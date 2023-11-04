Almost Home - Atlantic Highlands 101 Navesink Ave
From the Kitchen
Breakfast Handhelds
- OG Breakfast Sandwich$7.95
Choice of meat, 2 fried eggs, american cheese, salt pepper ketchup, on hard roll.
- Hot Biscuit Sandwich$9.95
sausage patty, fried egg, white cheddar cheese, hot honey on griddled buttery biscuit.
- Breakfast Burrito$9.95
Scrambled eggs, sauteed peppers, onions, and tomatoes, american cheese, sriracha aioli, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Buttered Roll$2.00
Breakfast Plates
- Almost Home$15.95
Choice of 2 eggs and breakfast meat with seasoned crispy taters and side salad
- Avocado Toast$13.95
Smashed Avocado on sourdough toast topped with fresh arugula, pickled red onion, and everything spice.
- Naughty Eggs$15.95Out of stock
Homemade hummus, charley st vegan chorizo, 2 poached eggs over sourdough toast, topped with chili butter. side salad.
- Grits or Gravy$12.95
Choice of savery parmesan grits or homestyle sausage gravy, smothered over griddled buttery biscuit.
- Fried Chicken and Waffles$17.95
2 buttermilk fried chicken thighs over a belgian waffle topped with maple butter and hot honey
Breakfast Sides
Lunch
- Italian$12.95
Prosciutto, ham, genoa salami, LTO, oil and vinegar, salt, pepper, oregano
- Cheesesteak$14.95Out of stock
Seared top round, caramelized peppers and onions, american and cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli.
- Roast Beef$12.95Out of stock
Sliced top round, herb boursin cheese, pickled red onion, shredded lettuce, horseradish aioli.
- BLT$12.95
Crispy smoked bacon, green leaf lettuce, breaded and fried tomato, roasted garlic aioli.
- Shore Hoagie$14.95
Breaded and fried chicken cutlet, crispy prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, arugula, house aioli, balsamic glaze
- Chicken Parm$14.95
Breaded and fried chicken cutlet, house marinara, fresh mozzarella, herb parmesan
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, herb parmesan cheese, house caesar dressing, crunchy sourdough croutons.
- Cowboy Steak Hoagie$16.95
Garlic marinated grilled steak, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, green leaf lettuce, horseradish aioli.
- Vegetariana$12.95
Grilled seasonal vegetables, fresh mozzarella, arugula, balsamic glaze.
- Valley Hoagie$14.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Sliced Prosciutto, provolone cheese, apple jam, arugula, sage brown butter aioli
- Flame Burger$11.95
Grilled 8oz burger, LTO, Dill Pickle chips, marsh burger sauce
- Cold Turkey$12.95
Sliced turkey breast, provolone cheese, smoked bacon, avocado mash, chipotle aioli.
- Hot Turkey$14.95
Griddled Turkey breast, cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, sliced tomato, house aioli
- Cubano$14.95
House roasted pork shoulder, ham, swiss cheese, dill pickle chips, and dijonnaise
- Sicilian Hoagie$15.95
House roasted pork shoulder, garlic broccoli rabe, caramelized onions, provolone cheese, house aioli, and balsamic glaze.
- Grilled Shrimp Salad Wrap$17.95Out of stock
Hilled Garlic Marinated Grilled Shrimp, creamy citrus dressing with shredded lettuce, and sliced tomato.
- Ham and Brie$12.95
Sliced tavern ham, creamy double creme cheese, apple jam, arugula and dijonnaise.
- Mediterranean Wrap$12.95Out of stock
Grilled seasonal vegetables, homemade hummus, quinoa, pickled red onion, green leaf lettuce, an house dressing.
- Buffalo Chix Wrap$14.95