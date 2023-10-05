All That Fish + Oyster
Crudo
Chilled Appetizers
Flatbreads and All the Sauces
One of each of our house sauces: - red chili + tomato - carrot + orange mignonette - yellow citrus + pineapple - lime + green herbs - creamy white garlic - black garlic tamari Served with scallion pancake and coconut flatbread
Whipped Avocado
plantain chips, lemon/lime, radish
Lobster In Tiger's Milk
sweet potato chips, passionfruit
Spicy Octopus Tostada
lazy street corn
Domestic Caviar
fried plantains, crema (non-dairy), pickled onion
Hot Appetizers
Masa Fries
creamy garlic sauce, red chili + tomato sauce, umami salt
Local Seafood Chowder
coconut, hominy, lime, corn cake
Smoky Chicken Wings
szechuan peppercorn, dried chilis
Charred Hamachi Collar
soy sauce, sesame, pickled ginger mayo
Lobster Scallion Pancakes
garlic sauce, pea shoots
Roasted Pork Belly
black grape + gochujang sauce, herb salad, calamansi vinaigrette
Yucca Croquettes
Salads + Vegetables
Large Plates
Citrus Marinated Grilled Shrimp
rice noodle salad, nuoc cham, chili crisp
Bluefish A La Plancha
verrill farm creamed corn, green chilies, coconut milk
Fried Cod Cheeks
masa fries, slaw, avocado ranch
Korean Fried Chicken
chili sauce, quick pickles, black sesame, coconut flatbread
Grilled Petite Tenderloin
king trumpet mushrooms, charred green beans, black garlic
Pineapple Fried Rice
tamarind, tamari, ginger, sunny egg