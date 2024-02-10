Almost Home - Jersey City 315 15th St
Beverages
Espresso
- Double Espresso$3.50
- Macchiato$3.75
A “traditional macchiato.” Double espresso with 1oz foamed milk. For a “Starbucks” macchiato, please order a latte.
- Cortado$4.00
Double espresso with 2oz steamed milk
- Flat white$4.50
Double espresso with 6oz steamed milk, no foam
- Latte$5.25+
Double espresso with steamed milk
- Cappuccino$5.25+
Double espresso with steamed/foamed milk
- Americano$4.00+
Double espresso with hot water
- Hot Chocolate$4.25
Drip
Iced coffee
Specialty Drinks
- Matcha Latte$5.25+
Ceremonial grade matcha, choice of milk.
- Shaken Espresso$6.75+
Iced latte with double espresso, vanilla syrup, cinnamon, choice of milk. Shaken and poured over ice
- Bees Knees$6.75+
Latte with double espresso, raw honey, cinnamon, choice of milk.
- Chai Latte$5.25+
Hugo tea chai concentrate, choice of milk, topped with cinnamon.
- Dirty Yoo-hoo$6.75
- C'est La Vie$6.95
- Iced Nutella Latte$6.95+
- Killa Mike$4.25
- Not Your Average Mocha$6.75+
- El Jefe$4.75+
- Cider$3.50+Out of stock
The Cuban Way
Bottled Beverages
Winter menu
Almost Home - Jersey City Location and Ordering Hours
(732) 915-0055
Closed • Opens Saturday at 8AM