ALACRUZ GRILL 11924 Forest Hill Boulevard Unit 24/25
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Octopus$22.00
On fire. Oak grilled spanish octopus, lemon, garlic, EVOO emulsion, fingerling potatoes, chimichurri
- Provoleta$15.00
On fire. Grilled provolone cheese, fire grilled tomatoes, arugula
- Better Together$18.00
On fire. Chorizo, blood sausage, salsa criolla
- Burrata Alacruz$21.00
Prosciutto di Parma, tomatoes, basil, EVOO, aged balsamic pearls
- Fritto Misto$22.00
Fritto misto our style, lightly fried calamari, U-15 shrimp, greens, citrus aioli
- Michelangelo Charcuterie$25.00
Prosciutto, salami, mortadella, speck, Pecorino, sun-dried tomatoes tapenade, marinated olives
- Sweetbread$18.00
Mollejas
- Bread
Empanadas
Salads
- Firenze$16.00
Arugula, sun-dried tomatoes, Parmiggiano-Reggiano, cherry caper, aged balsamic
- Alacruz Salad$12.00
Mixed of greens, tomatoes, shallots, citrus vinaigrette
- Hail Caesar$14.00
Baby Romaine heart lettuce, Parmiggiano-Reggiano, croutons, our Caesar dressing
- Paradiso$16.00
Goat cheese, arugula, mixed of greens, cherry tomatoes, pear, citrus vinagrette
- Mixta Salad$12.00
Fire Grill
Sides
- Charred Vegetables$10.00
Roasted tomatoes, peppers, onions, zucchinis, eggplant, chimi
- Mixta Salad Side$8.00
Tomato, red onions, mixed of lettuce, EVOO lemon vinaigrette
- Sautéed Broccoli$8.00
- Fingerling Potatoes$8.00
Rosemary, shallots, parsley
- Grilled Asparagus$10.00
Citrus emulsion
- Our French Fry$9.00
Provençal (garlic & parsley) or truffle aioli
Mains - From the Farm
- Cornish Hen$33.00
Cornishen, lemon, herbs, dry mustard, white wine, shallots, garlic, rosemary potatoes
- Alacruz Burger$18.00
Brioche bread, black Angus beef burger, provolone cheese, red onions tomato, lettuce, chimi-mayo
- Milanesa Alacruz Beef$26.00
- Milanesa Alacruz Chicken$24.00
- Milanesa Napoli Beef$26.00
- Milanesa Napoli Chicken$24.00
Mains - From the Earth
Mains - From the Ocean
Freshmade Pastas
- Spaghetti Alacruz$25.00
Spaghetti chitarra, tomato sauce, basil, burrata, cherry tomatoes confit
- Carbonara!$27.00
Spaghetti chitarra, Italian guanciale, egg yolk, Pecorino cheese
- Linguine Ai Frutti Di Mare$36.00
Shrimp, mussels, scallops, calamari, clams, garlic & tomato sauce
- Rigatoni Bolognese$24.00
Fresh made rigatoni pasta, all beef meat sauce, Parmesan cheese
- Linguine Nere$34.00
Homemade squid ink linguine, shrimp, zucchini, fresh tomato
- Lobster Ravioli$34.00
Homemade lobster ravioli, vodka pink sauce, cherry tomatoes
- Risotto Tartufo$34.00
Carnaroli Rice|Mixed Wild Mushroom|Tartufo
Desserts
- Malevo$16.00
Malbec poached pear on top of frangipane, mascarpone cream, mint leaves. Peras al Malbec nuestro estilo
- Flan-tastic!$10.00
Our flan, dulce de leche, homemade whipped cream. Flan casero con dulce de leche y crema batida
- Mr Tango Irresistible$13.00
Dulce de leche volcano, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream. Volcan de dulce de leche, helado de vainilla, crema batida
- Cioccolato in Fiamme$14.00
Flambe 3 Layer Chocolate Cake |Vanilla Ice Cream Dark Rich Icing, Deep Semi-Sweet Pieces, dusted with Dutch Cocoa Flambe with Rum
- Panna Cotta$10.00
Salsa fragole, fresh mint leaf
- Affogato$10.00
Spresso drowned in vanilla gelato, frangelico liquor drops. Helado de vainilla, spresso, gotas de licor frangelico
Kids Menu
Drinks
Wine
White Wines
Red Wines
- Prisoner, Cabernet BTG$18.00
- Alma Negra, Malbec BTG$18.00
- Clos De Los 7, Malbec BTG$16.00
- CAB 1858 Caymus Paso Robles BTG$20.00
- Radius Cabernet BTG$12.00
- Alamos Malbec BTG$12.00
- 1858 Caymus Red Blend BTG$16.00
- Prisoner, Cabernet BTB$85.00
- Alma Negra, Malbec BTB$60.00
- Clos De Los 7, Malbec BTB$65.00
- CAB 1858 Caymus Paso Robles BTB$95.00
- Radius Cabernet BTB$40.00
- Alamos Malbec BTB$45.00
- 1858 Caymus Red Blend BTB$75.00