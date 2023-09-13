Drinks

Coffee/Espresso

Drip Coffee

$3.75

Espresso

Americano

Latte

$5.00

Capuccino

$4.75

Mocha

$6.25

Steamer

$3.25

Cortado

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Chai

$5.00

Italian Soda

$5.00

Cream, Soda, and a Shot of Flavor

Bar

Hatters Gone Bananas

$14.00

Cats Got Your Tonic

$12.00

White Queen

$12.00

2 oz Laws Rye Whiskey, simle syrup, lemon, mint

Golden Buff Hour (Gin)

$12.00

2oz Leopolds Bros Gin, Lemon Ginger Tea, Lime, Rosemary

Wonderland Wakeup

$14.00

1.5 oz Titos, Cold Brew Liqueur, Espresso, Simple Syrup

Dreamscape (Prosecco)

$14.00

1.5 oz Ketel One Peach and Orange Blossom, Pea Flower, Elderflower, Lemon, La Marca Prosecco

Whisker Winder

$12.00

Oolong Infused Rye Whiskey, Colorado Honey, Aromatic & Coco Bitters. Orange Zest, Cherry.

Midday Madhatter Martini

$14.00

1.5 oz Leopold Bros Gin, 1oz Lo Fi Dry Vermouth, Cointreau, 3 dashes Leopold Bros Absinthe. Lemon Zest and Olive.

Mountain Standard (Gin)

$12.00

Leopold Bros Gin, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Mint, Cucumber

Through the Lychee Glass (vodka)

$12.00

1.5 oz Titos Vodka with Lychee Liquor, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, and Grapefruit Syrup

Angry Queen (Tequila)

$12.00

2 oz Astral Blanco Tequila, .75oz Watermelon Syrup, 1.0 lime juice, 2-3 dashes firewater tincture.

Tipsy Pomegranate Tea

$14.00

Alice's Magic Lavender Lemonade

$12.00

Mimosa (Wycliffe OJ)

$10.00

(Sparkling Rose) Robert Serol Petillant Rose ‘Turbullent’ 2022

(White) Famille Fabre Equilibre Viognier 2021

(Rose) Guiberteau Saumur Rose 2022

(Red) Chateau Auguste Bordeaux Rouge 2017

(Champagne) Graham Beck Brut NV Methode Champenoise, South Africa, Western Cape

Wycliffe Sparkling WIne

Prosecco

NA Bev

OJ

$7.00

Grapefruit

$7.00

Lav Lemonade Non Alcoholic

$5.00

Sparkling Grapefruit

$5.00

La Croix with Muddled Blackberries

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade Non Alcoholic

$3.00

Pelligrino

Food

Pastries/Pancakes

Mini Pancake Tower

$19.00

Nutella, berries, whipped cream, fruit

Brownie

$5.00

Bun Cinnamon Sugar

$5.50

Cinnamon Roll

$5.50

Croissant

$4.50

Croissant Almond

$6.00

Croissant Chocolate

$5.50

Croissant Strawberries and Cream

$6.25

Danish Cheese

$5.50

Danish Nutella and Strawberries

$6.00

Morning Bun

$5.50

Muffin Banana Spice

$4.50

Muffin Blueberry

$4.50

Muffin Pumpkin Chocolate

$4.50

Queen Caramel Pecan

$5.50

Queen Chocolate Filled

$5.00

Queen Nutella

$5.50

Scone Blackberry

$4.50

Scone Blueberry

$4.50

Scone Chocolate Chip

$4.50

Scone Orange

$4.50

Scone Vanilla

$4.50

Strussel Bar

$5.00

Queen Plain

$5.00

Queen Apricot

$5.50

Scone Lemon Pecan

$4.50

Brownie

$7.00

Raspberry Bar

$7.00

Eggs

Poached Egg Stack

$14.00

2 poached eggs, 2 pc toasted breadworks bread, herb mousse, hollandaise, marinated tomatoes Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Seeds, Egg, Pine Nuts

Beyond Egg Sandwich

$12.00

2 ounce "just egg", Havenly GF & V bread, vegan gouda cheese, pickled onions, vegan aioli, beyond sausage patty. Contains Seeds (GF) (Vegan) (DF) (NF)

Classic Eggs Benedict

$14.00

2 poached eggs, 1 piece of english muffin (open faced, 2 halves) shaved canadian bacon, house hollandaise Contains Dairy, Gluten, Egg

Lobster Benedict

$17.00

2 poached eggs, 1 piece of english muffin, (open faced, 2 halves) butter poached lobster, house hollandaise Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Egg, Shellfish

California Eggs Benedict

$14.00

2 poached eggs, 1 piece of english muffin, (open faced, 2 halves) roma tomatoes, avocado, house hollandaise Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Egg

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Croissant

$10.00

Local croissant, 2 pieces of bacon, 2 eggs scrambled, comte cheese, cheddar cheese Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Egg

