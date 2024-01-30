All Meal Prep Kitchen & Cafe 1100 W. Bryn Mawr Ave
Breakfast Food
Breakfast
- Traditional Breakfast Wrap$13.99
3 organic eggs, bacon, sausage, roasted potatoes, cheddar cheese
- Breakfast Burrito$13.99
3 scrambled eggs, chorizo, mozzarella cheese, scallions, homemade salsa
- Pancakes$12.99
3 Pancakes topped with Organic Fresh Fruit, Coconut Flakes, Cacao Nibs
- 3 Eggs Any Style with Potatoes$10.99
Add: Avocado $3 | Bacon $3 | Sausage $3
- French Toast$12.99
Blueberry Cream Cheese Filling topped with Fresh Fruit & Coconut Flakes
- Protein Pancakes$14.99
- Avocado Toast$10.99
- Steak and Eggs$19.99
- Good Morning Breakfast$7.99
- AMP Omelette$10.99
Lunch Food
Lunch
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.99
grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing
- Chicken Caesar Salad$14.99
Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing
- AMP Vegan Protein Bowl$13.99
quinoa, roasted potatoes, sweet potatoes, grilled veggies
- AMP Chicken Protein Bowl$14.99
grilled chicken, quinoa, roasted potatoes, sweet potatoes, grilled veggies
- AMP Steak Protein Bowl$16.99
Grilled Steak, quinoa, roasted potatoes, sweet potatoes, grilled veggies
- Veggie Wrap$12.99
Beverages
Coffee
Other
Tea
- Fruit Symphony$2.99
- Asian Spirit$2.99
- Camomile Evening Calm$2.99
- Fennel-Wellness-Chai$2.99
- Mountain Symphony$2.99
- Refreshing Mint$2.99
- Assam South India Blend$2.99
- Earl Grey Blossom$2.99
- Darjeeling Happy Valley$2.99
- Pure Detox Herbal Tea$3.99
- Organic Assam South India Blend Black Tea$3.99
- Tender Oolong Tea$3.99
To-Go
All Meal Prep Kitchen & Cafe 1100 W. Bryn Mawr Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(312) 313-2011
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 6AM