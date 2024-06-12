All The Smoke Seafood
Lunch Menu
Seafood Combos (Lunch)
Lunch Fried Baskets
Additives
Dinner Menu
Starters
- All the Smoke Seafood Tower
This ultimate, smoking seafood experience features oysters, king crab, lobster, jumbo gulf shrimp, ceviche, tuna crudo + West Indies salad$111.00
- All the Smoke Shrimp
Classic gulf shrimp smoked + drizzled with our signature cajun garlic butter sauce$15.00
- Crab Cakes
House-made lump crab cakes pan-seared to perfection + served with our signature remoulade sauce$30.00
- Crab Claws MKT
Crab claws sautéed all the smoke style or fried to perfection$16.99
- Dozen All the Smoke Wings
Marinated, smoked + fried wings served with house-made ranch for dipping. Flavors: buffalo, lemon pepper, all the smoke$24.00
- Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried green tomatoes layered with a creamy seafood topping$14.00
- Half All the Smoke Wings
Marinated, smoked + fried wings served with house-made ranch for dipping.$12.00
- Mobtown Crawfish Bread
Classic french bread topped with crawfish, a hearty cheese blend + drizzled with a cajun flavored butter sauce$10.00
- Seafood Dip
Creole style seafood baked in a blend of creamy cheeses, served with seasoned french baguette chips$16.00
- Southern Fried Broccoli
Crisp + tender deep fried broccoli served with house-made dipping sauce$10.00
Oysters
- Half Raw Oysters
Gulf oysters shucked to order + served on the half shell$12.00
- Dozen Raw Oysters
Gulf oysters shucked to order + served on the half shell$24.00
- Raw Oysters Flight
A variety of dressed gulf oysters served on the half shell + paired with a shooter to complement the topping$25.00
- Half Dozen Bienville Oyster
Smoked gulf oysters served on the half shell with a seafood melody on top + our signature smoky creole sauce$17.00
- Dozen Bienville Oyster
Smoked gulf oysters served on the half shell with a seafood melody on top + our signature smoky creole sauce$32.00
- Half Chargrilled Oysters
Gulf oysters chargrilled over an open flame with our creole garlic butter + herb sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese$15.00
- Dozen Chargrilled Oysters
Gulf oysters chargrilled over an open flame with our creole garlic butter + herb sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese$30.00
- Half Dozen Rockerfeller
Gulf Oyster topped with fresh spinach, cream cheese, herbs and Parmesan cheese.$17.00
- Dozen Rockerfeller
Gulf Oyster topped with fresh spinach, cream cheese, herbs and Parmesan cheese.$32.00
Greenery
- Grilled Caesar Salad
Our twist on a classic Caesar salad features slightly charred romaine lettuce halves drizzled with our house-made Caesar dressing + topped with grated Parmesan cheese. Add your choice of protein for an upcharge$14.00
- Cobb Salad
Crisp chopped greens with tomato, avocado, egg, red onion, cucumber, bacon and smoked gouda served with our house-made ranch dressing. Add your choice of protein for an upcharge$15.00
- House Salad
Crisp chopped greens with tomato, cucumber, red onion, crotons and cheese served with our house-made ranch dressing or vinaigrette. Add your choice of protein for an upcharge$9.00
Handhelds
- Chicken Cluck Club
Juicy chicken breast fried or grilled to perfection, served with lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese, and our All the Smoke signature sauce on a toasted brioche bun with Cajun fries$20.00
- Banging Burger
Juicy angus + chuck blend seasoned + grilled to perfection, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, cheese, and our signature burger sauce on a brioche bun with cajun fries. Add mushrooms, onions, and/or bacon for an upcharge$18.00
- Oyster Po-Boy
Golden fried gulf oysters, dressed on french bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our signature remoulade sauce, served with Cajun fries$20.00
- Shrimp Po-Boy
Golden fried gulf shrimp, dressed on french bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our signature remoulade sauce, served with Cajun fries$18.00
- Fish Po-Boy
Golden fried gulf catfish, dressed on french bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our signature remoulade sauce, served with Cajun fries$18.00
Main
- All the Smoke Salmon
Cajun season wood-smoked salmon, served with your choice of two sides$32.00
- Port City Flounder
Grilled flounder stuffed with crabmeat + spinach topped with our signature creamy, lemon butter sauce served over a bed of mashed potatoes with a side of your choice$42.00
- Lambo Chops
Lamb chops like you've never imagined featuring lightly fried lamb chops served over a bed of mashed potatoes with your choice of two sides$40.00
- Steak + Shrimp
USDA prime 12 oz boneless ribeye cooked to your liking topped with all the smoke shrimp + your choice of two sides$45.00
- Seafood Mac + Cheese
Creamy seafood mac + cheese loaded with lump crab meat, lobster, shrimp + crawfish and a variety of cheeses plus old bay seasoning + other Cajun spices for a burst of added flavor$12.00
Sides
Additives
Kids Menu
Dessert
Seafood Combos (Dinner)
- Combo A Dinner
1/2 headless shrimp, 2 clusters snowcrab, 2 corn, 2 boiled eggs, all the smoke potatoes$50.00
- Combo B Dinner
1/2 lb headless shrimp, 2 smoked Dungeness crab clusters, all the smoked potatoes, 2 corn, 2 boiled eggs$60.00
- Combo C Dinner
1 lb headless shrimp, 1 lb smoked Dungeness crab, 1 smoked lobster tail, 1/2 lb sausage (Conecuh or turkey) smoked potatoes, 2 corn, 2 eggs, steamed rice