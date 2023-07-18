Drinks

AP Wine Menu

Gls Prosecco

$14.00

Gls Sparkling Rose

$18.00

Gls Vinho Verde

$13.00

Gls Colombard

$13.00

Gls Pino Grigio

$12.00

Gls Reisling

$15.00

Gls Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

Gls Chardonnay

$13.00

Gls Monastrell Rose

$12.00

Gls Granache Blend

$16.00

Gls Field Blend

$15.00

Gls Gamay

$19.00

Gls Zweitgelt St Laurent

$17.00

Gls Pino Noir

$15.00

Gls Granache Cab Sauv

$19.00

Gls Malbec

$17.00

Gls Ull De Llebre

$18.00

Gls Zinfandel

$17.00

Btl Prosecco

$56.00

Pet Nat White

$96.00

Cava

$80.00

Btl Sparkling Rose

$72.00

Perrier Joet Brut Champagne

$260.00

Billecart-Salmon Extra Brut

$400.00

Melon De Bourgogne

$84.00

Btl Vinho Verde

$78.00

Btl Colombard

$52.00

Btl Pino Grigio

$50.00

Btl Reisling

$60.00

Btl Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

Frumint Blend

$110.00

Domaine Vaudoux Chardonnay

$110.00

Btl Chardonnay

$52.00

Btl Monastrell Rose

$50.00

Btl Grenache Blend

$60.00

Btl Field Blend

$60.00

Catarratto

$84.00

Verdelho

$90.00

Btl Gamay

$75.00

Btl Zweitgelt St Laurent

$68.00

Btl Pino Noir

$60.00

Zweitgelt Cab Franc

$170.00

Vigenerons Pino Noir

$160.00

Nebbiolo

$96.00

Sangiovese

$170.00

Btl Granache Cab Sauv

$76.00

Btl Malbec

$68.00

Forth Vineyards Cab Sauv

$102.00

Chateau de Grand Bos Cab Sauv

$156.00

Btl Ull De Llebre

$72.00

Btl Zinfandel

$68.00

Dessert Wine

Sherry, Bodegas Baron, Michaela Amontillado, NV

$12.00

Madeira, HM Borges, 5yr Reserve Dry

$12.00

Feuerheerd's Rose Port, NV

$13.00

Feuerheerd's Late Bottled Port, 10 yr, 2016

$14.00

Rivesaltes 6yr, Vin Doux Naturel, NV

$12.00

Sauternes, Chateau La Clotte-Cazalis, 2013

$18.00

Trentadue Winery, Chocolate Amore, NV

$18.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

House Whiskey

$10.00

House whiskey cocktail

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Lost Irish

$14.00

Teelings

$12.00

Roe & Co

$14.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00

Bulleit Rye

$15.00

Wild Turkey

$14.00

Red Breast 12 yrs

$22.00

Angels Envy

$17.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Old Forester

$15.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$24.00

Russell 6yr

$13.00

Basil Hayden

$18.00

Blantons

$19.00

Bushmills 10 yrs

$15.00

Connemara Single Malt

$17.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Dingle Irish Whiskey

$18.00

Elijah Craig

$16.00

Fighting Irish

$12.00

Fireball

$11.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$13.00

Green Spot

$16.00

Hudson Baby Bourbon

$17.00

Jack Honey

$12.00

Jameson Caskmates

$14.00

JJ Corey Irish Whiskey

$18.00

JJ Corey Irish Whiskey Mezcal

$22.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Knob Creek Rye

$16.00

Lot 40

$12.00

Midleton Rare

$36.00

Mitchers Bourbon

$16.00

Powers

$12.00

Red Breast 14 Yrs

$28.00

Sagamore Rye

$15.00

Templeton Rye

$12.00

The Sexton

$15.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Writers Tears

$15.00

Dickel Whiskey

$13.00

Russell 10yr

$16.00

Applejack

$14.00

Red Earl

$12.00

Slammit

$11.00

Copper Dog

$14.00

Contradiction black label

$17.00

Widow jane

$17.00

Rabbit Hole

$16.00

Old Scout

$16.00

Screwball

$12.00

Johnny Walker Black

$15.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$19.00

Wild Pig

$26.00

Suntory

$18.00

Jefferson’s Bourbon

$16.00

Jim Beam

$15.00

Howler Head

$14.00

Legent

$15.00

Whistlepig 6yr

$28.00

Wilderness Trail

$18.00

Kikori

$26.00

Michters Unblended

$18.00

Michters Rye

$22.00

Glenfiddich 12

$21.00

Peat Monster

$21.00

Balvenie 12yr Single Malt

$24.00

Hudson Rye

$18.00

Hudson Bourbon

$18.00

Tincup Mountain

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$16.00

Talisker Single Malt

$21.00

Lagavulin Single Malt

$24.00

Wilderness Trail

$18.00

Balvenie 14yr

$26.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$17.00

Vodka

House Vodka

$10.00

House vodka cocktail

$15.00

Titos

$14.00

Absolut

$12.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Ketel One

$15.00

Belveder

$15.00

Skyy

$13.00

Dingle

$13.00

Stoli

$12.00

Ketel Orange

$13.00

Stoli Blueberry

$12.00

Stoli Orange

$12.00

Stoli Peach

$12.00

Stoli Raspberry

$12.00

Stoli Vanilla

$12.00

Ketel One Oranje

$13.00

Haku Vodka

$14.00

Reyka

$14.00

Ketel One Citron

$13.00

Harridan

$15.00

Gin

House Gin

$10.00

House Gin cocktail

$15.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Roku Gin

$14.00

Bombay Saphire

$13.00

Dingle Gin

$12.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Tanq 10

$17.00

Monkey 47

$17.00

Beefeater

$13.00

Empress 1908

$12.00

Dorothy Parker

$13.00

