All The Best Deli 5940 Far Hills Avenue
RESTAURANT MENU
STARTERS
Pickle Plate
Full & half sour picles, sour tomatoand hot cherry pepper
Chopped Liver
Served with bagel chips
Herring in Wine
Served with bagel chips
Herring in cream sauce
Served with bagel chips
Aunt Tilly Herring w/apples & nuts
Served with bagel chips
House-Cut French Fries
fried in peanut oil
Gabila's Coney Island Square Knishes
Served with horseradish mustard sauce
Potato Pancakes
Served with sour cream or apple sauce
Smoked Fish Plate w/Nova
Served with cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, capers and choice of bagel
Smoked Fish Plate w/Smoked Trout
Smoked Fish Plate w/Smoked Trout
Smoked Fish Plate w/Kippered Salmon
Smoked Fish Plate w/Kippered Salmon
Smoked Fish Plate w/Whitefish
Smoked Fish Plate w/Whitefish
SOUPS
SIDE SALADS
ENTREE SALADS
Chef Salad
Mixed greens, turkey, salami, corned beef, Swiss, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, hard-cooked egg, olives
Chopped Salad
Romaine, radicchio, salami, provolone, cucumber, red onion, tomato and chickpeas
House Tossed Salad
Mixed greens, radicchio, carrot, red onion, tomato, cucumber, chickpeas and croutons
House Tossed Salad add Chicken Salad
House Tossed Salad add Chicken Salad
House Tossed Salad add Egg Salad
House Tossed Salad add Egg Salad
House Tossed Salad add Tuna Salad
House Tossed Salad add Tuna Salad
House Tossed Salad add Whitefish Salad
House Tossed Salad add Whitefish Salad
Jewish Cobb
Romaine, turkey, pastrami bacon, tomato, avocado, red onion, hard-cooked egg, bleu cheese crumbles
Israeli Salad w/feta and olives
Tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, red onions tossed with olive oil * lemon juice served on a bed of mixed greens with feta cheese, avocado and olives
FISH SANDWICHES
HOT SANDWICHES
Corned Beef
Served on seeded rye
Pastrami
Served on seeded rye
Brisket
Served on Kaiser Roll
Frankfurter
Includes sauerkraut and horseradish mustard sauce
Half Hot Sandwich and Soup
Served on rye. Select corned beef, pastrami or brisket and any of our soups
Half Hot Sandwich and Fries
Served on rye with small order of fires. Select corned beef, pastrami or brisket.
Make Sandwich into Meat Platter
Select corned beef, pastrami or brisket and chose potato salad, cole slaw, cucumber salad, health salad or macaroni salad
GRILLED SANDWICHES
COLD SANDWICHES
Chopped Liver Sandwich
Served on seeded rye with lettuce and tomato
Tongue Sandwich
Served on seeded rye with lettuce and tomato
Salami Sandwich
Served on seeded rye with lettuce and tomato
Turkey Sandwich
Served on seeded rye with lettuce and tomato
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Served on seeded rye with lettuce and tomato
Egg Salad Sandwich
Served on seeded rye with lettuce and tomato
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served on seeded rye with lettuce and tomato
TRIPLE DECKER
COMBO
DESSERTS
Rugelach
Selection of 3 rugelah
Mandel Bread
3 pieces
Cheesecake, plain
Cheesecake with Sauce
Choice of blueberry or strawberry Sauce
Chocolate Babka
Black and White Cookie
Seven-layer Cake
Vanilla Coconut Bar
Russian Tea Biscuit
Cookie Sampler
5 assorted Rugalach and Cookies
Chocolate Coconut Bar
KID'S MENU
KM Grilled Cheese
KM Grilled Cheese
KM Turkey on White
KM Turkey on White
KM Chicken Salad on White
KM Chicken Salad on White
KM Tuna Salad on White
KM Tuna Salad on White
KM Egg Salad Salad on White
KM Egg Salad Salad on White
KM Salami on Rye
KM Salami on Rye
DELI MENU
MEATS
CHEESES
SMOKED FISH
Nova Smoked Salmon
per ¼ lb
Kippered Salmon
per ¼ lb
Gravlax
per ¼ lb
Pastrami Nova
per ¼ lb
Sable
per ¼ lb sold in cryo vac bag
Smoked Trout Fillet
per ¼ lb
Whole Whitefish
per lb
Herring in wine
per lb
Herring in cream sauce
per lb
Aunt Tilly's Herring
per lb
SALADS
PICKLES & OLIVES
DESSERTS
Rugelach
each
Mandel Bread
each
Cheesecake, whole
whole
Cheesecake, slice
each
Cheesecake, slice w/ sauce
each
Chocolate Babka, slice
piece
Chocolate Babka, whole
whole
Black and White Cookies
each
Thumbprint Cookie
each
Seven-layer Cake, whole
whole
Seven-layer Cake slice
each
Coconut Bar
each
Russina Tea Biscuit
each