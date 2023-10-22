Alfalfa Jersey City
Popular Items
Alfalfa Mix (Chopped Romaine, Shredded Kale, Butter Lettuce), Roasted Chicken, Grape Tomatoes, Homemade Croutons, Shaved Parmesan. Dressing: Caesar (Dairy-free)
alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), peruvian spiced chicken thighs, queso blanco, black beans, corn, grape tomatoes, blue corn tortilla chips, avocado tomatillo salsa
Signature Salads
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], thick cut bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, seasonal asparagus, corn, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red wine poppy vinaigrette
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], avocado, queso blanco cheese, corn, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, blue corn tortilla chips, lime cilantro vinaigrette
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], cucumbers, grape tomatoes, quinoa mix, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pita chips, red onions, lemon herb vinaigrette
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], avocado, medjool dates, strawberries, red onions, Montchevre creamy goat cheese, sliced almonds, alfalfa balsamic vinaigrette
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], local roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, homemade croutons, parmigiano-padano, caesar dressing.
alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), wild rice, buffalo cauliflower, shredded brussels sprouts, sweet potato, sunflower seeds, goat cheese. dressing: green goddess ranch
alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), peruvian spiced chicken thighs, queso blanco, black beans, corn, grape tomatoes, blue corn tortilla chips, avocado tomatillo salsa
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce],apples, homemade candied walnuts, Montchevre creamy goat cheese, dried cranberries, sweet waldorf dressing
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], wild rice, sweet potato, Montchevre creamy goat cheese, quinoa chickpea bites, apples, sliced almonds, champagne vinaigrette & house hot sauce drizzle
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], Beyond plant-based "chicken" tenders, roasted broccoli, roasted beets, carrots, red cabbage, edamame, spicy sesame cashew dressing, sesame seeds sprinkle
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], avocado, walnuts, garbanzo beans, apples, sunflower seeds, quinoa, balsamic vinaigrette
Signature Wraps in Flour Tortilla
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], thick cut bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, seasonal asparagus, corn, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red wine poppy vinaigrette
alfalfa mix (chopped romaine, shredded kale, butter lettuce), avocado, queso blanco cheese, corn, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, blue corn tortilla chips, lime cilantro vinaigrette.
Alfalfa Mix (Chopped Romaine, Shredded Kale, Butter Lettuce), Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Quinoa Mix, Garbanzo Beans, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Pita Chips, Red Onions. Dressing: Lemon Herb Vinaigrette
Alfalfa Mix (Chopped Romaine, Shredded Kale, Butter Lettuce), Avocado, Medjool Dates, Strawberries, Red Onions, Goat cheese, Sliced Almonds. Dressing: Alfalfa Balsamic Vinaigrette
Alfalfa Mix (Chopped Romaine, Shredded Kale, Butter Lettuce), Roasted Chicken, Grape Tomatoes, Homemade Croutons, Shaved Parmesan. Dressing: Caesar (Dairy-free)
alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), peruvian spiced chicken thighs, queso blanco, black beans, corn, grape tomatoes, blue corn tortilla chips, avocado tomatillo salsa
alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), wild rice, buffalo cauliflower, shredded brussels sprouts, sweet potato, sunflower seeds, goat cheese. dressing: green goddess ranch
Alfalfa Mix (Chopped Romaine, Shredded Kale, Butter Lettuce), Apples, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries. Sweet Waldorf dressing
Alfalfa Mix, Wild Rice, Shredded Kale, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Goat Cheese, Quinoa Chickpea Bites, Apples, Sliced Almonds. Dressing: Champagne Vinaigrette + Hot Sauce Drizzle
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], Beyond plant-based "chicken" tenders, roasted broccoli, roasted beets, carrots, red cabbage, edamame, spicy sesame cashew dressing, sesame seeds sprinkle
Alfalfa Mix (Romaine, Butter Lettuce, Chopped Kale), avocado, walnuts, garbanzo beans, apples, sunflower seeds, quinoa, balsamic vinaigrette.
Build Your Own Salad
Homemade Gluten-Free Doughnuts
lavender infused glaze & sprinkled dried lavender (contains almond extract)
australian butter glaze & round rainbow sprinkles (contains almond extract)
mascarpone cream filled, topped with powdered sugar (contains almond extract)
classic chocolate glaze & rainbow sprinkles (contains almond extract)
lemon and thyme infused glaze & sprinkled dried thyme (contains almond extract)
three cinnamon sugar doughnut holes with nutella (contains almond extract)
Breakfast Burritos
Flour tortilla, homemade chorizo, fluffy eggs, crispy potato hash, Manchego and Oaxaca cheese blend, onion, red pepper, avocado tomatillo salsa, spicy salsa roja de arbol ***Please note the potatoes, red pepper, and onion are cooked together and cannot be individually removed unless the entire mixture is removed**
Flour tortilla, fluffy eggs, ancho chile potatoes, mexican cheddar and pepper jack, onion, red pepper, avocado tomatillo salsa, spicy salsa roja de arbol ***Please note the potatoes, red pepper, and onion are cooked together and cannot be individually removed unless the entire mixture is removed**
Drinks
The Mountain Valley Spring is a source of wonder, inspiration and crisp, pure American spring water. Flowing fresh from the heart of the Ouachita Mountains, this natural, untamed source inspires our devotion to America's pristine wilderness. We actively protect over 2,000 acres of Ouachita Forest, preserving the quality of our spring and vitality of the surrounding land. Bottled at the original spring source since 1871, the Mountain Valley is America's original premium spring water.
Refreshingly crisp white grape juice is complemented by holy basil, a citrusy and subtly clove-like leafy green with adaptogenic properties. This transcendent sweetness is grounded with a gentle tingle of fresh-pressed ginger and the earthy taste of blue spirulina, which provides this ‘booch with its signature hue and vitality-boosting properties.
Still Water
Coffee & Teas by Intelligentsia
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic blend steeped overnight with hints of chocolate and molasses
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with your choice of milk over ice
A blend of our homemade ginger turmeric lemonade with Intelligentsia's Kilogram Crimson Iced Tea
Intelligentsia's Kilogram Crimson Iced Tea: stalwart caffeine-free herbal blend seamlessly blends tart with sweet to create succulent, fruity refreshment. Flavors of blueberry, raspberry, and strawberry are combined with hibiscus to provide a dazzling scarlet hue.
Intelligentsia's Black Iced Tea: Bold and flavorful black tea kissed with bergamot. Crisp and slightly citrusy, Classic evokes memories of iced tea with a slice of lemon.
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with your choice of steamed milk
Intelligentsia's signature Illumination blend with notes of caramel and stone fruit
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with your choice of steamed milk
Intelligentsia's organic chai with oat milk
Kilogram Tea, procured by Intelligentsia, is an American tea company sourcing fresh, and compelling teas that reflect peaks in season, land and process.
Intelligentsia's signature Black Cat Classic Espresso with flavor notes of Chocolate + Molasses
Intelligentsia's signature Black Cat Classic Espresso with flavor notes of Chocolate + Molasses mixed with filtered water
