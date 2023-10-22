Popular Items

OG Cardini Wrap (Nut-Free)
$13.95

Alfalfa Mix (Chopped Romaine, Shredded Kale, Butter Lettuce), Roasted Chicken, Grape Tomatoes, Homemade Croutons, Shaved Parmesan. Dressing: Caesar (Dairy-free)

Peruvian Chicken Wrap
$13.95

alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), peruvian spiced chicken thighs, queso blanco, black beans, corn, grape tomatoes, blue corn tortilla chips, avocado tomatillo salsa

Signature Salads

Our signature salads crafted with the highest quality ingredients, organic and/or local when in season. Alfalfa dressings are all homemade.
The Cobb Salad by Maria Roberts
$13.95

alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], thick cut bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, seasonal asparagus, corn, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red wine poppy vinaigrette

Laguna Salad
$12.95

alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], avocado, queso blanco cheese, corn, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, blue corn tortilla chips, lime cilantro vinaigrette

Greek Salad
$12.45

alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], cucumbers, grape tomatoes, quinoa mix, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pita chips, red onions, lemon herb vinaigrette

West Coast Salad
$13.45

alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], avocado, medjool dates, strawberries, red onions, Montchevre creamy goat cheese, sliced almonds, alfalfa balsamic vinaigrette

OG Cardini Salad (Nut-Free)
$14.95

alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], local roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, homemade croutons, parmigiano-padano, caesar dressing.

Buffalo Goddess Salad
$13.45

alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), wild rice, buffalo cauliflower, shredded brussels sprouts, sweet potato, sunflower seeds, goat cheese. dressing: green goddess ranch

Peruvian Chicken Salad
$14.95

alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), peruvian spiced chicken thighs, queso blanco, black beans, corn, grape tomatoes, blue corn tortilla chips, avocado tomatillo salsa

Dear Darla Salad
$12.45

alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce],apples, homemade candied walnuts, Montchevre creamy goat cheese, dried cranberries, sweet waldorf dressing

Wild Harvest Salad
$13.45

alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], wild rice, sweet potato, Montchevre creamy goat cheese, quinoa chickpea bites, apples, sliced almonds, champagne vinaigrette & house hot sauce drizzle

Beyond Far East Salad
$13.95

alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], Beyond plant-based "chicken" tenders, roasted broccoli, roasted beets, carrots, red cabbage, edamame, spicy sesame cashew dressing, sesame seeds sprinkle

The Sunflower Salad
$11.45

alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], avocado, walnuts, garbanzo beans, apples, sunflower seeds, quinoa, balsamic vinaigrette

Signature Wraps in Flour Tortilla

Our signature wraps crafted with the highest quality ingredients. They are not gluten-free. Alfalfa dressings are all homemade.
The Cobb Wrap by Maria Roberts
$12.95

alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], thick cut bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, seasonal asparagus, corn, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red wine poppy vinaigrette

Laguna Wrap
$11.95

alfalfa mix (chopped romaine, shredded kale, butter lettuce), avocado, queso blanco cheese, corn, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, blue corn tortilla chips, lime cilantro vinaigrette.

Greek Wrap
$11.45

Alfalfa Mix (Chopped Romaine, Shredded Kale, Butter Lettuce), Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Quinoa Mix, Garbanzo Beans, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Pita Chips, Red Onions. Dressing: Lemon Herb Vinaigrette

West Coast Wrap
$12.45

Alfalfa Mix (Chopped Romaine, Shredded Kale, Butter Lettuce), Avocado, Medjool Dates, Strawberries, Red Onions, Goat cheese, Sliced Almonds. Dressing: Alfalfa Balsamic Vinaigrette

OG Cardini Wrap (Nut-Free)
$13.95

Alfalfa Mix (Chopped Romaine, Shredded Kale, Butter Lettuce), Roasted Chicken, Grape Tomatoes, Homemade Croutons, Shaved Parmesan. Dressing: Caesar (Dairy-free)

Peruvian Chicken Wrap
$13.95

alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), peruvian spiced chicken thighs, queso blanco, black beans, corn, grape tomatoes, blue corn tortilla chips, avocado tomatillo salsa

Buffalo Goddess Wrap
$12.45

alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), wild rice, buffalo cauliflower, shredded brussels sprouts, sweet potato, sunflower seeds, goat cheese. dressing: green goddess ranch

Dear Darla Wrap
$11.45

Alfalfa Mix (Chopped Romaine, Shredded Kale, Butter Lettuce), Apples, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries. Sweet Waldorf dressing

Wild Harvest Wrap
$12.45

Alfalfa Mix, Wild Rice, Shredded Kale, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Goat Cheese, Quinoa Chickpea Bites, Apples, Sliced Almonds. Dressing: Champagne Vinaigrette + Hot Sauce Drizzle

Beyond Far East Wrap
$12.95

alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], Beyond plant-based "chicken" tenders, roasted broccoli, roasted beets, carrots, red cabbage, edamame, spicy sesame cashew dressing, sesame seeds sprinkle

The Sunflower Wrap
$10.45

Alfalfa Mix (Romaine, Butter Lettuce, Chopped Kale), avocado, walnuts, garbanzo beans, apples, sunflower seeds, quinoa, balsamic vinaigrette.

