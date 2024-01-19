The Best Gumbo in The Town, hands down. More
Almena's Authentic Creole Food
Catered Items
Thank you for ordering with Almena's Creole Kitchen. Right now we are only handling catering orders with 1 week notice at least. If you need something sooner please email hello@almenascreolekitchen.com Thank you for eating with us!!!
- 1 - 32 qt Pot of Sausage/Chicken/Shrimp Gumbo /rice$500.00
- 1 - 16 qt Pot of Sausage/Chicken/Shrimp Gumbo /rice$275.00
- 1 - Large Pan of Jambalaya w/rice$125.00
- 1 - Small Pan of Jambalaya w/rice$60.00
- 1 - Large Pan of Étouffée w/rice$200.00
- 1 - Small Pan of Étouffée w/rice$125.00
- 1 - Small Pan of Potato Salad$60.00
- 1 - Large Pan of Potato Salad$125.00
- 1 - Small Pan of Red Beans and Rice w/rice$75.00
- 1- Large Pan of Red Beans and Rice w/rice
- 1 - Large Pan of Pigeon Town Wings$125.00
- 1 - Small Pan of Pigeon Town Wings$60.00
- 30 Boudin Balls$75.00
- 1 Almena's Southern Comfort Cake$40.00
- 1 Small Tray of Alena's Southern Comfort Bread Pudding$75.00
Food Snob Location and Ordering Hours
(510) 981-9340
Open now • Closes at 11:45PM