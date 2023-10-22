SATISFY YOUR CRAVING
Aliacci Pizza & Pasta
Pizza Menu
Individual Pizzas
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and black olives
BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onions, fresh cilantro and chicken breast
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, eggplant, Italian sausage, onions and fresh tomatoes
Mixed pizza sauce and tomato fillets, mozzarella cheese, chopped fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic and fresh basil
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, ham and salami
Fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach, fresh basil, Kalamata olives and fresh tomatoes
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast, sliced tomatoes and red onions
Ranch dressing, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast, red onions and mushrooms
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic and chicken breast
Mixed bleu cheese dressing and hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken breast marinated with hot sauce and chopped fresh tomatoes
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, artichoke, roasted garlic and sun-dried tomatoes
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, artichoke hearts, red onions, mushrooms and fresh tomatoes
Mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and fresh tomatoes
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic and oregano
Calzones
Create Your Own Pizza
Half and Half Pizzas
Full Menu
Appetizers
Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings
Comes with choice of homemade sauce
Chicken Tenders
Breaded Strips of chicken. Comes with Choice of homemade sauce
Salads
Iceberg, Romain, red cabbage, shredded carrots, black olives, and tomatoes
Iceberg, Romain, red cabbage, shredded carrots, ham, salami, mortadella, provolone, giardiniera, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini, and sweet cherry peppers
Iceberg, Romaine, red cabbage, shredded carrots, pepperoncini, pepperoni, garbanzo beans, black olives, tomatoes and shredded mozzarella cheese
Iceberg, romain, red cabbage, shredded carrots, ham, turkey, American cheese, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, and black olives.
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese and drizzle of Caesar dressing
Spinach, bacon bits, Gorgonzola cheese, eggs, tomatoes and red onions
Romaine, tuna, tomatoes, red onions, black olives and pepperoncini
10" Submarines
Roast beef, provolone cheese, mayo, Italian dressing, lettuce and tomatoes
Meatballs, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese
Grilled roast beef with onions and green peppers topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Cut sausage, mozzarella cheese, green peppers and marinara sauce
Sausage, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese
Ham, salami, mortadella, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and Italian dressing
Tuna, provolone cheese, mayo, Italian dressing, lettuce and tomatoes
Turkey, provolone cheese, mayo, Italian dressing, lettuce and tomatoes
Pastrami, mustard, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and Italian dressing. Pickles added upon request10"
Ham, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and Italian dressing. Slices of pepperoncini on request"
Grilled chicken with mushrooms, onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese"
Grilled, thinly sliced steak with onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese"
Grilled, thinly sliced steak with onions and mozzarella cheese"
Chicken patty, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese"
Breaded eggplant slices, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese"
Chicken breast strips, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese"
7" Submarines
Roast beef, provolone cheese, mayo, Italian dressing, lettuce and tomatoes
Meatballs, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese
Grilled roast beef with onions and green peppers topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Cut sausage, mozzarella cheese, green peppers and marinara sauce
Sausage, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese
Ham, salami, mortadella, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and Italian dressing
Tuna, provolone cheese, mayo, Italian dressing, lettuce and tomatoes
Turkey, provolone cheese, mayo, Italian dressing, lettuce and tomatoes
Pasta
Marinara and Alfredo
Four meatballs
Two sausage links
Two meatballs and one sausage
Layered lasagna noodles with seasoned ground beef, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Penne, marinara sauce, artichoke hearts, olive oil and garlic
Breaded, sliced eggplant topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on a bed of spaghetti
Two breaded chicken patties topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on a bed of spaghetti
Angel hair, spinach, olive oil, artichoke hearts, garlic and sun-dried tomatoes
6 pieces. Served with marinara sauce
6 pieces. Served with marinara sauce
Family Buckets
15 pieces
Six meatballs
Four sausages