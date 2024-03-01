Alfredo's Gelato Pizza Cannoli & Cafe 531 Navarro St
Food
Pizza
- Mozzarella Pizza$16.25
classic cheese pizza
- Pepperoni Pizza$17.25
our most popular loaded with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
- Veggie Pizza$18.25
mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, red onion,mushrooms, ans black olives
- Pizza Margherita$17.25
mozzarella, fresh sliced tomatoes,fresh basil
- Hawaiian Pizza$17.25
mozzarella, Canadian bacon, diced pineapple
- Supreme Meat$21.25
mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage
Desserts
- Cannoli Sundae$10.00
- Cannoli supreme$7.75
Three small crispy pastry shells filled with a chocolate chip vanilla cream drizzled with raspberry sauce and topped with whipped cream
- Classic cannoli$7.25
Three small crispy pastry shells filled with a chocolate chip vanilla cream
- Colossal cheesecake$7.25
New York style towering slice with buttery graham cracker crust
- Tiramisu$7.25
Coffee dipped ladyfingers layered with cream and cocoa
- Triple Cocolate cake$7.25
Three layers of fudgychocolate cake with a rich chocolate buttercream icing
Ice cream
Beverage
Beer
Wine
Non Alcoholic
Alfredo's Gelato Pizza Cannoli & Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(210) 560-2999
Open now • Closes at 11:30PM