Whitley Neil Blood Orange

$14.00

Whitley Neil Rhubarb & Ginger

$14.00

Brockmans

$13.00

Bulldog

$14.00

Listoke

$14.00

Gunpowder Irish Gin

$14.00

Plymouth

$14.00

Brooklyn Gin

$14.00

Barr Hill

$14.00

Seedlip N\A

$14.00

Summer Cove Kinsale Gin

$12.00

Nolets Gin

$14.00

Sipsmith Lemon Drizzle

$14.00

Sipsmith Strawberry Smash

$14.00

Sipsmith

$13.00

Great 9 Gin

$12.00

Tequila

House Tequila

$10.00

House Tequila cocktail

$15.00

Casamigos

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Altos Blanco

$12.00

Altos Reposado

$16.00

Espalon Blanco

$14.00

Espalon Reposado

$16.00

Casa Azul Blanco

$45.00

Casa Azul Shot

$35.00

Casa Azul Repo

$65.00

Don Julio

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$19.00

Patron Blanco

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Patron Platinum

$40.00

Cenote

$14.00

Herradura Blanco

$13.00

Herradura Anejo

$13.00

Avion Blanco

$14.00

Avion Repasado

$16.00

Avion Reserva 44

$50.00

818 Blanco

$14.00

818 Reposado

$16.00

Mayenda

$20.00

Tres Generaciones

$19.00

Milagro

$14.00

Casadores

$14.00

Deleon

$17.00

Avion Cristalino

$30.00

Casa Azul Repo Shot

$50.00

De Nada Blanco

$15.00

De Nada Reposado

$17.00

Cincoro Blanco

$25.00

Cincoro Reposado

$30.00

Cincoro Gold

$26.00

Tequila 512

$18.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$22.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$25.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$17.00

Codigo Blanco

$22.00

Codigo Rosa

$22.00

Don Julio Rosada

$31.00

Cabo

$14.00

Espolon Anejo Bourbon Barrel

$21.00

Espolon Cristalino

$38.00

Casamigos Repo Christalino

$20.00

Mezcal

Vida

$13.00

Mexicat

$13.00

Casamigos Mescal

$18.00

Montelobos Espadin

$14.00

Montelobos Tobala

$32.00

Montelobos Ensamble

$16.00

Montelobos Pechuga

$32.00

Banhez

$14.00

Gem & Bolt

$16.00

LA Puritita Verda

$15.00

Rum

House Rum

$10.00

House Rum cocktail

$15.00

Bacardi

$14.00

Plantation 3 Stars

$12.00

Plantation 2015

$15.00

Plantation Pineapple

$14.00

Captain Morgan

$13.00

Cactus Jacks

$12.00

Ten To One White

$12.00

Ten To One Dark

$13.00

Goslings

$13.00

Cruzan

$12.00

Malibu

$12.00

English Harbour 10yr

$17.00

English Harbour 5yr

$12.00

Sailor Jerry

$13.00

Zacapa Rum

$13.00

Bacardi 8

$18.00

Bacardi Spiced Rum

$14.00

Appleton

$15.00

Wray & nephew

$16.00

Liquers

Baileys

$13.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Pimms

$13.00

Pisco

$13.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Campari

$12.00

Chambord

$12.00

Fernet

$12.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Jagermeister

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Disaronno

$14.00

Amaretto

$12.00

Cynar

$13.00

Lemondrop Shot

$11.00

Keylime Shot

$8.00

Baby Guinness

$13.00

Italicus

$13.00

Montenegro

$13.00

NA Beverage

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cappucino

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Still Water Btl

$6.00

Sparkling Water Btl

$6.00

Soda/Coffee Refill

Mocktail

$12.00

Lemonade

$12.00

Cognac/Scotch

Hennessy

$14.00

Macallan 12yr

$18.00

Johnny Walker Black

$15.00

Balvenie 14yr

$18.00

Glenfiddich 12

$18.00

Glenfiddich 15yr

$26.00

Jura 10yr

$15.00

The Glenrothes 18yr

$35.00

Macalllan 15yr

$26.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$16.00

Monkey Shoulder

$15.00

Dewers

$16.00

Remy Martin

$18.00

Averna

$16.00

Shots

Green Tea Shot

$11.00

Keylime Shot

$8.00

Baby Guinness

$12.00

Pickle Back

$12.00

Coffee & Tea

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$6.00

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Food

Bites

Tempura Alligator

$21.00

Crab Beignets

$22.00

Grilled Prawns

$22.00

Hummus

$16.00

Corn Bread Half

$6.00Out of stock

Corn Bread Full

$10.00

Charcuterie Board

$36.00

Shares

Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Roasted Carrots

$14.00

Tomato Salad

$14.00

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Cabbage Slaw

$9.00

Oysters

Oysters of the Day

$4.00

Chargrilled Oysters

$5.00

Oyster Platter

$52.00

Potatoes

Potato Salad

$10.00

French Fries

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$11.00

Southern Mashed Potatoes

$11.00

Jambalaya

Veggie Jambalaya For 1

$18.00

Nola Jambalaya For 1

$22.00

Veggie Jambalaya For 2

$30.00

Nola Jambalaya For 2

$38.00

Large Plates

Fried Chicken

$28.00

Catfish

$28.00

Gnoochi

$24.00

Chicken & Andouille Gumbo

$25.00

Shrimp & Okra Stew

$32.00

Steakhouse

Newport Steak

$38.00

NY Strip For 2

$90.00

Classic Burger

$22.00

Spicy Sausage & Potatoes

$38.00

Sauces

Ketchup

Mayonnaise

Mustard

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Sorbet

$9.00

Sorbet Single Scoop

$4.50

Beignets

$10.00