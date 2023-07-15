Alexandria Cupcake
Standard Cupcake
Dark Chocolate/Vanilla
Premium dark chocolate cake with a vanilla bean buttercream frosting, topped with shaved chocolate.
Dark Chocolate/Cocoa
Premium dark chocolate cake with a Belgian cocoa rouge buttercream frosting.
Vanilla Bean
Bourbon Vanilla bean cake with a vanilla bean buttercream frosting topped with a fresh blueberry (when in season/available).
Vanilla Bean/Cocoa
Bourbon Vanilla bean cake with a Belgian cocoa rouge buttercream frosting topped with a fresh raspberry (when in season/available).
Strawberry
Strawberry cake with a strawberry buttercream frosting.
Coconut
Coconut cake with a coconut buttercream frosting topped with flaked coconut.
Red Velvet
Alexandria Cupcake's signature cupcake. Classic buttermilk cake with a combination of cream cheese and buttercream frosting.
Dark Chocolate/Peanut Butter
Dark chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting.
Lemon
Lemon cake with a lemon buttercream frosting.
PB&J
Vanilla Cake injected with grape jelly and topped with peanut butter frosting
Rosewater
Alexandria Cupcake's signature cupcake. Rosewater cake with a rosewater glaze topped with a fresh raspberry.
Gluten-Free
Gluten-free Chocolate or Vanilla cake offered with various buttercream frostings. Daily GF Cake flavor is "Bakers choice".
Vegan Topped w/Powder Sugar
Vegan chocolate cake with a raspberry injection and dusted with cocoa and confectioner’s sugar.
Adult
Premium Cupcake
Banana Nutella
Roasted banana cupcake with Nutella hazelnut frosting topped with toasted hazelnuts.
Carrot
Classic carrot cake with a combination of cream cheese and buttercream frosting.
Cookie Dough Cupcake
Vanilla cupcake baked with chocolate chip cookie dough. Topped with a cookie dough frosting and a dollop of edible cookie dough.