on corn tortillas with rice, beans, and limes on side
- Fried Fish Taco Plate$17.00
2 Tacos: fried cod, guacamole, onion, cilantro, tomato, red cabbage, and special sauce(has dairy) on corn tortillas with rice, beans, limes, and fried jalapeno on side
- Shrimp Taco Plate$17.00
3 tacos: grilled shrimp, guacamole, onion, cilantro, tomato, queso fresco, and special sauce(has dairy) with rice, beans, and limes on side
- Street Taco Plate$14.00
3 tacos: choice of meat, onion, and cilantro with rice, beans, and limes on side
- Birria Taco Plate$16.00
3 tacos: mozzarella cheese and shredded beef in corn tortillas, cooked in consome with side of rice, beans, consome, and limes
- Asada Plate$25.00
Choice of meat, rice, beans, jalapeno, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado, and choice of tortillas
- Fajitas Plate$30.00
choice of meat, onion, and bell peppers with rice, beans, and choice of tortillas on side
- Molcajete Mixto$40.00
thinly sliced carne asada and pollo asado, grilled shrimp, chorizo, cactus, queso fresco, avocado, onion, and jalapeno in green salsa with rice, beans, and tortillas of choice on side
- Fish and Chips Plate$12.00
- Loaded Fries$15.00
choice of meat, shredded cheese, cilantro, guacamole, and sour cream on seasoned fries
House Favorites
- Molcajete Mixto$40.00
thinly sliced carne asada and pollo asado, grilled shrimp, chorizo, cactus, onion, jalapeno, avocado, and queso fresco in green salsa with rice, beans and tortillas of choice on side
- Torre De Mariscos$40.00
grilled shrimp, ceviche shrimp, tilapia, octopus, pineapple, cucumber, mango, tomato, onion, salsa negra, and jalapeno
- Fajitas$30.00
Choice of meat, onion, and bell peppers with rice, beans, and tortillas of choice on side
- Asada Plate$25.00
Choice of meat, onion, cilantro, tomato, avocado, rice, beans, jalapeno, and choice of tortillas
Sopa
Burrito
- Vegetarian Burrito$9.00
guacamole, rice, beans, shredded cheese, onion, cilantro, tomato, lettuce
- Bean and Cheese Burrito$7.00
- Mar y Tierra Burrito$18.00
grilled shrimp, carne asada, special sauce(has dairy), Guacamole, and queso fresco with red and green enchilada sauce on the side
- California Burrito$15.00
fries, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and choice of meat
- Alejandro's Burrito$14.00
Choice of meat, rice, beans, shredded cheese, onion, and cilantro.