Japanese Jammy Toast

$12.50

Toasted egg bread from breadworks, japanese egg salad mix, 1 jammy egg (soft boiled) topped with chives, scallions, and chili crunch Contains: Gluten, Egg. Spicy

Omelette

$9.00

Toast/Sandos

London French Toast

$14.00

House made bread pudding using croissants and pastries. Baked with heavy cream, eggs, and milk like a custard and then seared to order. Topped with Whipped Cream and Macerated Berries. Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Egg. May contain Nuts

Beyond Egg Sandwich

$12.00

Plant Based Breakfast Sandwich Vegan

Prosciutto Sandwich

$14.00

Arugula, Burrata, Pesto, Honey Spread, Focaccia

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

House made chicken salad tea sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Housemade Egg saladtea sandwich

Cool Cucumber Sandwich

$9.00

Cucumber with creamy chive spread on bagel

Seasonal Hot Sandwich

$14.00

Changes seasonally

Green Goddess Avocado Toast

$12.00

Fresh Herbs, avocado, heirloom tomato & chili flakes

Japanese Egg Salad Toast

$9.00

Jammy Eggs on Milk Bread with sesame & chive

Toast & Jam

$4.00

Flatbreads

Margherita Flatbread

$14.00

San Marzano Red Sauce, burrata, mozzarella, basil, olive oil

Meat Lovers Flatbread

$16.00

Prosciutto, salami, meatball with red sauce with basil, mozzarella and burrata and parmesan cheese with hot honey Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Egg

Vegan Flatbread

$12.00

Vegan pesto, roasted veggies Contains Gluten

White Cheese Flatbread

$12.00

Roasted garlic, carmelized onion, mozzarella, burrata, and finished with parmesan and basil Contains: Dairy, Gluten

Pasta

Greek Veggie Pasta

$14.00

Lightly dressed pasta with heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, herbs, olive oil, capers, lemon vinaigrette, goat cheese mousse topped with bread crumbs Contains: Dairy, Gluten

Lobster Cacio E Pepe

$24.00

Bucatini noodles, butter poached lobster, cracked black pepper, pecorino romano cheese Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Shellfish

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.00

Shrimp Pasta

$21.00

Pasta Pomodoro with Burrata

$16.00

Plain Noodles & Butter

$10.00

Vegetarian Beyond Sausage Pasta

$15.00

Skewers

5 Chicken Skewer Plate

$11.00

3 Shrimp Skewer Plate

$13.00

Appetizers

Cheese Plate

$16.00

Charcuterie Tower

$20.00

Artisan meats, assorted cheeses, pickled veggies, crackers, berries, local honey Contains: Dairy, Gluten

Prosciutto and Melon

$18.00

Sliced canteloupe, sliced proscuitto, olive oil, cracked pepper and flaked salt Contains Melon (GF) (DF)

Garden Fruit Plate Side

$7.00

Fresh fruit, berries, & yogurt sauce

Salads

Blackened Shrimp Avocado Salad

$16.00

Blackened (cajun seasoning) shrimp, with diced avocado, marinated tomatoes, (pesto, lemon, olive oil) tossed with arrugala and lemon vin Contains: Shellfish, Nuts, Dairy

House Caesar

$9.00

Romaine, parm, house dressing, croutons, evoo

Citrus Salad

$14.00

Fresh citrus, pesto, pine nuts, goat cheese, evoo

Green Goddess Avocado Salad

$14.00

Avocado tossed in goddess seasoning, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, burrata, olive oil, and arugula. Contains Dairy

Caprese Tomato Burrata Stack

$14.00

Sides

Bacon

$4.00

Canadian Bacon

$4.00

Burrata

$8.00

Toast

$2.00

Honey

$0.50

Aioli

$0.25

Side Cheese

$3.00

Slice Vegan Cheese

$1.50

Side Herb Mouse

$1.00

Half Avocado

$4.00

Yogurt Parfait

$8.50

Non fat vanilla greek yogurt, house made jam, house made granola, fresh berries, coconut Contains: Dairy, Gluten

Garden Fruit Plate Side

$7.00

Fresh fruit, berries, & yogurt sauce

Melon Trio Plate (Watermelon, honeydew, cantaloupe)

$7.00

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Earl grey tea infused custard with bruleed sugar on top Contains: Dairy, Egg

Vegan Tart Duo

$10.00

3 types of vegan tarts, fresh berries, and coconut whip Contains Nuts

Chocolate Mouse Berries Granola

$10.00

Choc Tart Shell with Salted Caramel, whipped cream, and strawberries

Croissant Ice Cream Sandwich

$12.00

Toasted chocolate croissant, orea infused ice cream Contains Dairy

Berries and Cream

$10.00

Bread Pudding Caramel Berries Cream

$14.00