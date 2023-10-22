Pizza Menu

Individual Pizzas

8" Aliacci Deluxe
$10.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives

8" BBQ Chicken
$10.99

BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, fresh cilantro and chicken breast

8" Eggplant Delight
$10.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, eggplant, Italian sausage, onions and fresh tomatoes

8" Margherita
$10.99

Mixed pizza sauce and tomato fillets, mozzarella cheese, chopped fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic and fresh basil

8" Meat Lovers
$10.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, ham and salami

8" Mediterranean Pizza
$10.99

Fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach, fresh basil, Kalamata olives and fresh tomatoes

8" Pesto Chicken
$10.99

Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast, sliced tomatoes and red onions

8" Ranch Chicken
$10.99

Ranch dressing, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast, red onions and mushrooms

8" Roasted Garlic Chicken
$10.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic and chicken breast

8" Spicy Chicken Pizza
$10.99

Mixed bleu cheese dressing and hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast marinated with hot sauce and chopped fresh tomatoes

8" Spinach Artichoke Alfredo
$10.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, artichoke, roasted garlic and sun-dried tomatoes

8" Veggie Alfredo
$10.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, artichoke hearts, red onions, mushrooms and fresh tomatoes

8" Very Very Veggie
$10.99

Mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and fresh tomatoes

8" Very Very White
$10.99

Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic and oregano

Small Pizzas

10" Aliacci Deluxe
$14.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives

10" BBQ Chicken
$14.99

BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, fresh cilantro and chicken breast

10" Eggplant Delight
$14.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, eggplant, Italian sausage, onions and fresh tomatoes

10" Margherita
$14.99

Mixed pizza sauce and tomato fillets, mozzarella cheese, chopped fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic and fresh basil

10" Meat Lovers
$14.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, ham and salami

10" Mediterranean Pizza
$14.99

Fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach, fresh basil, Kalamata olives and fresh tomatoes

10" Pesto Chicken
$14.99

Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast, sliced tomatoes and red onions

10" Ranch Chicken
$14.99

Ranch dressing, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast, red onions and mushrooms

10" Roasted Garlic Chicken
$14.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic and chicken breast

10" Spicy Chicken Pizza
$14.99

Mixed bleu cheese dressing and hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast marinated with hot sauce and chopped fresh tomatoes

10" Spinach Artichoke Alfredo
$14.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, artichoke, roasted garlic and sun-dried tomatoes

10" Veggie Alfredo
$14.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, artichoke hearts, red onions, mushrooms and fresh tomatoes

10" Very Very Veggie
$14.99

Mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and fresh tomatoes

10" Very Very White
$14.99

Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic and oregano

Medium Pizzas

12" Aliacci Deluxe
$18.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives

12" BBQ Chicken
$18.99

BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, fresh cilantro and chicken breast

12" Eggplant Delight
$18.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, eggplant, Italian sausage, onions and fresh tomatoes

12" Margherita
$18.99

Mixed pizza sauce and tomato fillets, mozzarella cheese, chopped fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic and fresh basil

12" Meat Lovers
$18.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, ham and salami

12" Mediterranean Pizza
$18.99

Fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach, fresh basil, Kalamata olives and fresh tomatoes

12" Pesto Chicken
$18.99

Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast, sliced tomatoes and red onions

12" Ranch Chicken
$18.99

Ranch dressing, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast, red onions and mushrooms

12" Roasted Garlic Chicken
$18.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic and chicken breast

12" Spicy Chicken Pizza
$18.99

Mixed bleu cheese dressing and hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast marinated with hot sauce and chopped fresh tomatoes

12" Spinach Artichoke Alfredo
$18.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, artichoke, roasted garlic and sun-dried tomatoes

12" Veggie Alfredo
$18.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, artichoke hearts, red onions, mushrooms and fresh tomatoes

12" Very Very Veggie
$18.99

Mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and fresh tomatoes

12" Very Very White
$18.99

Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic and oregano

Large Pizzas

14" Aliacci Deluxe
$21.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives

14" BBQ Chicken
$21.99

BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, fresh cilantro and chicken breast

14" Eggplant Delight
$21.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, eggplant, Italian sausage, onions and fresh tomatoes

14" Margherita
$21.99

Mixed pizza sauce and tomato fillets, mozzarella cheese, chopped fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic and fresh basil

14" Meat Lovers
$21.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, ham and salami

14" Mediterranean Pizza
$21.99

Fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach, fresh basil, Kalamata olives and fresh tomatoes

14" Pesto Chicken
$21.99

Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast, sliced tomatoes and red onions

14" Ranch Chicken
$21.99

Ranch dressing, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast, red onions and mushrooms

14" Roasted Garlic Chicken
$21.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic and chicken breast

14" Spicy Chicken Pizza
$21.99

Mixed bleu cheese dressing and hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast marinated with hot sauce and chopped fresh tomatoes

14" Spinach Artichoke Alfredo
$21.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, artichoke, roasted garlic and sun-dried tomatoes

