All The Best Deli 5940 Far Hills Avenue

RESTAURANT MENU

STARTERS

Pickle Plate

$4.95

Full & half sour picles, sour tomatoand hot cherry pepper

Chopped Liver

$7.95

Served with bagel chips

Herring in Wine

$8.95

Served with bagel chips

Herring in cream sauce

$8.95

Served with bagel chips

Aunt Tilly Herring w/apples & nuts

$8.95

Served with bagel chips

House-Cut French Fries

$7.45

fried in peanut oil

Gabila's Coney Island Square Knishes

$7.45

Served with horseradish mustard sauce

Potato Pancakes

$9.45

Served with sour cream or apple sauce

Smoked Fish Plate w/Nova

$18.95

Served with cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, capers and choice of bagel

Smoked Fish Plate w/Smoked Trout

$18.95

Served with cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, capers and choice of bagel

Smoked Fish Plate w/Kippered Salmon

$18.95

Served with cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, capers and choice of bagel

Smoked Fish Plate w/Whitefish

$18.95

Served with cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, capers and choice of bagel

SOUPS

Chicken Soup

$5.95

Choice of: matzo balls or egg noodles

Mushroom Beef Barley Soup

$5.95

Hearty Chicken Soup

$5.95

With noodles, chicken and carrots

Split Pea Soup

$5.95

Served with croutons

Beet Borscht

$5.95

Served cold or hot.

Tomato Bisque

$5.95

Served with croutons

SIDE SALADS

Potato Salad

$4.95

Cole Slaw

$4.95

Macaroni Salad

$4.95

Cucumber & Onion Salad

$4.95

Health Salad

$4.95

Israeli Salad

$4.95

ENTREE SALADS

Chef Salad

$17.95

Mixed greens, turkey, salami, corned beef, Swiss, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, hard-cooked egg, olives

Chopped Salad

$15.95

Romaine, radicchio, salami, provolone, cucumber, red onion, tomato and chickpeas

House Tossed Salad

$7.95

Mixed greens, radicchio, carrot, red onion, tomato, cucumber, chickpeas and croutons

House Tossed Salad add Chicken Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, radicchio, carrot, red onion, tomato, cucumber, chickpeas and croutons

House Tossed Salad add Egg Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens, radicchio, carrot, red onion, tomato, cucumber, chickpeas and croutons

House Tossed Salad add Tuna Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, radicchio, carrot, red onion, tomato, cucumber, chickpeas and croutons

House Tossed Salad add Whitefish Salad

$16.95

Mixed greens, radicchio, carrot, red onion, tomato, cucumber, chickpeas and croutons

Jewish Cobb

$17.95

Romaine, turkey, pastrami bacon, tomato, avocado, red onion, hard-cooked egg, bleu cheese crumbles

Israeli Salad w/feta and olives

$15.95

Tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, red onions tossed with olive oil * lemon juice served on a bed of mixed greens with feta cheese, avocado and olives

FISH SANDWICHES

Nova Sandwich

$14.95

Served on choice of bagel with cream cheese, tomato and red onion

Smoked Whitefish Sandwich

$15.95

Served on choice of bagel with cream cheese, tomato and red onion

Chopped Lox Cream Cheese Sandwich

$12.95

Served on choice of bagel with tomato and red onion

HOT SANDWICHES

Corned Beef

$19.95

Served on seeded rye

Pastrami

$19.95

Served on seeded rye

Brisket

$19.95

Served on Kaiser Roll

Frankfurter

$7.95

Includes sauerkraut and horseradish mustard sauce

Half Hot Sandwich and Soup

$15.95

Served on rye. Select corned beef, pastrami or brisket and any of our soups

Half Hot Sandwich and Fries

$13.95

Served on rye with small order of fires. Select corned beef, pastrami or brisket.

Make Sandwich into Meat Platter

$21.95

Select corned beef, pastrami or brisket and chose potato salad, cole slaw, cucumber salad, health salad or macaroni salad

GRILLED SANDWICHES

Reuben

$16.95

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian Dressing on seeded rye

Turkey Reuben

$16.95

Turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian Dressing on seeded rye

Tuna Melt

$12.95

Tuna Salad and Cheddar cheese on seede rye

COLD SANDWICHES

Chopped Liver Sandwich

$12.95

Served on seeded rye with lettuce and tomato

Tongue Sandwich

$24.95

Served on seeded rye with lettuce and tomato

Salami Sandwich

$16.95

Served on seeded rye with lettuce and tomato

Turkey Sandwich

$16.95

Served on seeded rye with lettuce and tomato

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Served on seeded rye with lettuce and tomato

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.95

Served on seeded rye with lettuce and tomato

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Served on seeded rye with lettuce and tomato

TRIPLE DECKER

The Big Macher

$23.95

Pastrami, salami, turkey, Russian dressing and cole slaw

The Mamzer

$23.95

Turkey, pastrami, lettuce, tomato, may

The Chazar Rye

$23.95

Hot pastrami and corned beef, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and cole slaw

