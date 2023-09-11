Lobster Dinner

Alice Lobster Dinner $70

$70.00

Wine Pairing-$30

$30.00

Lobster Bisque

Lobster & Burrata

Lobster Roll

Linguine Lobster

Grilled Lobster

King Crab & Truffle

$35.00

Sgroppino

Food

Apps & Salads

Pane e Alice

$19.00

Piatto di Formaggi (3)

$22.00

Piatto di Formaggi (5)

$28.00

Burrata

$23.00

Fritto Misto

$27.00

Insalata Del Mercato

$21.00

Polpo

$26.00

Quiche Di Astice e Mais

$29.00

Gluten-free Bread

$3.00

Pasta

Spaghettone al Pomodoro

$24.00

Agnolotti Cacio e Pepe

$26.00

Bucatini Al Limone

$27.00

Rigatoni Amatriciana

$32.00

Linguine Alle Vongole

$29.00

Ravioli Astice e Caviale

$44.00

Mains & Sides

Pesce Spada Piccata

$38.00

Ippoglosso

$41.00

Spigola

$37.00Out of stock

Coda di Rospo

$36.00

Risotto for TWO

$110.00

Salmone

$37.00

Branzino x2

$110.00

Asparagus side

$14.00

Broccoli rabe side

$16.00

Brussels Sprouts side

$16.00

Mais side

$14.00

Patate side

$14.00

Shishito side

$14.00

Snap peas side

$14.00

Zucchine side

$14.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$15.00

Cremoso

$15.00

Soffice di Mandorle

$15.00

Millefoglie

$15.00

Gelato

Sorbet

Out of stock

Dessert Special

$15.00

Special APP

Crudo Special

$32.00

Ricotta Toast

$26.00

Tomino Special

$25.00

Bruschetta Caprese

$19.00

Scallop Sp.

$32.00

Mozzarella Sp.

$25.00

Soft Shell Crab

$24.00

Carciofi Sp.

$25.00

Zucchini Blossoms

$24.00

Special MAIN

Lobster Linguine

$45.00Out of stock

Dorade x2

$90.00

Sea Bream

$95.00Out of stock

Dover Sole

$68.00Out of stock

Red Snapper x2

$95.00Out of stock

John Dory

$130.00Out of stock

Pink Snapper

$80.00Out of stock

Pasta Special

$36.00

Gnocchi Sp.

$36.00Out of stock

Shrimp a la plancha

$58.00Out of stock

Sea Bass for 1

$42.00Out of stock

Tagliolini White Truffle

$85.00Out of stock

ravioli special

$36.00

Pappardelle King Crab

$58.00

Risotto Sp.

$42.00Out of stock

Fagottini Sp.

$32.00Out of stock

Catch of the day

$95.00

Drinks

N/A Beverage

Blood Orange

$4.00

Lemon Soda

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Club Soda

$5.00

Fresh Lemonade

$10.00

Kombucha

$8.00

Mocktail

$16.00

Orange Juice

$10.00

Tonic

$5.00

Sparkling water

$9.00

Aqua Panna

$8.00

Coffee & Tea

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Keemun Black tea

$6.00

Basil Lemongrass tea

$6.00

Chamomile tea

$6.00

Majorelle Mint tea

$6.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Events

Event Menu

Party Bar

Party Wine

Event Misc

Food & Beverage Minimum