Velvet Ink Coffee & Sips | Greenville, MS
espresso
not coffee
- hot cocoa
a classic treat for all ages • let us know if you'd like whipped toppping or marshmallows
- serious chai tea
black scottie chai concentrate • this is for the serious chai tea lovers
- pretty chai tea
big train chai •smooth and creamy and oh so good
- lemonade$3.75
24 ozs of fresh squeezed delcious gold
- bottle water$2.00
it's wet.... it's water
- apple cider 16 oz$4.50
mountain cider company! all natural
- chai•der 16 oz$4.75
apple cider•black scottie chai
crafted latte
- levee latte| white chocolate•caramel•vanilla
vanilla•caramel•white chocolate
- juke joint| maple•butter pecan•brown sugar•cinnamon
maple• butter pecan•brown sugar•cinnamon
- voodo ink| irish cream•butter pecan•brown sugar•honey
irish creme•butter pecan• brown sugar•honey
- flatland| vanilla•brown sugar•cinnamon
vanilla•brown sugar•cinnamon
- riverboat ripple| vanilla•caramel•butter pecan
vanilla•caramel•butter pecan
- sweet magnolia| vanilla•brown sugar•almond
vanilla•brown sugar•almond
- jazzy java| chocolate•english toffee•caramel•irish cream
chocolate•english toffee•caramel•irish creme
- butterfinger bayou| chocolate•peanut butter•toffee
chocolate•peanut butter•toffee
- delta dreamer| white chocolate•toasted marshmallow•cinnamon
white chocolate•toasted marshmallow•cinnamon
- mainstreet mocha| vanilla•white chocolate•dark chocolate
vanilla•white chocolate,•dark chocolate
- soulful sip| vanilla•caramel
vanilla•caramel
- almond ripple| chocolate•coconut•almond
chocolate•coconut•almond
- mississippi jive| coconut•caramel•white chocolate
coconut•caramel•white chocolate
- praline parody| white chocolate•hazelnut•caramel•butter pecan
white chocolate•hazelnut•caramel•butter pecan
byo latte
crafted frappe | 20oz
- lovestar| cookies & cream•white chocolate•dark chocolate$8.25
cookies & creme•white chocolate•dark chocolate
- frozen hot chocolate| hot chocolate latte•chocolate drizzle$8.25
hot chocolate•latte premium•chocolate syrup• serious drizzle
- oreo| caramel•white chocolate•maple$8.25
caramel•white chocolate•maple
- snickers| caramel•mocha•peanut butter$8.25
caramel•mocha•chocolate peanut butter
- twix| java chip•caramel•chocolate•hazelnut$8.25
java chip•caramel•chocolate•hazelnut
- toasted marshmallow| vanilla latte•toasted marshmallow•chocolate$8.25
vanilla latte•toasted marshmallow•chocolate
- funnel cake| vanilla bean•white chocolate•cinnamon$8.25
vanilla bean•white chocolate•cinnamon
- banana pudding| vanilla latte•banana$8.25
vanilla bean•banana
- gingerbread man| white chocolate•butter pecan•hazelnut•caramel$8.25
white chocolate•butter pecan•hazelnut caramel
- mistletoe| cookies & cream•cinnamon•peanut butter•chai$8.25
cookies & creme•cinnamon•peanut butter•chai