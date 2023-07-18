Alligator Pear 150 W 30th Street
Drinks
AP Wine Menu
Gls Prosecco
$14.00
Gls Sparkling Rose
$18.00
Gls Vinho Verde
$13.00
Gls Colombard
$13.00
Gls Pino Grigio
$12.00
Gls Reisling
$15.00
Gls Sauvignon Blanc
$15.00
Gls Chardonnay
$13.00
Gls Monastrell Rose
$12.00
Gls Granache Blend
$16.00
Gls Field Blend
$15.00
Gls Gamay
$19.00
Gls Zweitgelt St Laurent
$17.00
Gls Pino Noir
$15.00
Gls Granache Cab Sauv
$19.00
Gls Malbec
$17.00
Gls Ull De Llebre
$18.00
Gls Zinfandel
$17.00
Btl Prosecco
$56.00
Pet Nat White
$96.00
Cava
$80.00
Btl Sparkling Rose
$72.00
Perrier Joet Brut Champagne
$260.00
Billecart-Salmon Extra Brut
$400.00
Melon De Bourgogne
$84.00
Btl Vinho Verde
$78.00
Btl Colombard
$52.00
Btl Pino Grigio
$50.00
Btl Reisling
$60.00
Btl Sauvignon Blanc
$60.00
Frumint Blend
$110.00
Domaine Vaudoux Chardonnay
$110.00
Btl Chardonnay
$52.00
Btl Monastrell Rose
$50.00
Btl Grenache Blend
$60.00
Btl Field Blend
$60.00
Catarratto
$84.00
Verdelho
$90.00
Btl Gamay
$75.00
Btl Zweitgelt St Laurent
$68.00
Btl Pino Noir
$60.00
Zweitgelt Cab Franc
$170.00
Vigenerons Pino Noir
$160.00
Nebbiolo
$96.00
Sangiovese
$170.00
Btl Granache Cab Sauv
$76.00
Btl Malbec
$68.00
Forth Vineyards Cab Sauv
$102.00
Chateau de Grand Bos Cab Sauv
$156.00
Btl Ull De Llebre
$72.00
Btl Zinfandel
$68.00
Dessert Wine
Sherry, Bodegas Baron, Michaela Amontillado, NV
$12.00
Madeira, HM Borges, 5yr Reserve Dry
$12.00
Feuerheerd's Rose Port, NV
$13.00
Feuerheerd's Late Bottled Port, 10 yr, 2016
$14.00
Rivesaltes 6yr, Vin Doux Naturel, NV
$12.00
Sauternes, Chateau La Clotte-Cazalis, 2013
$18.00
Trentadue Winery, Chocolate Amore, NV
$18.00
Whiskey/Bourbon
House Whiskey
$10.00
House whiskey cocktail
$15.00
Jack Daniels
$12.00
Jameson
$12.00
Lost Irish
$14.00
Teelings
$12.00
Roe & Co
$14.00
Makers Mark
$14.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$13.00
Bulleit Rye
$15.00
Wild Turkey
$14.00
Red Breast 12 yrs
$22.00
Angels Envy
$17.00
Woodford Reserve
$16.00
Old Forester
$15.00
Jeffersons Ocean
$24.00
Russell 6yr
$13.00
Basil Hayden
$18.00
Blantons
$19.00
Bushmills 10 yrs
$15.00
Connemara Single Malt
$17.00
Crown Royal
$14.00
Dingle Irish Whiskey
$18.00
Elijah Craig
$16.00
Fighting Irish
$12.00
Fireball
$11.00
Four Roses Bourbon
$13.00
Green Spot
$16.00
Hudson Baby Bourbon
$17.00
Jack Honey
$12.00
Jameson Caskmates
$14.00
JJ Corey Irish Whiskey
$18.00
JJ Corey Irish Whiskey Mezcal
$22.00
Knob Creek
$13.00
Knob Creek Rye
$16.00
Lot 40
$12.00
Midleton Rare
$36.00
Mitchers Bourbon
$16.00
Powers
$12.00
Red Breast 14 Yrs
$28.00
Sagamore Rye
$15.00
Templeton Rye
$12.00
The Sexton
$15.00
Tullamore Dew
$12.00
Writers Tears
$15.00
Dickel Whiskey
$13.00
Russell 10yr
$16.00
Applejack
$14.00
Red Earl
$12.00
Slammit
$11.00
Copper Dog
$14.00
Contradiction black label
$17.00
Widow jane
$17.00
Rabbit Hole
$16.00
Old Scout
$16.00
Screwball
$12.00
Johnny Walker Black
$15.00
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
$19.00
Wild Pig
$26.00
Suntory
$18.00
Jefferson’s Bourbon
$16.00
Jim Beam
$15.00
Howler Head
$14.00
Legent
$15.00
Whistlepig 6yr
$28.00
Wilderness Trail
$18.00
Kikori
$26.00
Michters Unblended
$18.00
Michters Rye
$22.00
Glenfiddich 12
$21.00
Peat Monster
$21.00
Balvenie 12yr Single Malt
