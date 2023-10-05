Full Menu

Antipasti

Bruschetta

$15.00

Calamari Allegria

$17.00

Calamari Fritti

$17.00

With Calabrian chili aioli

Charcuterie and Cheese Board

$26.00

Selection of salami and cheese, quince jam and olives and toasted bread

Cheese Board

$26.00

Cod Bites

$16.00

With homemade orange mayonnaise

Mozzarella in Carrozza

$16.00

Egg washed bread center fior di latte mozzarella, lightly fried and tomato sauce

Polpette Di Carne

$16.00

Beef and veal meatballs with grilled bread

Polpo Alla Griglia

$18.00

Lightly grilled octopus, EVOO, fresh pressed lemon juice and seasoning

Shrimp Cocktail

$24.00

Horseradish cocktail sauce

Soup of the Day

$13.00

Insalate

Al Modo Mio

$17.00

Romaine hearts, strawberry, avocado, cucumber, raisins, EVOO and Chianti red vinegar

Beets Carpaccio

$17.00

Arugula, pecan and goat cheese with EVOO lemon dressing

Burrata with Heirloom Tomatoes

$19.00

Caesar Salad

$17.00

With our homemade Caesar dressing

Caprese

$18.00

Burrata with heirloom tomatoes, basil and aged balsamic glaze

Melanzane Caprese

$19.00

Oven baked eggplant lightly breaded, tomato and mozzarella

Secondi Piatti

Aragosta Fra Diavolo

$45.00Out of stock

Linguine with lobster and spicy tomato sauce

Caramelle Di Ricotta

$25.00

Wrapped caramel shaped pasta filled with ricotta and spinach in a butter sage sauce

Casarecce Alla Buttera

$24.00

Sweet sausage, light tomato sauce, black olives, pecorino cheese & chili flakes

Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina

$22.00

Homemade potato and flour gnocchi, baked with fresh tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella and fresh basil

Linguine Vongole

$25.00

Maltagliati Gamberi E Zucchine

$32.00

Fresh egg pasta, EVOO, baby shrimp, summer squash and fresh tomato

Paccheri Alla Vodka

$18.00Out of stock

With our spicy vodka sauce

Ravioli Porcini

$27.00

Rigatoni Ox Tail

$26.00Out of stock

Risotto Asparagi E Gamberi

$28.00

Arborio rice, asparagus cream, shrimp and pecorino Romano cheese

Spaghetti Alla Carbonara

$22.00

Pasture raised eggs, guanciale, pecorino Romano and a black cracked toasted pepper

Spaghetti AOP

$17.00

Extra virgin olive oil, garlic and fresh Calabria chili

Strozzapreti Con Pesto Di Zucchine

$20.00

Zucchine pesto, ricotta and sun dried tomatoes

Risotto with Porcini Mushroom

$26.00

Main Courses

Bistecca Di Manzo

Grilled ribeye steak

Braciola Di Maiale

Grilled Berkshire pork chop, in a cognac and mushroom sauce

Capesante Al Forno

Broiled sea scallops over creamy arborio rice

Combinazione Di Pesce

Broiled seafood combination

Filet Mignon

$39.00

Grilled beef tenderloin with a mushroom and wine reduction sauce

Filetto Di Salmone

$30.00

Broiled file of salmon, white wine, lemon and herbs

French Cut Chicken Breast

$27.00

Broiled boneless chicken breast with the drumette attached in a

Involtini Di Pollo

$26.00

Broiled chicken breast with cured prosciutto, ricotta and sage

Orata Con Le Patate

$39.00

Oven baked sea bream with potatoes, tomatoes and fresh herbs

Red Snapper

$34.00

Ribeye Steak

$53.00

Spigola Sotto Sale

$43.00

Oven baked sea bass under a sea salt shell, EVOO

Wagyu Burger

$25.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$13.00

Panna Cotta

$12.00

Berry Pot de Creme

$13.00

Fried Pasta With Ice Cream & Banana

$12.00

Piadina

$12.00

Soups

Cauliflower Pancetta & Mussels

$13.00

Minestrone

$12.00

Potato & Leak

$12.00

Stracciatella

$11.00

Sides

Brocoli Rabe

$11.00

Polenta

$10.00

Mushrooms

$14.00

Fried Fingerlings

$11.00

DRINKS

Drinks

Soda

$2.75

Ice Tea

$4.75

Small Flat Water

$4.75

Small Sparkling Water

$4.75

Lemonade

$3.25

Sherley Temple

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cramberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Regular Gl Milk