Build Your Own Salad

Choose your base of greens. Select up to five (5) complimentary toppings. Each additional topping is 0.50. Add one of our Premiums, Proteins, & Cheeses, priced a la carte. Alfalfa Dressings are all homemade.
Build Your Own Salad
$10.45

Homemade Gluten-Free Doughnuts

Lavender Doughnut
$3.00Out of stock

lavender infused glaze & sprinkled dried lavender (contains almond extract)

Fairy Bread Doughnut
$3.00Out of stock

australian butter glaze & round rainbow sprinkles (contains almond extract)

Mascarpone Doughnut
$3.00Out of stock

mascarpone cream filled, topped with powdered sugar (contains almond extract)

Chocolate Sprinkle Doughnut
$3.00Out of stock

classic chocolate glaze & rainbow sprinkles (contains almond extract)

Lemon Thyme Doughnut
$3.00Out of stock

lemon and thyme infused glaze & sprinkled dried thyme (contains almond extract)

Nutella Bites (3 Total)
$2.50Out of stock

three cinnamon sugar doughnut holes with nutella (contains almond extract)

Breakfast Burritos

Flour tortilla, fluffy eggs, homemade potato and cheese blends, onion, red pepper, avocado tomatillo salsa, spicy salsa roja de arbol and optional homemade chorizo
Homemade Chorizo Burrito
$12.95

Flour tortilla, homemade chorizo, fluffy eggs, crispy potato hash, Manchego and Oaxaca cheese blend, onion, red pepper, avocado tomatillo salsa, spicy salsa roja de arbol ***Please note the potatoes, red pepper, and onion are cooked together and cannot be individually removed unless the entire mixture is removed**

Ancho Potato Burrito
$10.95

Flour tortilla, fluffy eggs, ancho chile potatoes, mexican cheddar and pepper jack, onion, red pepper, avocado tomatillo salsa, spicy salsa roja de arbol ***Please note the potatoes, red pepper, and onion are cooked together and cannot be individually removed unless the entire mixture is removed**

Drinks

Ginger Turmeric Lemonade (16 oz)
$3.50

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water (11.3 fl oz)
$3.50

The Mountain Valley Spring is a source of wonder, inspiration and crisp, pure American spring water. Flowing fresh from the heart of the Ouachita Mountains, this natural, untamed source inspires our devotion to America's pristine wilderness. We actively protect over 2,000 acres of Ouachita Forest, preserving the quality of our spring and vitality of the surrounding land. Bottled at the original spring source since 1871, the Mountain Valley is America's original premium spring water.

Seek North Kombucha
$6.00

Refreshingly crisp white grape juice is complemented by holy basil, a citrusy and subtly clove-like leafy green with adaptogenic properties. This transcendent sweetness is grounded with a gentle tingle of fresh-pressed ginger and the earthy taste of blue spirulina, which provides this ‘booch with its signature hue and vitality-boosting properties.

Bottled Water (16oz)
$2.50

Still Water

Poppi - Ginger Lime
$3.00
Poppi - Orange
$3.00Out of stock
Poppi - Raspberry Rose
$3.00

Coffee & Teas by Intelligentsia

Coffee & Teas by Intelligentsia
Iced Coffee (16 oz)
$4.50

Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic blend steeped overnight with hints of chocolate and molasses

Oat Milk Matcha Latte (16 oz)
$5.00

Iced Latte
$4.50

Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with your choice of milk over ice

Crimson Palmer Iced Tea (16 oz)
$3.50

A blend of our homemade ginger turmeric lemonade with Intelligentsia's Kilogram Crimson Iced Tea

Crimson Iced Tea (16 oz)
$3.50

Intelligentsia's Kilogram Crimson Iced Tea: stalwart caffeine-free herbal blend seamlessly blends tart with sweet to create succulent, fruity refreshment. Flavors of blueberry, raspberry, and strawberry are combined with hibiscus to provide a dazzling scarlet hue.

Classic Black Iced Tea (16 oz)
$3.50

Intelligentsia's Black Iced Tea: Bold and flavorful black tea kissed with bergamot. Crisp and slightly citrusy, Classic evokes memories of iced tea with a slice of lemon.

Cappuccino
$3.50

Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with your choice of steamed milk

Hot Coffee
$2.50Out of stock

Intelligentsia's signature Illumination blend with notes of caramel and stone fruit

Latte
$3.50

Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with your choice of steamed milk

Oat Milk Chai Latte (16 oz)
$4.50

Intelligentsia's organic chai with oat milk

Hot Teas by Kilogram
$2.75

Kilogram Tea, procured by Intelligentsia, is an American tea company sourcing fresh, and compelling teas that reflect peaks in season, land and process.

Espresso
$3.00

Intelligentsia's signature Black Cat Classic Espresso with flavor notes of Chocolate + Molasses

Americano
$3.00

Intelligentsia's signature Black Cat Classic Espresso with flavor notes of Chocolate + Molasses mixed with filtered water

Bone Broth

Made in house from the highest quality ingredients
Chicken Bone Broth (16 oz)
$7.00Out of stock

Made from free-range non-GMO chicken bones (16 oz)

Made from free-range non-GMO chicken bones (16 oz)