$24.00
Hudson Rye
$18.00
Hudson Bourbon
$18.00
Tincup Mountain
$16.00
Buffalo Trace
$16.00
Talisker Single Malt
$21.00
Lagavulin Single Malt
$24.00
Wilderness Trail
$18.00
Balvenie 14yr
$26.00
Woodford Reserve Rye
$17.00
Vodka
House Vodka
$10.00
House vodka cocktail
$15.00
Titos
$14.00
Absolut
$12.00
Grey Goose
$15.00
Ketel One
$15.00
Belveder
$15.00
Skyy
$13.00
Dingle
$13.00
Stoli
$12.00
Ketel Orange
$13.00
Stoli Blueberry
$12.00
Stoli Orange
$12.00
Stoli Peach
$12.00
Stoli Raspberry
$12.00
Stoli Vanilla
$12.00
Ketel One Oranje
$13.00
Haku Vodka
$14.00
Reyka
$14.00
Ketel One Citron
$13.00
Harridan
$15.00
Gin
House Gin
$10.00
House Gin cocktail
$15.00
Hendricks
$15.00
Roku Gin
$14.00
Bombay Saphire
$13.00
Dingle Gin
$12.00
Tanqueray
$13.00
Tanq 10
$17.00
Monkey 47
$17.00
Beefeater
$13.00
Empress 1908
$12.00
Dorothy Parker
$13.00
Whitley Neil Blood Orange
$14.00
Whitley Neil Rhubarb & Ginger
$14.00
Brockmans
$13.00
Bulldog
$14.00
Listoke
$14.00
Gunpowder Irish Gin
$14.00
Plymouth
$14.00
Brooklyn Gin
$14.00
Barr Hill
$14.00
Seedlip N\A
$14.00
Summer Cove Kinsale Gin
$12.00
Nolets Gin
$14.00
Sipsmith Lemon Drizzle
$14.00
Sipsmith Strawberry Smash
$14.00
Sipsmith
$13.00
Great 9 Gin
$12.00
Tequila
House Tequila
$10.00
House Tequila cocktail
$15.00
Casamigos
$15.00
Casamigos Reposado
$18.00
Altos Blanco
$12.00
Altos Reposado
$16.00
Espalon Blanco
$14.00
Espalon Reposado
$16.00
Casa Azul Blanco
$45.00
Casa Azul Shot
$35.00
Casa Azul Repo
$65.00
Don Julio
$15.00
Don Julio Anejo
$19.00
Patron Blanco
$14.00
Patron Reposado
$16.00
Patron Anejo
$15.00
Patron Platinum
$40.00
Cenote
$14.00
Herradura Blanco
$13.00
Herradura Anejo
$13.00
Avion Blanco
$14.00
Avion Repasado
$16.00
Avion Reserva 44
$50.00
818 Blanco
$14.00
818 Reposado
$16.00
Mayenda
$20.00
Tres Generaciones
$19.00
Milagro
$14.00
Casadores
$14.00
Deleon
$17.00
Avion Cristalino
$30.00
Casa Azul Repo Shot
$50.00
De Nada Blanco
$15.00
De Nada Reposado
$17.00
Cincoro Blanco
$25.00
Cincoro Reposado
$30.00
Cincoro Gold
$26.00
Tequila 512
$18.00
Fortaleza Blanco
$22.00
Fortaleza Reposado
$25.00
El Tesoro Blanco
$17.00
Codigo Blanco
$22.00
Codigo Rosa
$22.00
Don Julio Rosada
$31.00
Cabo
$14.00
Espolon Anejo Bourbon Barrel
$21.00
Espolon Cristalino
$38.00
Casamigos Repo Christalino
$20.00
Mezcal
Rum
House Rum
$10.00
House Rum cocktail
$15.00
Bacardi
$14.00
Plantation 3 Stars
$12.00
Plantation 2015
$15.00
Plantation Pineapple
$14.00
Captain Morgan
$13.00
Cactus Jacks
$12.00
Ten To One White
$12.00
Ten To One Dark
$13.00
Goslings
$13.00
Cruzan
$12.00
Malibu
$12.00
English Harbour 10yr
$17.00
English Harbour 5yr
$12.00
Sailor Jerry
$13.00
Zacapa Rum
$13.00
Bacardi 8
$18.00
Bacardi Spiced Rum
$14.00
Appleton
$15.00
Wray & nephew
$16.00
Liquers
NA Beverage
Pepsi
$3.00
Diet Pepsi
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Seltzer
$3.00
Tonic
$3.00
Coffee
$3.00
Cappucino
$4.00
Espresso
$3.00
Tea
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$4.00
Grapefruit Juice
$4.00
Orange Juice
$4.00
Pineapple Juice
$4.00
Milk
$3.00
Red Bull
$5.00
Still Water Btl
$6.00
Sparkling Water Btl
$6.00
Soda/Coffee Refill
Mocktail
$12.00
Lemonade
$12.00
Cognac/Scotch
Coffee & Tea
Food
Bites
Shares
Jambalaya
Large Plates
Sauces
Alligator Pear 150 W 30th Street Location and Ordering Hours
(347) 642-1224
Closed