14" Veggie Alfredo
$21.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, artichoke hearts, red onions, mushrooms and fresh tomatoes

14" Very Very Veggie
$21.99

Mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and fresh tomatoes

14" Very Very White
$21.99

Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic and oregano

Extra Large Pizzas

16" Aliacci Deluxe
$26.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives

16" BBQ Chicken
$26.99

BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, fresh cilantro and chicken breast

16" Eggplant Delight
$26.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, eggplant, Italian sausage, onions and fresh tomatoes

16" Margherita
$26.99

Mixed pizza sauce and tomato fillets, mozzarella cheese, chopped fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic and fresh basil

16" Meat Lovers
$26.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, ham and salami

16" Mediterranean Pizza
$26.99

Fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach, fresh basil, Kalamata olives and fresh tomatoes

16" Pesto Chicken
$26.99

Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast, sliced tomatoes and red onions

16" Ranch Chicken
$26.99

Ranch dressing, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast, red onions and mushrooms

16" Roasted Garlic Chicken
$26.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic and chicken breast

16" Spicy Chicken Pizza
$26.99

Mixed bleu cheese dressing and hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast marinated with hot sauce and chopped fresh tomatoes

16" Spinach Artichoke Alfredo
$26.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, artichoke, roasted garlic and sun-dried tomatoes

16" Veggie Alfredo
$26.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, artichoke hearts, red onions, mushrooms and fresh tomatoes

16" Very Very Veggie
$26.99

Mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and fresh tomatoes

16" Very Very White
$26.99

Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic and oregano

Calzones

Cheese Calzone
$9.99
Meat Lovers Calzone
$14.99
Very Veggie Calzone
$13.99
Roasted Garlic Chicken Calzone
$13.99
Eggplant Delight Calzone
$14.99
Aliacci Deluxe Calzone
$15.99
BBQ Chicken Calzone
$13.99
Spicy Chicken Calzone
$13.99

Create Your Own Pizza

Individual Cheese 8"
$7.99

4 slices

10" Cheese Pizza
$9.99

6 slices

12" Cheese Pizza
$12.99

8 slices

14" Cheese Pizza
$14.99

8 slices

16" Cheese Pizza
$17.99

12 slices

Half and Half Pizzas

8" Half and Half Pizza
$10.99
10" Half and Half Pizza
$14.99
12" Half and Half Pizza
$18.99
14" Half and Half Pizza
$21.99
16"Half and Half Pizza
$26.99

Full Menu

Appetizers

Mozzarella Fritta
$9.99

8 pieces. Fried and breaded mozzarella cheese. Comes with marinara sauce

Zucchini Sticks
$8.99

12 pieces. Served with ranch dressing

Garlic Cheese Sticks

Served with marinara sauce

Garlic Bread
$4.99
Crinkle Fries
$5.99
Wild Jalapeño Poppers
$9.99

5 pieces. Served with ranch dressing

Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings

7 Chicken Wings
$11.55

Comes with choice of homemade sauce

10 Chicken Wings
$16.50

Comes with choice of homemade sauce

15 Chicken Wings
$24.75

Comes with choice of homemade sauce

20 Chicken Wings
$33.00

Comes with choice of homemade sauce

30 Chicken Wings
$49.50

Comes with choice of homemade sauce

40 Chicken Wings
$62.00

Comes with choice of homemade sauce

50 Chicken Wings
$76.00

Comes with choice of homemade sauce

100 Chicken Wings
$150.00

Comes with choice of homemade sauce

Chicken Tenders

3 Chicken Tenders
$9.99

Breaded Strips of chicken. Comes with Choice of homemade sauce

6 Chicken Tenders
$19.99

Breaded Strips of chicken. Comes with Choice of homemade sauce

9 Chicken Tenders
$27.99

Breaded Strips of chicken. Comes with Choice of homemade sauce

12 Chicken Tenders
$36.99

Breaded Strips of chicken. Comes with Choice of homemade sauce

24 Chicken Tenders
$59.99

Breaded Strips of chicken. Comes with Choice of homemade sauce

Salads

Green Salad

Iceberg, Romain, red cabbage, shredded carrots, black olives, and tomatoes

Mixed Antipasto Salad

Iceberg, Romain, red cabbage, shredded carrots, ham, salami, mortadella, provolone, giardiniera, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini, and sweet cherry peppers

Chopped Aliacci Salad
$11.99

Iceberg, Romaine, red cabbage, shredded carrots, pepperoncini, pepperoni, garbanzo beans, black olives, tomatoes and shredded mozzarella cheese

Chef Salad
$10.99

Iceberg, romain, red cabbage, shredded carrots, ham, turkey, American cheese, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, and black olives.

