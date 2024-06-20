Almost Home - Oceanport 282 E Main St
From The Kitchen
Top of the Morning
Baguette Sandwiches
- The Fort
grilled chicken, french ham, melted swiss cheese, arugula, and garlic herb aioli$17.95
- The Main Street
breaded chicken cutlet, sliced tomato, crumbled goat cheese, dressed arugula, and olive tapenade$16.95
- The Wolf
seared flat iron steak, caramelized onions, mozzarella, summer pistou, and arugula$18.95
- The Beach Goer
garlic hummus, fresh cucumber, roasted red peppers, charred zucchini, pickled red onions, and dressed arugula$15.95
- The Jockey
sliced turkey, tomato, fresh cucumber, creamy boursin cheese, arugula, and garlic herb aioli$16.95
Salads & Greens
- Grains & Greens Bowl
roasted vegetables, quinoa, cucumber, pickled red onions, garlic hummus, candied pumpkin seeds, herb parmesan, over mixed greens with house dressing$16.95
- Nicoise Salad
hard boiled egg, grape tomatoes, haricots verts, baby Yukon potatoes, radish, and Niçoise olives over mixed greens with herbes de provence dressing$15.95
- Summer Fraise
strawberries, diced avocado, sliced almonds, pickled red onion, and goat cheese, over fresh spinach with honey poppy seed dressing$15.95