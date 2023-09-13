Alice and Rose - Boulder 1301 Pennsylvania Avenue
Drinks
Coffee/Espresso
Bar
Hatters Gone Bananas
Cats Got Your Tonic
White Queen
2 oz Laws Rye Whiskey, simle syrup, lemon, mint
Golden Buff Hour (Gin)
2oz Leopolds Bros Gin, Lemon Ginger Tea, Lime, Rosemary
Wonderland Wakeup
1.5 oz Titos, Cold Brew Liqueur, Espresso, Simple Syrup
Dreamscape (Prosecco)
1.5 oz Ketel One Peach and Orange Blossom, Pea Flower, Elderflower, Lemon, La Marca Prosecco
Whisker Winder
Oolong Infused Rye Whiskey, Colorado Honey, Aromatic & Coco Bitters. Orange Zest, Cherry.
Midday Madhatter Martini
1.5 oz Leopold Bros Gin, 1oz Lo Fi Dry Vermouth, Cointreau, 3 dashes Leopold Bros Absinthe. Lemon Zest and Olive.
Mountain Standard (Gin)
Leopold Bros Gin, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Mint, Cucumber
Through the Lychee Glass (vodka)
1.5 oz Titos Vodka with Lychee Liquor, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, and Grapefruit Syrup
Angry Queen (Tequila)
2 oz Astral Blanco Tequila, .75oz Watermelon Syrup, 1.0 lime juice, 2-3 dashes firewater tincture.
Tipsy Pomegranate Tea
Alice's Magic Lavender Lemonade
Mimosa (Wycliffe OJ)
(Sparkling Rose) Robert Serol Petillant Rose ‘Turbullent’ 2022
(White) Famille Fabre Equilibre Viognier 2021
(Rose) Guiberteau Saumur Rose 2022
(Red) Chateau Auguste Bordeaux Rouge 2017
(Champagne) Graham Beck Brut NV Methode Champenoise, South Africa, Western Cape
Wycliffe Sparkling WIne
Prosecco
NA Bev
Food
Pastries/Pancakes
Mini Pancake Tower
Nutella, berries, whipped cream, fruit
Brownie
Bun Cinnamon Sugar
Cinnamon Roll
Croissant
Croissant Almond
Croissant Chocolate
Croissant Strawberries and Cream
Danish Cheese
Danish Nutella and Strawberries
Morning Bun
Muffin Banana Spice
Muffin Blueberry
Muffin Pumpkin Chocolate
Queen Caramel Pecan
Queen Chocolate Filled
Queen Nutella
Scone Blackberry
Scone Blueberry
Scone Chocolate Chip
Scone Orange
Scone Vanilla
Strussel Bar
Queen Plain
Queen Apricot
Scone Lemon Pecan
Brownie
Raspberry Bar
Eggs
Poached Egg Stack
2 poached eggs, 2 pc toasted breadworks bread, herb mousse, hollandaise, marinated tomatoes Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Seeds, Egg, Pine Nuts
Beyond Egg Sandwich
2 ounce "just egg", Havenly GF & V bread, vegan gouda cheese, pickled onions, vegan aioli, beyond sausage patty. Contains Seeds (GF) (Vegan) (DF) (NF)
Classic Eggs Benedict
2 poached eggs, 1 piece of english muffin (open faced, 2 halves) shaved canadian bacon, house hollandaise Contains Dairy, Gluten, Egg
Lobster Benedict
2 poached eggs, 1 piece of english muffin, (open faced, 2 halves) butter poached lobster, house hollandaise Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Egg, Shellfish
California Eggs Benedict
2 poached eggs, 1 piece of english muffin, (open faced, 2 halves) roma tomatoes, avocado, house hollandaise Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Egg
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Croissant
Local croissant, 2 pieces of bacon, 2 eggs scrambled, comte cheese, cheddar cheese Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Egg
Japanese Jammy Toast
Toasted egg bread from breadworks, japanese egg salad mix, 1 jammy egg (soft boiled) topped with chives, scallions, and chili crunch Contains: Gluten, Egg. Spicy
Omelette
Toast/Sandos
