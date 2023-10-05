Crudo

Fluke Crudo

$15.00

verrill farm blackberry vinegar, basil

Day Boat Scallop Tiradito

$15.00

aji amarillo, corn nuts

Black Sea Bass Tartare

$15.00

cucumber, garlic chives, sesame

Beef Crudo

$16.00

horseradish, yuzu, fried shallots, ginger

Chilled Appetizers

Flatbreads and All the Sauces

$15.00

One of each of our house sauces: - red chili + tomato - carrot + orange mignonette - yellow citrus + pineapple - lime + green herbs - creamy white garlic - black garlic tamari Served with scallion pancake and coconut flatbread

Whipped Avocado

$11.00

plantain chips, lemon/lime, radish

Lobster In Tiger's Milk

$19.00

sweet potato chips, passionfruit

Spicy Octopus Tostada

$16.00

lazy street corn

Domestic Caviar

$28.00

fried plantains, crema (non-dairy), pickled onion

Hot Appetizers

Masa Fries

$10.00

creamy garlic sauce, red chili + tomato sauce, umami salt

Local Seafood Chowder

$11.00

coconut, hominy, lime, corn cake

Smoky Chicken Wings

$14.00

szechuan peppercorn, dried chilis

Charred Hamachi Collar

$19.00

soy sauce, sesame, pickled ginger mayo

Lobster Scallion Pancakes

$23.00

garlic sauce, pea shoots

Roasted Pork Belly

$15.00

black grape + gochujang sauce, herb salad, calamansi vinaigrette

Yucca Croquettes

$11.00

Salads + Vegetables

Asian Pear + Endive Salad

$12.00

cilantro, jalapeno oil, citrus

Grilled Bok Choy

$11.00

rice vinegar, mustard oil, sesame

Little Gem Lettuce

$12.00

shaved vegetables, crispy quinoa, green goddess

Deviled Crab Salad

$19.00

avocado, hot sauce

Charred Cabbage

$14.00

peanuts, puffed rice, pineapple vinegar

Large Plates

Citrus Marinated Grilled Shrimp

$25.00

rice noodle salad, nuoc cham, chili crisp

Bluefish A La Plancha

$24.00

verrill farm creamed corn, green chilies, coconut milk

Fried Cod Cheeks

$23.00

masa fries, slaw, avocado ranch

Korean Fried Chicken

$22.00

chili sauce, quick pickles, black sesame, coconut flatbread

Grilled Petite Tenderloin

$28.00

king trumpet mushrooms, charred green beans, black garlic

Pineapple Fried Rice

$19.00

tamarind, tamari, ginger, sunny egg

Sauces, Sides, and Breads

Plantain Chips

$2.00

Herb Salad

$5.00

Griddled Rice Cakes

$5.00

Rice Noodles

$5.00

Curtido

$4.00

Pickled Vegetables

$4.00

Rice & Seaweed Crisps

$4.00

Scallion Pancake

$7.00

Red Chili Flatbread

$7.00Out of stock

Coconut Flatbread

$6.00

Black Garlic Tamari Sauce

$1.50

Lime + Green Herb Sauce

$1.50

Red Chili + Tomato Sauce

$1.50

Carrot + Orange Mignonette

$1.50

Yellow Citrus + Pineapple Sauce

$1.50

Creamy White Garlic Sauce

$1.50

Dessert

Coconut Rice Pudding

$10.00

Dark Chocolate

$8.00