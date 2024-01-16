All Seasons Sports Grill 532 Raymond Hirsch Pkwy
NON-ALC BEVS / MOCKTAILS
- Blue Devil Mule$7.50
1oz - BLUE RASPBERRY 1oz - LIME JUICE 3oz - GINGER BEER - Garnish with Mint Sprig
- Booze Free Peach-Watermelon Mojito$7.50
PERFECT BLEND OF PEACHES AND WATERMELON INFUSED WITH MINT TOPPED OFF WITH SPARKLING WATER. RECIPE: Peach Watermelon Soda Water
- Booze Free Sangria$7.50
RECIPE: 1oz - PINEAPPLE JUICE 1oz - PEACH PUREE 1oz - ORANGE JUICE - SPLASH OF CRANBERRY - SPLASH OF SODA - GARNISH WITH FRUIT
- Booze Free Tropical Breeze$7.50
INGREDIENTS: 1.5oz - Pineapple Juice 1.5oz - Blue Raspberry 1.5oz - Lemonade Juice - Topped with Soda Water
- Game On Mocktail$7.50
CRANBERRY JUICE LIME JUICE GRENEDINE WITH A SPLASH OF BLUE BERRY RED BULL
- Ropa Dope$7.50
RECIPE: 1oz - Fresh Squeezed OJ Juice 1oz - Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice 1oz - Honey Agave Syrup Fill with Soda Water - Garnished with Lime Wedge & Mint Sprig
- NON ALC BEER - Free Wave IPA$6.00
- NON ALC BEER - Run Wild IPA$6.00
FOOD
Starting Line Up
- 10 Count Wings$15.99
Jumbo breaded bone in wings fried and tossed in your favorite sauce. Pick up to two sauces
- Bases Loaded Potato Twisters$12.99
Screwball potatoes topped with bacon, cheese, queso, sour cream, and chives. Add protein for an additional charge.
- Chips and Queso$8.99
House made Tortillia chips served with hatch pepper queso topped with pico
- Curve Balls$10.99
Stuffed with buffalo chicken, queso cheese and onion. Cooked to a golden brown served with a side of marinera and our house made ranch.
- Fried green Tomatoes$9.99
5 fried green tomatoes served with chipotle ranch.
- Cajun Shrimp and Tomatoes$16.99
5 fried green tomatoes cooked to perfection topped with 5 grilled Cajun shrimp crumbled goat cheese & garlic aioli
- Buffalo Dip$9.99
house made buffalo chicken in our creamy blend of cheeses served with tortilla chips
- Macho Nachos$11.99
Piled High with sautéed onions & peppers, jalapenos, black bean corn mix, Pico, queso, cheese blend, and sour cream.
- You Make The Call Rib Basket$14.99
smoked to perfection deep fried and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with our house made ranch
- Cauliflower Wings$13.99
Large pickled cauliflower florets with a clear, crispy coating and tossed in your favorite sauce
- Smoked corn ribs$13.99
Crispy sweet corn on the cob curls in a light hickory-smoked batter serves with a side of chipotle ranch
Center Court Flat Breads
- Cheese Burger Flat Bread$14.99
Seasoned beef, cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and finished with ketchup and mustard
- Margarita Flat Bread$14.99
Roma tomatoes, basil, mozzarella cheese topped with balsamic glaze.
- Hot Honey Roni Flat bread$15.99
topped with Pepperoni and drizzed with hot honey
- All Seasons Flat bread$15.99
Diced chicken grilled onions and peppers, cheese and our house made all season's base sauce.
- Buffalo Chicken Flat bread$15.99
Buffalo sauce base topped with bacon, chicken, cheese, and ranch dressing.
- Brisket Flat Bread$16.99
BBQ sauce base topped with slow cooked brisket, bacon, caramelized onions, tomatoes and cheese.