$3.00

Pot Of Tea

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Fresh Orange Juice

$3.00

Pellegrino Sparkling

$8.00

Liquor

Absolut

$13.00

Absolut Citron

$13.00

Absolut Lime

$13.00

Absolut Elyx

$14.00

Beluga Silver

$15.00

Beluga Gold

$27.00

Chopin

$14.00

Ciroc

$15.00

Ciroc Coco

$15.00

Crop Organic

$16.00

Effen Blood Orange

$13.00

Effen Cucumber

$13.00

Grey Goose Orange

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Grey Goose VX

$22.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Ketel Citroen

$14.00

Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint

$15.00

Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose

$15.00

Rain Organic

$15.00

Skynnygirl Bare

$12.00

Stoli

$13.00

Stoli Elit

$22.00

Stoli Orange

$13.00

Stolu Rasp

$13.00

Three Olives Rose

$14.00

Tito's

$14.00

Belvedere

$16.00

Russian Standard

$13.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bluecoast

$15.00

Brooklyn Gin

$17.00

Dororthy Parker

$16.00

Farmers Organic

$16.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Malfy Italian

$17.00

Malfy italian Limone

$17.00

Monkey 47

$23.00

Nolets

$17.00

Plymouth Navy

$17.00

The Botonist

$16.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Tanqueray 10

$18.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Roku Japanese

$16.00

Alacran

$14.00

Avion 44 Reserva

$34.00

Azul Curango Mezcal

$54.00

Azul Reposado 2

$29.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$18.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Don Julio Real

$78.00

Patron Cafe

$14.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Patron Anejo

$18.00

Patron Platinum

$40.00

Mezcal Ilegal Joven

$15.00

Mezcal Ilegal Reposado

$18.00

MIlagro Silver

$18.00

MIlagro Reposado

$20.00

MIlagro Anej

$25.00

House Tequila

Creyente Mezcal

$15.00

Dobel Maestro Diamante

$16.00

Appleton Rye

$16.00

Altantico Platino

$14.00

Bacardi Light

$13.00

Bacardi 8

$15.00

Brugal 1888

$16.00

Captain Morgan

$13.00

Gosling Black

$13.00

Kraken Black

$16.00

Mount Gay 1

$14.00

Mount Gay Xo

$17.00

Zacapa 23

$20.00

Xo

$41.00

Mailbu'