COMBO

The Mishugi

$16.95

Turkey, chopped liver, cole slaw, Russian dressing

The Alter Cocker

$14.95

Chopped liver, egg salad, lettuce and tomato

The Big Nosh

$23.95

Turkey, tongue, cole slaw, Russian dressing

DESSERTS

Rugelach

$6.00

Selection of 3 rugelah

Mandel Bread

$5.50

3 pieces

Cheesecake, plain

$5.00

Cheesecake with Sauce

$5.95

Choice of blueberry or strawberry Sauce

Chocolate Babka

$4.00

Black and White Cookie

$3.00

Seven-layer Cake

$5.00

Vanilla Coconut Bar

$3.00

Russian Tea Biscuit

$4.00

Cookie Sampler

$8.00

5 assorted Rugalach and Cookies

Chocolate Coconut Bar

$3.00

KID'S MENU

KM Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Served with small portion of fries (fried in peanut oil)

KM Turkey on White

$8.95

Served with small portion of fries (fried in peanut oil)

KM Chicken Salad on White

$8.95

Served with small portion of fries (fried in peanut oil)

KM Tuna Salad on White

$8.95

Served with small portion of fries (fried in peanut oil)

KM Egg Salad Salad on White

$8.95

Served with small portion of fries (fried in peanut oil)

KM Salami on Rye

$8.95

Served with small portion of fries (fried in peanut oil)

DELI MENU

MEATS

Corned Beef

$16.95

per lb

Corned Beef - lean

$21.95

per lb

Pastrami - navel

$23.95

per lb

Pastrami - lean

$25.95

per lb

Turkey Pastrami

$23.95

per lb

Brisket

$18.95

per lb

Tongue

$34.95

per lb

Salami, soft

$14.95

per lb

Salami, hard

$15.95

per lb

Turkey

$14.95

per lb

Frankfurter

$12.95

per lb

CHEESES

Cheddar

$11.95

per lb

Swiss

$11.95

per lb

Provolone

$10.95

per lb

Pepper Jack

$11.95

per lb

Feta

$10.95

per lb

KOSHER CHEESE PKGS

Kosher Gouda

$9.95

each

Kosher Havarti

$9.95

each

Kosher Parmesan wedge

$9.95

each

SMOKED FISH

Nova Smoked Salmon

$12.95

per ¼ lb

Kippered Salmon

$14.95

per ¼ lb

Gravlax

$14.95

per ¼ lb

Pastrami Nova

$14.95

per ¼ lb

Sable

$25.00

per ¼ lb sold in cryo vac bag

Smoked Trout Fillet

$14.95

per ¼ lb

Whole Whitefish

$30.00

per lb

Herring in wine

$12.95

per lb

Herring in cream sauce

$12.95

per lb

Aunt Tilly's Herring

$12.95

per lb

SALADS

Potato Salad

$7.95

per lb

Cole Slaw

$7.95

per lb

Macaroni Salad

$7.95

per lb

Cucumber Salad

$6.95

per lb

Israeli

$7.95

per lb

Health Salad

$7.95

per lb

Tuna

$12.95

per lb

Chicken

$13.95

per lb

Egg

$9.95

per lb

Chopped Liver

$12.95

per lb

Whitefish Salad

$18.95

per lb

Lox Cream Cheese

$12.95

per lb

PICKLES & OLIVES

Kalamata, pitted

$9.95

per lb

Castelvetrano, pitted

$9.95

per lb

Judah mixed olive

$9.95

per lb

Pickles

$4.95

per lb

Pickled Tomatoes

$6.95

per lb

Hot Cherry Peppers

$6.95

per lb

Sauerkraut

$4.95

per lb

SIDES

Gabilas Knishes

$4.95

each

Potato Pancakes

$2.95

each

BREADS

Bagel Chips

$2.95

per lb

Bagels

$1.00

each

Rye Bread

$3.99

per lb

Challah Loaf

$7.95

whole

DESSERTS

Rugelach

$2.00

each

Mandel Bread

$1.85

each

Cheesecake, whole

$35.00

whole

Cheesecake, slice

$5.95

each

Cheesecake, slice w/ sauce

$6.95

each

Chocolate Babka, slice

$3.95

piece

Chocolate Babka, whole

$17.95

whole

Black and White Cookies

$3.45

each

Thumbprint Cookie

$0.75

each

Seven-layer Cake, whole

$40.00

whole

Seven-layer Cake slice

$4.45

each

Coconut Bar

$2.45

each

Russina Tea Biscuit

$3.95

each

BEVERAGES

Dr Brown's

$2.95

Cel-Ray ,black cherry, diet black cherry, cream soda, diet cream soda

CC SODA

$2.25

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Diet Sprite

Coffee

$3.00

Ice Coffee, Can

$3.00

Ice Tea

$2.95

Beer

RETAIL

MERCH

HAT

$20.00

SHIRT WHITE

$25.00

Black Shirts

$25.00

DRY GOODS

MATZO FLATS

$5.95

MATZO CHIPS

$3.95

MUSTARD

$4.95