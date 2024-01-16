AlleyCat AlleyCat
Dinner Menu
FROM THE KITCHEN
- Spicy Kimchi Veggies$12.00
A crispy, crunchy mix of fresh vegetables and pickles tossed in a spicy vinaigrette. Like a cucumber salad on steroids.
- Wasabi Caesar$16.00
Baby gem lettuce, creamy miso dressing, crispy quinoa
- Truffle Salmon Crisps$24.00
Pan seared dumplings (5) filled with wagyu beef and spices, served over a chili butter sauce and topped with crispy garlic and shallots.
- Wagyu Dumplings$26.00
Bite sized pieces of crispy chicken tossed in a miso honey and japanese spice blend, served with a side of yuzu ranch dressing.
- Toro Tataki$34.00
Baby back ribs (4) cooked until crispy and tossed in a savory red miso sauce. Served with cucumber and radish yuzu pickles.
- Pastrami Sando$27.00
Our signature fried rice served with rock shrimp, bacon, shiitakes, edamame and spices topped with an umami egg sauce.
- Alleycat Crudo$32.00
Egg noodles, mixed with braised lamb and veggies, tossed in a tamarind soy sauce. Topped with shaved red cabbage and wasabi aioli.
- Chilled Soba Noodles$17.00Out of stock
Chilled Buckwheat noodles, mixed with red onion, cucumber carrot and fennel, dressed in sesame miso sauce. Perfect for a vegan diner.
- Wasabi Salmon$36.00
Chilean seabass marinated in a miso glaze and finished in the broiler, served over sauteed edamame, crispy sweet potato and a corn coconut milk sauce.
- Teriyaki Chicken$37.00
Seared salmon topped with a wasabi crust and served over a bed of sauteed spinach and a sesame miso sauce.
- Brisket Noodles$29.00
A half chicken deboned and cooked under a brick till crispy. Served with a celery root puree and a black truffle teriyaki sauce.
FROM THE SUSHI BAR
- Hamachi Ponzu$23.00
Sashimi style slices of fresh hamachi (yellowtail) with chili ponzu, pickled pineapple and jalapeño.
- Salmon Cucumber Roll$20.00
Rice outside. Freshly sliced salmon and cucumber inside. Served with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.
- Salmon Avocado Roll$18.00
Rice on the outside. Salmon and avocado on the inside. Topped with pickled wasabi and ikura (salmon roe). Served with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.
- Tuna Tasting$24.00
Assorted pieces of blue fin nigiri (4) each topped with unique garnishes. Served with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.
- Salmon Tasting$24.00
Assorted pieces of salmon nigiri (4) each topped with unique garnishes. Served with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.
- Sunset Tuna Roll$29.00
Nori (seaweed) on the outside. Akami (lean tuna) inside. Topped with seared Toro (fatty tuna). Served with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.
- Spicy Scallop Roll$22.00
Rice on the outside. Hokkaido scallops dressed in spicy mayo and crispy shallots in the inside, rolled in nori powder and furikake (chili powder). Served with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.
- Nigiri Platter$47.00
A platter of each of the three nigiri tastings. (4) tuna, (4) salmon, and (4) hamachi, each topped with unique garnishes. Served with ginger, wasabi, soy sauce and ponzu.
- Hamachi Cucumber Roll$15.00
Rice outside. Fresh yellowtail, cucumber and scallion inside. Coated in nori powder. Served with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.
- Spicy Tuna Roll$22.00
Rice on the outside. Freshly chopped tuna mixed mixed with spicy mayo , masago and scallion inside. Served with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.
- Hamachi Tasting$20.00
Assorted pieces of hamachi nigiri (4) each topped with unique garnishes. Served with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.
OFF MENU ITEMS
- Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$20.00Out of stock
Alleycat's hot fried chicken, tossed in miso honey and a proprietary blend of japanese hot chili powder. Served on a toasted challah bun with lettuce, tomato and a yuzu ranch dressing.
- Mr. Pink- Pastrami on Rye$20.00Out of stock
Uncle Pinkie's famous house smoked, thick cut pastrami served on fresh rye bread with deli mustard. Served with hand cut cottage fries.
- Classic Double Cheeseburger$20.00
A throwback classic from the famed Rebel House. (2) 4 oz prime chuck patties seared on a griddle and topped with american cheese, dill pickles, onion, lettuce and our very own special sauce served on a challah bun with hand cut cottage fries.
Sunset Hour Menu
Food
- Classic Double Cheeseburger$15.00
A throwback classic from the famed Rebel House. (2) 4 oz. prime chuck patties seared on a griddle and topped with american cheese, dill pickles, onion, lettuce and our very own special sauce served on a challah bun, Not served with fries.
- Mr. Pink (Pastrami on Rye)$14.00
Uncle Pinkie's famous house smoked, thick cut pastrami served on fresh rye bread with deli mustard. No fries
- HH Rock Shrimp Tempura$10.00
- HH Tofu Feta Dip$7.00Out of stock
- HH Avocado Crispy Rice$8.00
- KFC Wings$12.00
- HH House Salad$7.00
- HH Veggie Yaki Noodles$12.00
- HH Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
Drinks
- HH Caipirinha$8.00
- HH Lychee Martini$8.00
- HH Fresh IPA$7.00
- HH Margarita$8.00
- HH Mule$8.00
- HH Sake Sangria$8.00
- HH Paloma$8.00
- HH Prosecco$7.00
- HH Soto Sake$7.00
- HH Aperol Spritz$8.00
- HH Old Fashioned$8.00
- HH Gin$8.00
- HH Tequila$8.00
- HH Vodka$8.00
- HH Whiskey$8.00
- HH Rum$8.00
- HH White Wine$6.00
- HH Red Wine$6.00
- HH Kirin Light Bottle$6.00
- HH Sapporo Draft$6.00
