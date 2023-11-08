Alfalfa Larchmont
Signature Salads
- The Cobb Salad by Maria Roberts$14.95
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], thick cut bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, seasonal asparagus, corn, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red wine poppy vinaigrette
- Laguna Salad$13.95
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], avocado, queso blanco cheese, corn, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, blue corn tortilla chips, lime cilantro vinaigrette
- Greek Salad$13.45
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], cucumbers, grape tomatoes, quinoa mix, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pita chips, red onions, lemon herb vinaigrette
- West Coast Salad$14.45
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], avocado, medjool dates, strawberries, red onions, Montchevre creamy goat cheese, sliced almonds, alfalfa balsamic vinaigrette
- OG Cardini Salad (Nut-Free)$15.95
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], local roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, homemade croutons, parmigiano-padano, caesar dressing.
- Buffalo Goddess Salad$14.45
alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), wild rice, buffalo cauliflower, shredded brussels sprouts, sweet potato, sunflower seeds, goat cheese. dressing: green goddess ranch
- Peruvian Chicken Salad$15.95
alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), peruvian spiced chicken thighs, queso blanco, black beans, corn, grape tomatoes, blue corn tortilla chips, avocado tomatillo salsa
- Dear Darla Salad$13.45
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce],apples, homemade candied walnuts, Montchevre creamy goat cheese, dried cranberries, sweet waldorf dressing
- Wild Harvest Salad$14.45
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], wild rice, sweet potato, Montchevre creamy goat cheese, quinoa chickpea bites, apples, sliced almonds, champagne vinaigrette & house hot sauce drizzle
- Beyond Far East Salad$14.95
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], Beyond plant-based "chicken" tenders, roasted broccoli, roasted beets, carrots, red cabbage, edamame, spicy sesame cashew dressing, sesame seeds sprinkle
- The Sunflower Salad$12.45
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], avocado, walnuts, garbanzo beans, apples, sunflower seeds, quinoa, balsamic vinaigrette
Signature Wraps in Flour Tortilla
- The Cobb Wrap by Maria Roberts$12.95
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], thick cut bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, seasonal asparagus, corn, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red wine poppy vinaigrette
- Laguna Wrap$12.95
alfalfa mix (chopped romaine, shredded kale, butter lettuce), avocado, queso blanco cheese, corn, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, blue corn tortilla chips, lime cilantro vinaigrette.
- Greek Wrap$12.45
Alfalfa Mix (Chopped Romaine, Shredded Kale, Butter Lettuce), Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Quinoa Mix, Garbanzo Beans, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Pita Chips, Red Onions. Dressing: Lemon Herb Vinaigrette
- West Coast Wrap$13.45
Alfalfa Mix (Chopped Romaine, Shredded Kale, Butter Lettuce), Avocado, Medjool Dates, Strawberries, Red Onions, Goat cheese, Sliced Almonds. Dressing: Alfalfa Balsamic Vinaigrette
- OG Cardini Wrap (Nut-Free)$14.95
Alfalfa Mix (Chopped Romaine, Shredded Kale, Butter Lettuce), Roasted Chicken, Grape Tomatoes, Homemade Croutons, Shaved Parmesan. Dressing: Caesar (Dairy-free)
- Peruvian Chicken Wrap$14.95
alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), peruvian spiced chicken thighs, queso blanco, black beans, corn, grape tomatoes, blue corn tortilla chips, avocado tomatillo salsa
- Buffalo Goddess Wrap$13.45
alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), wild rice, buffalo cauliflower, shredded brussels sprouts, sweet potato, sunflower seeds, goat cheese. dressing: green goddess ranch
- Dear Darla Wrap$12.45
Alfalfa Mix (Chopped Romaine, Shredded Kale, Butter Lettuce), Apples, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries. Sweet Waldorf dressing
- Wild Harvest Wrap$13.45
Alfalfa Mix, Wild Rice, Shredded Kale, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Goat Cheese, Quinoa Chickpea Bites, Apples, Sliced Almonds. Dressing: Champagne Vinaigrette + Hot Sauce Drizzle
- Beyond Far East Wrap$13.95
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], Beyond plant-based "chicken" tenders, roasted broccoli, roasted beets, carrots, red cabbage, edamame, spicy sesame cashew dressing, sesame seeds sprinkle
- The Sunflower Wrap$11.45
Alfalfa Mix (Romaine, Butter Lettuce, Chopped Kale), avocado, walnuts, garbanzo beans, apples, sunflower seeds, quinoa, balsamic vinaigrette.