Caesar Salad
$8.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese and drizzle of Caesar dressing

Spinach Salad
$10.99

Spinach, bacon bits, Gorgonzola cheese, eggs, tomatoes and red onions

Tuna Salad
$10.99

Romaine, tuna, tomatoes, red onions, black olives and pepperoncini

10" Submarines

10" Cold Roast Beef
$12.99

Roast beef, provolone cheese, mayo, Italian dressing, lettuce and tomatoes

10" Hot Meatballs Parmigiana
$12.99

Meatballs, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese

10" Hot Roast Beef
$12.99

Grilled roast beef with onions and green peppers topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

10" Hot Sausage & Peppers
$12.99

Cut sausage, mozzarella cheese, green peppers and marinara sauce

10" Hot Sausage Parmigiana
$12.99

Sausage, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese

10" Italian Cold Cut
$12.99

Ham, salami, mortadella, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and Italian dressing

10" Italian Tuna
$12.99

Tuna, provolone cheese, mayo, Italian dressing, lettuce and tomatoes

10" Italian Turkey
$12.99

Turkey, provolone cheese, mayo, Italian dressing, lettuce and tomatoes

10" Hot Pastrami
$13.99

Pastrami, mustard, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and Italian dressing. Pickles added upon request10"

10" Hot Spicy Combo
$12.99

Ham, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and Italian dressing. Slices of pepperoncini on request"

10" Grilled Chicken Sub
$13.99

Grilled chicken with mushrooms, onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese"

10" NY Steak Sub
$13.99

Grilled, thinly sliced steak with onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese"

10" Philly Steak
$13.99

Grilled, thinly sliced steak with onions and mozzarella cheese"

10" Chicken Parmigiana
$13.99

Chicken patty, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese"

10" Eggplant Parmigiana
$13.99

Breaded eggplant slices, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese"

10" Chicken Caesar Sub
$13.99

Chicken breast strips, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese"

7" Submarines

7" Cold Roast Beef
$9.99

Roast beef, provolone cheese, mayo, Italian dressing, lettuce and tomatoes

7" Hot Meatballs Parmigiana
$9.99

Meatballs, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese

7" Hot Roast Beef
$9.99

Grilled roast beef with onions and green peppers topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

7" Hot Sausage & Peppers
$9.99

Cut sausage, mozzarella cheese, green peppers and marinara sauce

7" Hot Sausage Parmigiana
$9.99

Sausage, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese

7" Italian Cold Cut
$9.99

Ham, salami, mortadella, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and Italian dressing

7" Italian Tuna
$9.99

Tuna, provolone cheese, mayo, Italian dressing, lettuce and tomatoes

7" Italian Turkey
$9.99

Turkey, provolone cheese, mayo, Italian dressing, lettuce and tomatoes

Pasta

Marinara Sauce
$10.99
Tomato & Basil Sauce
$11.99
Alfredo Sauce
$12.99
Pink Sauce
$12.99

Marinara and Alfredo

Creamy Pesto Sauce
$12.99
Meatballs Marinara
$12.99

Four meatballs

Sausage Marinara
$12.99

Two sausage links

Half & Half Marinara
$12.99

Two meatballs and one sausage

Meat Sauce Marinara
$12.99
Baked Rigatoni
$11.99
Meat Lasagna
$14.99

Layered lasagna noodles with seasoned ground beef, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Penne with Artichoke
$12.99

Penne, marinara sauce, artichoke hearts, olive oil and garlic

Eggplant Parmigiana
$14.99

Breaded, sliced eggplant topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on a bed of spaghetti

Chicken Parmigiana
$14.99

Two breaded chicken patties topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on a bed of spaghetti

Healthy Choice Pasta
$14.99

Angel hair, spinach, olive oil, artichoke hearts, garlic and sun-dried tomatoes

Cheese Ravioli
$14.99

6 pieces. Served with marinara sauce

Meat Ravioli
$14.99

6 pieces. Served with marinara sauce

Family Buckets

Bucket of Green Salad
$14.99
Bucket of Caesar Salad
$15.99
Bucket of Antipasto Salad
$18.99
Bucket of Chopped Aliacci Salad
$19.99
Bucket of Meatballs
$19.99

15 pieces

Bucket of Pasta Marinara
$17.99
Bucket of Pasta Meatballs
$22.99

Six meatballs

Bucket of Pasta Sausages
$22.99

Four sausages

Bucket of Pasta Meat Sauce
$22.99
Bucket of Pasta Alfredo
$22.99
Bucket of Pink Pesto
$22.99
Bucket of Creamy Pesto
$22.99

Sides

Side of Meatballs
$7.99

4 pieces

Side of Sausage
$7.99

2 pieces

Side of Meat Sauce
$7.99

Desserts

NY-Style Cheesecake
$4.99
Italian Pastry Cannoli
$4.99
Chocolate Mousse Cake
$4.99
Carrot Cake
$4.99
Tiramisu
$4.99

Soft Drinks

Bottled Water
$1.49
Coke Can
$1.59
Diet Coke Can
$1.59
Sprite Can
$1.59
Dr Pepper Can
$1.59
Coke 2 Liter
$4.99
Diet Coke 2 Liter
$4.99
Sprite 2 Liter
$4.99
Dr Pepper 2 Liter
$4.99