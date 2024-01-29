Allyson’s Market
Espresso Bar and Drink Menu
Coffee
Tea
- Passion Fruit Iced Tea - 20oz small$1.99
- Passion Fruit Ice Tea - 32oz large$2.49
- Black Iced Tea - 20oz small$1.99
- Black Iced Tea - 32oz large$2.49
- Matcha Tea - 12oz small$5.49
- Matcha Tea - 20oz large$5.99
- Hot Herbal Tea$1.99
A small pot of hot water accompanied by a choice of tea bags and sweetener caddy or please identify choice of tea when making a "to go" order
- Chai Tea - 12oz small$5.49
- Chai Tea - 20oz large$5.99
Espresso Drinks
- Espresso Shot$2.99
- Macchiato$3.49
- Cortado$3.99
- Cappuccino- 12oz small$4.99
- Cappuccino- 20oz large$5.49
- Latte - 12oz small$4.99
- Latte - 20oz large$5.49
- Mocha - 12oz small$5.49
- Mocha - 20oz large$5.99
- Americano - 12oz small$3.49
- Americano - 20oz large$3.99
- Red Eye - 12oz small$5.49
Ryan Brother's Drip Coffee with two shots of espresso
- Red Eye - 20oz large$5.99
Ryan Brother's Drip with two shots of espresso
Pastry Case
- Banana Nut Bread$2.99
- Cherry Danish$2.99
- Cheese Danish$2.99Out of stock
- Almond Danish$2.99Out of stock
- Koign Amann$4.49
A Breton pastry that translates as "butter cake. It has a crispy, caramelized crust on the outside with a flaky and tender crumb within. Made with a rich briochie dough, layered with butter and salted sugar.
- Vegan Raspberry Croissant$4.49
- Chocolate Croissant$4.49
- Almond Croissant$4.49Out of stock
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.49Out of stock
- Mini Muffins$1.99Out of stock
- Large Muffins$3.99Out of stock
- Scones$3.99Out of stock
- Zuchhini Bread$2.99Out of stock
- Date Nut Bread$2.99Out of stock
- Peanut Butter Bran Loaf$2.99Out of stock
- Cheese Croissant$4.49
Cold Drinks
- Arnold Palmer- Fountain Lemonade 20oz$1.99
- Arnold Palmer- Fountain Lemonade 32oz$2.49
- Diet Pepsi - 20oz small$1.99
- Diet Pepsi - 32oz large$2.49
- Dr. Pepper - 20oz small$1.99
- Dr. Pepper - 32oz large$2.49
- Fountain Lemonade - 20oz small$1.99
- Fountain Lemonade - 32oz large$2.49
- Fountain Raspberry Ice Tea - 20oz small$1.99
- Fountain Raspberry Ice Tea-32oz large$2.49
- Free Water
- Mountain Dew - 20oz small$1.99
- Mountain Dew - 32oz large$2.49
- Pepsi - 20oz small$1.99
- Pepsi - 32oz large$2.49
- Lemonade with strawberries-20oz$3.49
- Lemonade with strawberries-32oz$3.99
Smoothie Menu
Smoothies
Daily Specials
Breakfast Specials