Build Your Own Salad
Homemade Gluten-Free Doughnuts
- Lavender Doughnut$3.50
lavender infused glaze & sprinkled dried lavender (contains almond extract)
- Fairy Bread Doughnut$3.50
australian butter glaze & round rainbow sprinkles (contains almond extract)
- Chocolate Sprinkle Doughnut$3.50
classic chocolate glaze & rainbow sprinkles (contains almond extract)
- Lemon Thyme Doughnut$3.50
lemon and thyme infused glaze & sprinkled dried thyme (contains almond extract)
- Nutella Bites (3 Total)$2.50
three cinnamon sugar doughnut holes with nutella (contains almond extract)
Breakfast Burritos
- Homemade Chorizo Burrito$14.45
Flour tortilla, homemade chorizo, fluffy eggs, crispy potato hash, Manchego and Oaxaca cheese blend, onion, red pepper, avocado tomatillo salsa, spicy salsa roja de arbol ***Please note the potatoes, red pepper, and onion are cooked together and cannot be individually removed unless the entire mixture is removed**
- Ancho Potato Burrito$10.95
La fortaleza flour tortilla, fluffy eggs, crispy potato hash, queso oaxaca, manchego cheese, onions, red peppers, avocado tomatillo salsa, and spicy salsa roja de arbol. ***Please note the potatoes, red pepper, and onion are cooked together and cannot be individually removed unless the entire mixture is removed**
Drinks
- *Mountain Valley Sparkling Water (16.9 fl oz)$3.25
The Mountain Valley Spring is a source of wonder, inspiration and crisp, pure American spring water. Flowing fresh from the heart of the Ouachita Mountains, this natural, untamed source inspires our devotion to America's pristine wilderness. We actively protect over 2,000 acres of Ouachita Forest, preserving the quality of our spring and vitality of the surrounding land. Bottled at the original spring source since 1871, the Mountain Valley is America's original premium spring water.
- *Mountain Valley Water (16.9 oz)$3.25
100% Spring Water. The bottle is made almost entirely from plants, which pull C02 from the air (instead of adding more). The premium we pay for our spring water goes directly into improving local water infrastructure, we are actually helping the small American city we source from. One bottle might not save the world, but it's a start.
- *Ginger Turmeric Lemonade (16 oz)$3.50
Homemade with fresh squeezed lemons, hints of ginger and turmeric, lightly sweetened with organic agave
- *Better Booch - Kombucha (16oz)$5.00
Morning Glory Flavor - This peach black tea kombucha, with it’s naturally existing L-theanine, helps sharpen your focus and keeps you cool while navigating challenging situations, like your morning commute.
- Kirra Mango Black Tea$3.50
- Kirra Lychee Jasmine Green Tea$3.50
Coffee & Teas by Intelligentsia
- Iced Coffee (16 oz)$5.50
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic blend steeped overnight with hints of chocolate and molasses
- Oat Milk Matcha Latte (16 oz)$6.00
- Iced Latte$4.50
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with your choice of milk over ice
- Crimson Palmer Iced Tea (16 oz)$4.00
A blend of our homemade ginger turmeric lemonade with Intelligentsia's Kilogram Crimson Iced Tea
- Crimson Iced Tea (16 oz)$4.00
Intelligentsia's Kilogram Crimson Iced Tea: stalwart caffeine-free herbal blend seamlessly blends tart with sweet to create succulent, fruity refreshment. Flavors of blueberry, raspberry, and strawberry are combined with hibiscus to provide a dazzling scarlet hue.
- Classic Black Iced Tea (16 oz)$4.00
Intelligentsia's Black Iced Tea: Bold and flavorful black tea kissed with bergamot. Crisp and slightly citrusy, Classic evokes memories of iced tea with a slice of lemon.
- Cappuccino$4.00
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with your choice of steamed milk
- Hot Coffee$3.00
Intelligentsia's signature Illumination blend with notes of caramel and stone fruit
- Latte$4.50
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with your choice of steamed milk
- Oat Milk Chai Latte (16 oz)$5.50
Intelligentsia's organic chai with oat milk
- Hot Teas by Kilogram$3.25
Kilogram Tea, procured by Intelligentsia, is an American tea company sourcing fresh, and compelling teas that reflect peaks in season, land and process.
- Espresso$3.50
Intelligentsia's signature Black Cat Classic Espresso with flavor notes of Chocolate + Molasses
- Americano$3.50
Intelligentsia's signature Black Cat Classic Espresso with flavor notes of Chocolate + Molasses mixed with filtered water
Intelligentsia's signature Black Cat Classic Espresso with flavor notes of Chocolate + Molasses mixed with filtered water