London French Toast
House made bread pudding using croissants and pastries. Baked with heavy cream, eggs, and milk like a custard and then seared to order. Topped with Whipped Cream and Macerated Berries. Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Egg. May contain Nuts
Beyond Egg Sandwich
Plant Based Breakfast Sandwich Vegan
Prosciutto Sandwich
Arugula, Burrata, Pesto, Honey Spread, Focaccia
Chicken Salad Sandwich
House made chicken salad tea sandwich
Egg Salad Sandwich
Housemade Egg saladtea sandwich
Cool Cucumber Sandwich
Cucumber with creamy chive spread on bagel
Seasonal Hot Sandwich
Changes seasonally
Green Goddess Avocado Toast
Fresh Herbs, avocado, heirloom tomato & chili flakes
Japanese Egg Salad Toast
Jammy Eggs on Milk Bread with sesame & chive
Toast & Jam
Flatbreads
Margherita Flatbread
San Marzano Red Sauce, burrata, mozzarella, basil, olive oil
Meat Lovers Flatbread
Prosciutto, salami, meatball with red sauce with basil, mozzarella and burrata and parmesan cheese with hot honey Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Egg
Vegan Flatbread
Vegan pesto, roasted veggies Contains Gluten
White Cheese Flatbread
Roasted garlic, carmelized onion, mozzarella, burrata, and finished with parmesan and basil Contains: Dairy, Gluten
Pasta
Greek Veggie Pasta
Lightly dressed pasta with heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, herbs, olive oil, capers, lemon vinaigrette, goat cheese mousse topped with bread crumbs Contains: Dairy, Gluten
Lobster Cacio E Pepe
Bucatini noodles, butter poached lobster, cracked black pepper, pecorino romano cheese Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Shellfish
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Shrimp Pasta
Pasta Pomodoro with Burrata
Plain Noodles & Butter
Vegetarian Beyond Sausage Pasta
Appetizers
Cheese Plate
Charcuterie Tower
Artisan meats, assorted cheeses, pickled veggies, crackers, berries, local honey Contains: Dairy, Gluten
Prosciutto and Melon
Sliced canteloupe, sliced proscuitto, olive oil, cracked pepper and flaked salt Contains Melon (GF) (DF)
Garden Fruit Plate Side
Fresh fruit, berries, & yogurt sauce
Salads
Blackened Shrimp Avocado Salad
Blackened (cajun seasoning) shrimp, with diced avocado, marinated tomatoes, (pesto, lemon, olive oil) tossed with arrugala and lemon vin Contains: Shellfish, Nuts, Dairy
House Caesar
Romaine, parm, house dressing, croutons, evoo
Citrus Salad
Fresh citrus, pesto, pine nuts, goat cheese, evoo
Green Goddess Avocado Salad
Avocado tossed in goddess seasoning, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, burrata, olive oil, and arugula. Contains Dairy
Caprese Tomato Burrata Stack
Sides
Bacon
Canadian Bacon
Burrata
Toast
Honey
Aioli
Side Cheese
Slice Vegan Cheese
Side Herb Mouse
Half Avocado
Yogurt Parfait
Non fat vanilla greek yogurt, house made jam, house made granola, fresh berries, coconut Contains: Dairy, Gluten
Garden Fruit Plate Side
Fresh fruit, berries, & yogurt sauce
Melon Trio Plate (Watermelon, honeydew, cantaloupe)
Dessert
Creme Brulee
Earl grey tea infused custard with bruleed sugar on top Contains: Dairy, Egg
Vegan Tart Duo
3 types of vegan tarts, fresh berries, and coconut whip Contains Nuts
Chocolate Mouse Berries Granola
Choc Tart Shell with Salted Caramel, whipped cream, and strawberries
Croissant Ice Cream Sandwich
Toasted chocolate croissant, orea infused ice cream Contains Dairy