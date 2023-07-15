Standard Cupcake

Dark Chocolate/Vanilla

$3.75

Premium dark chocolate cake with a vanilla bean buttercream frosting, topped with shaved chocolate.

Dark Chocolate/Cocoa

$3.75

Premium dark chocolate cake with a Belgian cocoa rouge buttercream frosting.

Vanilla Bean

$3.75

Bourbon Vanilla bean cake with a vanilla bean buttercream frosting topped with a fresh blueberry (when in season/available).

Vanilla Bean/Cocoa

$3.75

Bourbon Vanilla bean cake with a Belgian cocoa rouge buttercream frosting topped with a fresh raspberry (when in season/available).

Strawberry

$3.75

Strawberry cake with a strawberry buttercream frosting.

Coconut

$3.75

Coconut cake with a coconut buttercream frosting topped with flaked coconut.

Red Velvet

$3.75

Alexandria Cupcake's signature cupcake. Classic buttermilk cake with a combination of cream cheese and buttercream frosting.

Dark Chocolate/Peanut Butter

$3.75

Dark chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting.

Lemon

$3.75

Lemon cake with a lemon buttercream frosting.

PB&J

$3.75

Vanilla Cake injected with grape jelly and topped with peanut butter frosting

Rosewater

$3.75

Alexandria Cupcake's signature cupcake. Rosewater cake with a rosewater glaze topped with a fresh raspberry.

Gluten-Free

$3.75

Gluten-free Chocolate or Vanilla cake offered with various buttercream frostings. Daily GF Cake flavor is "Bakers choice".

Vegan Topped w/Powder Sugar

$3.75

Vegan chocolate cake with a raspberry injection and dusted with cocoa and confectioner’s sugar.

Adult

Cupcakes that are baked with alcohol

Bourbon Maple

$4.75

Cupcakes baked with Kentucky bourbon and topped with a bourbon buttercream frosting and finished with pure maple syrup.

Guinness

$4.75

Guinness stout chocolate cake with Bailey’s Irish Cream frosting dusted with cocoa.

Premium Cupcake

Banana Nutella

$4.25

Roasted banana cupcake with Nutella hazelnut frosting topped with toasted hazelnuts.

Carrot

$4.25

Classic carrot cake with a combination of cream cheese and buttercream frosting.

Cookie Dough Cupcake

$4.25

Vanilla cupcake baked with chocolate chip cookie dough. Topped with a cookie dough frosting and a dollop of edible cookie dough.

Cupcakes by Six Pack

6 Standard Cupcake Pack

$21.00

6 Premium Cupcake Pack

$24.00

6 Adult Cupcake Pack

$27.00

Cupcakes by the Dozen

1 Dozen Standard

$39.00

1 Dozen Adult

$50.00

1 Dozen Premium

$45.00

Edible Cookie Dough

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$3.00

Cookies & Cream Cookie Dough

$3.00

Peanut Butter Cookie Dough

$3.00

Nutella Cookie Dough

$3.50

Customize

Frosting Tinting

$10.00

Injections

$10.00

Tasting

$30.00

12 Toppers-Sugar Sheet Printed

$12.00

Delivery- Less than 5 miles

$10.00

Delivery - 5 to 15 miles

$25.00