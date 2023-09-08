Almost Home - Belford 10 Harbor Way Belford
Beverages
Specialty Cold Brew
Coco Loco
$6.25+
House Cold Brew, condensed coconut milk, topped with coconut cold foam
Lavender Haze
$6.25+
Nutty Nelly
$6.25+
House Cold Brew, mocha, topped with hazelnut cold foam, topped with cocoa
Strawberry Fields
$6.25+
House Cold Brew, choice of homemade strawberry milk, topped with strawberry pearls
Cereal Cold Brew
$6.75+
House Cold brew, cereal cold foam, topped with fresh cereal
Matcha
Traditional Matcha
$5.25+
Sunlife organics ceremonial matcha, choice of milk, iced only
Coconut Matcha
$6.75+
Sunlife organics ceremonial matcha, coconut syrup, Raw Honey, choice of milk, topped with toasted coconut. Iced only
Strawberry Milk Matcha
$6.75+
Sunlife organics ceremonial matcha, strawberry compote, choice of milk, topped with strawberry pearls. Iced only
Simply Sweet Matcha
$6.75+
Sunlife organics ceremonial matcha, homemade vanilla, raw honey, choice of milk, topped with cinnamon. iced only
Specialty Drip
Lemonade Lovers
Bottled
Pastries
Merchandise
Almost Home - Belford 10 Harbor Way Belford Location and Ordering Hours
(732) 915-0066
Closed • Opens Sunday at 5AM