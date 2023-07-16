Liquor

Vodka

Ciroc

$8.00

ciroc coco

$9.00

ciroc peach

$9.00

ciroc red berry

$9.00

deep ddy sweet tea

$8.00

deep eddy lemon

$8.00

Deep eddy ruby red

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

pinicle cake

$8.00

pinicle red berry

$7.00

pinicle whip

$7.00

pink whitney

$7.00

smirnoff tamarindo

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

western son bluberry

$7.00

Western Sons watermelon

$6.00

western son cucumber

$7.00

Gin

Empress 1908

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Gin

$5.00

DBL Beefeater

$12.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

DBL Tanqueray

$12.00

DBL Hendricks

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

bacardi dragon

$7.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

cruzan pineapple

$7.00

malibu

$7.00

malibu strawberry

$7.00

Meyers

$8.00

Tequila

casa migos repo

$12.00

clase azul repo

$25.00

Dobel

$8.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

don julio 70

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$8.00

Don Julio Blanco

$8.00

Don Julio Repo

$8.00

Hornitos Reposado

$8.00

Jose Cuervo silver

$8.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

1800

$8.00

1800 coconut

$5.00

DBL Well Tequila

$8.00

DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco

$12.00

DBL Dobel

$12.00

DBL 1800 repo

$12.00

DBL 1800 silver

$12.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

DBL Don Julio Repo

$12.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

DBL Patron Silver

$12.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$12.00

DBL Hornitos Reposado

$12.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold

$12.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$50.00

Whiskey

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

gentalman jack

$8.00

howler head

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

jamison orange

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

jim beam peach

$7.00

long branch

$10.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

old overholt rye

$5.00

ole smokey penut

$7.00

paddys

$4.00

red stag

$7.00

single barrel jack

$10.00

sothern comfort

$8.00

Tx whiskey

$8.00

van winkle

$25.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$8.00

DBL Tx whiskey

$12.00

DBL Jameson

$12.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$12.00

DBL Crown Royal

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Jim Beam

$12.00

DBL Knob Creek

$12.00

DBL Crown Apple

$12.00

DBL Makers Mark

$12.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$12.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Scotch

Chivas Regal

$8.00

glenlivit 12

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

johnnie walker blue lable

$25.00

mcallen 12

$10.00

mcallen 18

$18.00

bucanins

$8.00

DBL Well Scotch

$8.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$8.00

DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr

$18.00

DBL Dewars

$10.00

DBL Dewars 12Yr

$12.00

DBL J & B

$50.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Baileys irish cream

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Frangelico

$8.00

goldshlagger

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

henny

$9.00

hypnotiq

$8.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Limoncello

$8.00

rumchata

$7.00

rumpledicks

$7.00

st germaine

$8.00

tequila rose

$7.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

DBL Fireball

$10.00

DBL Campari

$12.00

DBL Cointreau

$12.00

DBL Frangelico

$12.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$12.00

DBL Jagermeister

$10.00

DBL Kahlua

$12.00

DBL Limoncello

$12.00

DBL Licor 43

$12.00

DBL Baileys irish cream

$12.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

blue hawiwn

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Lemon Drop martini

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

paloma

$7.00

White Russian

$10.00

Beer

16oz

16oz kar bock

$5.00

16oz vaquero

$6.00

16oz XX

$6.00

michelob

$4.00

austen east

$5.00

Bottle/Can

2 hoots

$4.00

altz kolsh

$3.00

altz lager

$3.00

austin east pine

$5.00

Bud

$4.00

bud light

$4.00

Coors lt

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

estrella jalisco

$5.00

happy dad

$5.00

hopadillo

$5.00

lone star

$4.00

Miller

$4.00

pacifico

$5.00

Premiere

$5.00

shiner

$5.00

smirnoff zero

$5.00

southern star blond bomb

$5.00

stella

$5.00

topo hard

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

twisted tea

$4.00

Ultra Btl

$5.00

ultra gold

$5.00

white claw

$5.00

XX

$5.00

asahi

$4.00

Wine

GLS

Gls House Red

$8.00

Gls Fancy Red

$10.00

Gls House White

$8.00

Gls Fancy White

$8.00

Gls House Rose

$9.00

Gls Fancy Rose

$10.00

Gls Champagne

$7.00

BTL

House Red

$32.00

Fancy Red

$40.00

House White

$32.00

Fancy White

$40.00

House Rose

$40.00

Fancy Rose

$50.00

Champagne

$37.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Oj

$2.00

Pj

$2.00

Grapefruit J

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

btl water

$3.00

topo chicko

$4.00

sf red bull

$5.00

michi

$2.00

Food

Main course

The Slice

$6.00

Two slices of our signature home made pizza with classic or spicy marinara

The Hawaiian

$14.00

It has Pineapple.

peperoni

$12.00

meat lovers

$14.00

House shots

Rrrrrr

cat-astrophe

$8.00

cattitude

$8.00

claws & effect

$8.00

elvis pussley

$8.00

furr balls

$8.00

Furr-real

$8.00

KitKat

$8.00

kitten around

$8.00

lint rooler

$8.00

mew two

$8.00

night prowler

$8.00

Peachy kitty

$8.00

purrfect

$8.00

sneaky cucumber

$8.00

the kitty twister

$8.00

Shots

Green tea

blue balls

$6.00

citrus tea

$6.00

green t

$8.00

gummy bear

$6.00

jager bomb

$8.00

lemn drop

$7.00

mexican lolipop

$8.00

royal fuck

$7.00

starfucker

$8.00

vegas bomb

$8.00

fun dip

$6.00

pink starburst

$6.00

gatoraide

$7.00

puerto rican fuck

$7.00

mr rogers

$7.00

starry night

$8.00

liquid mary jane

$7.00

scoobe snkk

$7.00

Wells

Vodka

151

$6.00

clan mcgregor

$5.00

coco rum

$5.00

Gin

$5.00

mccormic citrus

$5.00

mccormic grape

$5.00

mccormic vanilla

$5.00

mccormick cherry

$5.00

rum

$5.00

tequila

$5.00

tripple sec

$5.00

vodka

$5.00

whisky

$5.00

Signature cocktails

O malley old-fashioned

claw enforcement

$9.00

duchess

$9.00

friskies

$9.00

meow mix

$11.00

moscow mew

$9.00

mouse trap

$9.00

o malley old fashioned

$9.00

pink kitty

$9.00

pussycat

$9.00

sassy

$9.00

scaredy cat

$11.00

the great catsby

$9.00

whisky whiskers

$9.00

the tom

$9.00

specials

Monday

moscow mule mon

$5.00

green tea mon

$4.00

you call mon

$6.00

Tuesday

margarita tue

$5.00

paloma tues

$5.00

teramana tue

$4.00

jose cuervo silver tue

$4.00

1800 coco tue

$4.00

Wednesday

jager wed

$4.00

fireball wed

$4.00

rumpledicks wed

$4.00

Thursday

pinicle red berry th

$4.00

pinicle cake th

$4.00

pinicle whip th

$4.00

western sons blueberry th

$4.00

western son cucumber th

$4.00

western sons watermelon th

$4.00

Sunday

jack sun

$5.00

jim beam sun

$5.00

jim beam red stag sun

$5.00

jim beam peach sun

$5.00

malibu sun

$5.00

malibu strawberry sun

$5.00

bacardi sun

$5.00

bacardi dragon sun

$5.00

bacard lemon sun

$5.00

Shareable big drinks

Ff

Catzilla

$50.00

Lyger

$50.00