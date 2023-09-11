Alice Restaurant
Food
Apps & Salads
Pasta
Mains & Sides
Dessert
Special APP
Special MAIN
Lobster Linguine
$45.00Out of stock
Dorade x2
$90.00
Sea Bream
$95.00Out of stock
Dover Sole
$68.00Out of stock
Red Snapper x2
$95.00Out of stock
John Dory
$130.00Out of stock
Pink Snapper
$80.00Out of stock
Pasta Special
$36.00
Gnocchi Sp.
$36.00Out of stock
Shrimp a la plancha
$58.00Out of stock
Sea Bass for 1
$42.00Out of stock
Tagliolini White Truffle
$85.00Out of stock
ravioli special
$36.00
Pappardelle King Crab
$58.00
Risotto Sp.
$42.00Out of stock
Fagottini Sp.
$32.00Out of stock
Catch of the day
$95.00
Drinks
N/A Beverage
Coffee & Tea
Events
Event Menu
Event Misc
Alice NYC Location and Ordering Hours
(212) 691-4886
Closed • Opens Monday at 5:15PM