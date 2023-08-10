Heal Meals

$14.99

Green goodness gravy. Savory seasoning, chickpeas, kale gravy, green onions, Tomatillo,green bell peppers, red onion.

3 pc Spring rolls

$10.00

Alkaline spring rolls made with spelt dough. Filled with kale, onions, peppers,and roasted red pepper sauce.

Stir fry

$12.00

Daily grain sauteed on the grill with toasted sesame oil ,seasoning,peppers,onions,squash,and zucchini.

Mushroom Pizza

$26.99

Not your traditional pizza. Two pieces of spelt dough made in house. Topped with a savory mushroom gravy, and a variety of gourmet mushrooms. No substitutions or modifications.

Walnut Spaghetti with Teff Bread

$13.99

Spiraled zucchini noodles with mushrooms, walnuts, onions, and peppers. Seasoned with savory herbs and spices. Simmered down with fresh Roma tomato sauce. Come with Teff bread.

Vish w/ Choice Side

$13.99

2 pc Vish Patties. Chickpeas base seasoned and pan fried. Similar to Salmon Croquette.

Micken w/ Side

$9.99

King Trumpet mushrooms, peppers and onions sauteed in a house made BBQ sauce, served with Teff bread, and side salad.

Raw Salad

$10.00

Red leaf lettuce, freshly diced peppers, white onion, shredded squash, apples, cucumber, Roma tomato, and goji berries. Tossed in a cherry- citrus house dressing.

Everything Salad

$11.99

Red leaf lettuce, castelvetrano olives, coconut, walnuts, freshly diced peppers, white onion, shredded squash, apples, cucumber, roma tomato, and goji berries. Tossed in a cherry- citrus house dressing.

Healthy Starts

Breakfast Zausage sandwhich

$7.99

Two small crepes for bread, one zauzage patty,and small omelette round with peppers and onions.

3 ingredient omelette

$9.99

Kamut Puff Cereal with Fruit

$4.00
French Toast w/ Ban O'brien

$15.75

Freshly baked spelt bread, dipped in a sweet strawberry batter and grilled. Topped with date syrup, and fresh strawberries. Come with a small side of Burro banana hashbrowns.

Allie Cakes (4)

$7.59

4 Spelt flour pancakes.

Ban'O Brien

$8.99

Shredded Burro Bananas fried in Grapeseed oil with onions, and peppers. Similar to " Potatoes O'Brien"

Zauzage Patties (2)

$4.99

Black chickpeas, seasoned with herbs and spices, and fried.

Zauzage Patties (1)

$3.99

Black chickpeas seasoned with herbs and spices.

Crepes Sml

$7.99

Thin pancake batter sweetened with agave and clove. Topped with fresh made strawberry syrup and fruit.

Crepes Lg

$11.99
5 ingredient omelete

$10.99

Chickpea base omelette with your choice of 5 toppings.

Allie Cakes (2)

$6.49

Two Spelt pancakes. Gluten-Free option- Teff

Fresh Pressed Juice

Green Allie

$8.99+

Apple, Kale, Ginger, Coconut Water, Key Lime.

Allie Punch

$8.99+

Strawberry, Blueberry, Apple.

Spicy Allie

$8.99+

Red Pear, Red pepper, Apple, African Bird Pepper.

ginger shot

$2.50

Smoothies

Allie Punch

$7.99+

Apples, blueberries, strawberries.

Berry Baby

$7.99+

Tropical Allie

$7.99+

Mango, Apple, Baby Banana.

Savory Sides

Fried Kale

$5.99

Soft Kale seasoned and topped with onions and tomato.

Burro Fries

$5.99

Burro bananas sliced and fried on grapeseed oil.

Candied Butternut Squash

$5.99

Butternut squash baked with agave, and clove.

Side Salad

$5.99

Red Leaf Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, onion.

Soft serve

Kids

$2.00

Banana boat

$8.00

Burro banana split in half topped with two dollops of soft serve,your choice of syrup,and walnuts.

Jumbo 12oz

$7.00
Small 5 oz

$3.50

Large 7oz

$4.00

Milkshakes

Cookie Shake 16oz

$8.00

Your choice of Vegan soft serve, cookie and syrup topping.

Milkshake

$6.00+

Your choice of Vegan soft serve Blended with your choice of Almond Milk.

Cookies

Other cookie

$2.50

Flavor Varies

Chocolate Chip

$2.50

Sugar Cookie

$2.50

Cupcakes

Specialty Dozen

$31.00

Specialty Cupcake Half Dzen

$21.00

6 Specialty cupcakes.

Dozen Cupcakes

$28.00

12 cupcakes.

Half Dozen Cupcakes (6)

$18.00

6 Vegan Cupcakes.

Specialty Cupcake

$4.00

Monthly Rotating Flavor. Check social media for Flavor of the month.

Chocolate Cupcake

$3.50
Strawberry Cupcake

$3.50
Vanilla Cupcake

$3.50

Sauces

Ketchup

$1.99

Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

$1.99Out of stock

BBQ sauce

$1.99

Hot Sauce

$1.99

Monthly Specials

Mushroom Caps

$15.99

Two large mushroom caps smothered with onions and peppers with your choice of side.

Fried Tomatillos

$5.99

Tomatillos sliced into wedges and deep fried in grapeseed oil.

Seamoss

8oz jar

$40.00

Gel form. Chondrus Crispus- purest strain of seamoss. We source our seamoss directly from the harvester in southern Florida. Seamoss contains 92 minerals and vitamins. Seamoss naturally provides a boost of energy, and is great for high blood pressure, inflammation, and weight loss.

Sodas\Melon/ coconut

Gallon Crystal geyser

$1.40

Mixed melon juice

$6.00+

Refresh blend of watermelon,cantelope,honeydew melon.

Honeydew juice

$5.00+

Fresh pressed honeydew melon juice.

Cantelope juice

$5.00+

Fresh pressed sweet cantolpe juice.

Watermelon juice

$5.00+

Fresh pressed seeded watermelon juice.

Blueberry clove

$3.00

Cherry

$3.00

Cherry-lime

$3.00

Lime

$300.00

Coconut Single

$4.25

CoCo Joy Can

$6.00

Desserts

Alkaline mini cheesecake

Alkaline mini cheesecake

$4.00

flavor varies from Strawberry, mango, strawberry/blueberry.

Snacks

Jerky trail mix

$4.99Out of stock