$13.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Bushmill

$14.00

Canadian Club

$13.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Gentleman Jack

$17.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$14.00

Jack Daniels Sinatra

$17.00

Jameson

$13.00

Jameson Ipa

$16.00

Jameson Gold Reserve 2

$24.00

Jameson 18 Yrs

$38.00

Kentucky Owl Rye

$35.00

Lock, Stock & Barrel Ry

$42.00

Old Forester 86

$14.00

Suntory Toky

$16.00

Whistlepig Rye

$22.00

Yamazaki 12 year

$21.00

Tullamore

$14.00

Tullamore Dew Crock

$19.00

Basil Hayden's

$17.00

Blanton's

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$16.00

Bulleit Rye

$17.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

Hudson Bourbon

$13.00

Jim Beam

$13.00

Jim Beam Black

$15.00

Jim Beam Materpiece

$38.00

Knob Creek

$16.00

Knob Creek Rye

$17.00

Maker's

$18.00

Maker's Mark

$14.00

Michters Bourbon

$13.00

Michters Rye

$14.00

Michters 10yrs

$22.00

Old Overholt

$15.00

Old Forester

$13.00

W Eller

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$18.00

Woodford Rye

$17.00

Makers 46

$18.00

Woodford Res Double Oak

$22.00

Angels Envy

$17.00

Aedbeg Uigeadail

$19.00

Balvainie 14

$20.00

Chivas Regal 12 Yrs

$14.00

Chivas Regal 18 Yrs

$19.00

Cutty Sark Prohibition

$14.00

Dewars

$13.00

Glenfiddich 12 Yrs

$17.00

Glenfiddich 18 Yrs

$25.00

Glenfiddich 21 Yrs

$43.00

Glenfiddich 26 Yrs

$98.00

Glenlivet 12 Yrs

$17.00

Glenlivet 18 Yrs

$34.00

Highland Park 12 Yrs

$15.00

Highland Park 18 Yrs

$35.00

Hudson Rye Manhatten

$18.00

Johnny Walker Black

$16.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$52.00

Johnny Walker Red

$14.00

Johnny Walker Gold

$23.00

Lagavulin 16 Yrs

$28.00

Laphroiag 10 Yrs

$15.00

Mccallan 12 Yrs

$22.00

Mccallan 18 Yrs

$35.00

Mccallan Rare Cask

$67.00

Oban 14 Yrs

$22.00

Macallan 15

$32.00

Courvoisier Xo

$45.00

Hennessy Vs

$14.00

Hennessy Vsop

$18.00

Hennessy Xo

$35.00

Hennessy Black

$21.00

Hine

$16.00

Martel Vs

$21.00

Remy 1738 2

$24.00

Remy Vsop

$15.00

Remy Xo

$43.00

Vecchia Romagna

$14.00

Amaretto Di Saronnon

$12.00

Averna

$12.00

Baileys

$12.00

Cafe Borghetti

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Cynar

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Branca Menta

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Godiva

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Kaluha

$12.00

Limoncelo

$10.00

Pernod

$14.00

Ramazzotti

$12.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Sambuca Black

$12.00

Vin Santo Chianti Tuscany

$14.00

Campari

$13.00

Taylor Fladgate 20yrs

$20.00

Taylor Fladgate 30yrs

$29.00

Taylor Fladgate 40yrs

$46.00

Taylor F 10 yrs

$12.00

Fonseca Bin N°27

$10.00

Amarone

$16.00

Nonino Chardonnay

$16.00

Nonino Moscato

$16.00

Merlot

$15.00

Tignanello

$23.00

Beer

Moretti La Rossa

$7.00

Moretti La Bionda

$9.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Brooklyn Lager

$7.00

Brooklyn Summer Ale

$7.00

Duvel

$7.00

Samuel Smith's Oatmeal Stout

$7.00

21st Amendment Hell

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Amstel Light

$7.00

Milk Stout Nitro

$7.00

Pilser Urqel

$7.00

Abita Root Beer

$7.00

Ginger Beer

$7.00

High Watermelon

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Heineken 00

$7.00

Downeast Cider

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Sierra Nevada

$7.00

Weihenstephaner

$8.00

Stella

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$10.00

Ciders

Downeast Cider

$8.00

Angry Orchard Rose

$9.00

Rekorderlig Strawberry Lime

$8.00

Rekorderlig Mango Raspberry

$8.00

Cocktails

Sangria

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Appletini

$14.00

Basil Gimlet

$13.00

Bellini

$13.00

Black Widow

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$12.50

Champagne Cocktail

$16.00

Colomba Italiana

$14.00

Fiore Di Cocco

$14.00

Funny Monkey

$15.00

Ginger Lady

$14.00

Grapefruit Rose Refresher

$15.00

Green Apple Spritz

$12.00

Jalapeño Margarita

$15.00

Lemon Cooler

$14.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Negroni

$16.00

Peachy Orange Blossom

$15.00

Pearfection

$16.00

Signor Di Saronno

$17.00

Spiked Watermelon

$15.00

Strawberry Basil Martini

$16.00

The Garden

$16.00

The jungle

$16.00

Tropical Dream

$16.00

Zesty Cucumber Mint

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Irish Cofee

$14.00

Cocktail Of The Day

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Classic Margarita

$15.00

Lavander Lover

$16.00

Classic Mojito

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Manhatten

$16.00

Arty Martini

$14.00

Naked Martini

$15.00

V.S.O.P.

$16.00

Vesper

$18.00

Mescalito

$15.00

Dark And Stormy

$14.00

Mojitos

Classic Mojito

$16.00

Coconut Mojito

$16.00

Passion Fruit Mojito

$16.00

Strawberry Mojito

$16.00

Mango Mojito

$16.00

Ginglr Mojito

$16.00

Blackberry Mojito

$16.00

King Mojito

$16.00

Wine Glass

GL CLARENDELLE BORDEAUX

$16.00

GL PINOT NOIR

$14.00

GL CHIANTI

$14.00

GL SUPER TUSCAN

$16.00

GL MALBEC

$15.00

GL RONCO DI SASSI PRIMITIVO

$14.00

GL SONOMA CUTRER CHARDONAY

$16.00

GL KETTMEIR PINOT GRIGIO

$14.00

GL SAUVIGNON BLANC NOBILO

$13.00

GL PIEROPAN SOAVE

$15.00

GL DASHWOOD SAUVINGNON BLANC

$12.00

GL PROSECCO

$13.00

FATTORIA SARDI

$15.00

Wine Bottle

SONOMA CUTRER CHARDONAY

$60.00

FRANK FAMILY CHARDONAY

$76.00

KETTMEIR PINOT GRIGIO

$59.00

WHITEHAVEN SAUVIGN BLANC

$62.00

ALLEGRINI AMARONE

$130.00

J VINEYARDS PINOT NOIR

$87.00

JAYSON PAHLMEYER CABERNET S

$138.00

RATTI MARCENASCO BAROLO

$125.00

CLARENDELLE BORDEAUX

$62.00

ETUDE PINOT NOIR CARNEROS

$85.00

ORMA

$72.00

PENFOLDS CABERNET BIN 407

$120.00

NEBIOLO RATTI

$57.00

RONCO DI SASSI

$65.00

BRUNELLO PIAN DELLE VIGNE ANTINORI

$110.00

SANTA MARGHERITA SPK ROSE

$32.00

LA MARCA PROSECCO

$55.00

FATTORIA SARDI

$62.00

Coffee

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Espresso

$2.75

Double Espresso

$4.75

Espresso Macchiato

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.25

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.25

Americano

$4.00

Latte

$3.75

Decaf Latte

$4.25

Ice Cofee

$2.75

Decaf Macchiato

$3.75

Tea

$2.75