Field Of Greens
- Entree Ceasar Salad$10.99
Baby romaine tossed in Ceasar dressing and topped with croutons and shaved parmesan
- Entree House Salad$10.99
Crisp iceberg, onions, tomatoes, cheese, croutons, with your choice of dressing
- All Seasons Salad$12.99
Spinach mixed greens with red onion, pickled beets, mandarin oranges, shaved almonds, goat cheese, and blood orange vinaigrette
Slam Dunk Burgers
- Classic Burger$12.99
Served on our brioche with american cheese, tomato, onion, and lettuce
- Mushroom Swiss$13.99
topped with sauteed portabella mushrooms and onions with Swiss cheese.
- Goat$16.99
Topped with crumbled goat cheese, caramelized onion, sundried tomatoes, garlic aioli
- Breakfast Burger$15.99
Breakfast on a bun with a fried egg, thick cut bacon and American cheese
- Portabella$12.99
All of the fixin’s for non meat eaters comes with a grilled portabella cap marinated in balsamic, swiss cheese, and garlic aioli
- Brisket Burger$17.99
Topped with smoked brisket fried onion ring, lettuce, tomato,mild cheddar cheese and our BBQ mayo
- The Beast$18.99
Upgrade your taste buds with a Premium mix of Wagyu, Bison, Elk, and Boar. An instant classic for carnivores cooked to desired temperature.
- Jalapeno Bacon$14.99
served with thick sliced bacon, mild cheddar, spicy mayo, and Jalapeno's topped with your favorite fixins
Slap Shot Wraps & Sandwhiches
- Veggie Wrap$12.99
Overstuffed Flour Tortilla filled with zucchini, spinach, mushrooms, with balsamic dressing.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Diced chicken (grilled or Fried)along with mixed cheese, lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce, and ranch
- Club House Club$12.99
Piled high ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, mayo, lettuce tomato
- Grilled Chicken Sandwhich$12.99
Perfectly cooked and topped with all the fixins
- Fried Chicken Sandwhich$13.99
Deep Fried to a golden brown with a special blend of seasoning
- Ceasar Wrap$12.99
Crisp romaine, Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, and grilled chicken
- Italian Beef$16.99
Piled High Seasoned sirloin slow-roasted in garlic, oregano, and other spices on a toasted Hoagie with swiss cheese and giardiniera
- CHICK TACOS$15.99
- PULLED PORK TACOS$16.99
- SHRIMP TACOS$16.99
Touchdown Entrees
- 12 oz Ribeye$25.99
Aged, hand cut Angus ribeye grilled to your desired temperature.
- 12 oz Hawaiian Ribeye$26.99
Our aged Ribeye marinated in pineapple, ginger, brown sugar and other spices cooked to your desired temperature.
- 8 oz Baseball Sirloin$22.99
8 oz. center cut baseball cut Sirloin grilled to desired temperature.
- Half Chicken$22.99
Our half Chicken has a special blend of herbs and seasonings cooked golden brown and served on a bed of smashed potatoes.
- Grilled Chicken Dinner$17.99
8oz chicken char grilled served with 2 sides
- Chicken Tenders$17.99
4 Jumbo Tenders battered and fried to a golden brown
- Pasta Primavera$15.99
Blend of seasonal Veggies tossed in Our House made Creamy Alfredo and Penne Pasta
- Red Snapper$26.99
Great catch cooked and seasoned to perfection
- 9 oz Salmon$22.99
9 oz. Flamed Grilled with out special house Seasoning
- 12 oz French Cut Pork chop$24.99
Special blend of seasoning seared to lock in flavor cooked to your desired temperature.
The Sideline
- Fries$4.99
- Baked Potato$4.99
- Brussel Sprouts$6.99
- Mashed Potatoes$4.99
- Roasted Corn$4.99
- Vegetable Blend$4.99
- Sweet Waffle$4.99
waffle battered and served with our house made cinnamon butter.
- Onion Rings$5.99
- Brocoli$4.99
- Aparagus$5.99
- House Side Salad$5.99
- Side Ceasar Salad$5.99
- Chili Cup$5.99
- Chili Bowl$8.99
- Side Queso$1.50
- Side Chips