Allure Lounge 7090 Concourse Pkwy
Food
Appetizers
Wings
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Cheeseburger$14.00
Perfectly seasoned homemade burger topped with cheese onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato
- Southwestern Burger$15.00
Perfectly seasoned homemade burger with a twist of flavor- cheese, fried onion ring and BBQ sauce
- Beyond Burger$15.00
- Fish Sandwich$7.00
- Bologna Sandwich (Sides are Extra)$6.00
Tacos
- Beef Tacos$11.00
Perfectly seasoned ground beef top with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and special sauce
- Chicken Tacos$11.00
Perfectly seasoned grilled chicken top with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and special sauce
- Fish Tacos$12.00
Perfectly seasoned fried fish top with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and special sauce
- Shrimp Tacos$13.00
Perfectly seasoned grilled or fried shrimp top with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and special sauce
- Jackfruit Tacos (Vegan)$15.00
- Impossible Tacos (Vegan)$15.00
Seafood
- Crab Leg Special$15.00
Never eat crab legs anywhere else. Special homemade sauce with 1 crab leg, sausage, corn and potatoes and 5 shrimp for $5.99
- Fish (1) Traditional Wings (6)$12.00
1 piece of delicious season fried white fish with 6 flavored wings
- Fish Basket (2)$10.00
2 pieces of delicious seasoned fried white fish with golden fries
- Fish Basket (3)$12.00
3 pieces of delicious seasoned fried white fish with golden fries
- Shrimp Basket (10)$15.00
10 golden fried shrimp with fries
- Shrimp Basket (5)$7.50