Aloa Fusion Bistro
Food
Starters
- Tuna Ceviche$15.00
Tuna, tomatoes, avocado, onions, cilantro, jalapeño, and lime. Served with crispy French baguettes
- Shrimp Tower$15.00
Guacamole, shrimp, cucumber pico, crispy onions, chili oil, and mango sauce
- Bruschetta$9.75
Cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, garlic, feta, and greek vinaigrette served on crostini
- Crispy brussel sprouts$9.75
Fried brussel sprouts tossed in maple vinaigrette and topped with crispy bacon, roasted pecans, and feta
- Sweet potato nachos$13.00
sweet potato fries, queso, red onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, black beans, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
Salads
- Wedge salad$13.00
Iceberg lettuce hearts topped with cucumber, cherry tomato, olives, bacon, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with blue cheese dressing
- Caesar salad$10.00
romaine, house made croutons, and shaved parmesan
- House salad$10.00
mixture of spring mix and romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, red onions, shredded cheddar, and house made croutons. Choice of dressing
- Greek salad$13.00
cherry tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, olives, feta tossed in olive oil, red wine vinegar, and herbs. Sprinkled with cracked black pepper
- Seasonal salad$13.00
Spring mix, Roasted Acorn squash, almonds, dates, red onion, tahini, cilantro, and lemon zest
Entrees
- Shrimp fettuccine alla vodka$19.85
5 sauteed jumbo shrimp in a spicy tomato, garlic, and vodka sauce with fettuccine pasta
- Mediterranean chicken pasta$17.50
fettuccine pasta, grilled chicken, olives, cherry tomatoes, thyme, oregano, feta, and olive oil
- Gyro$17.00
choice of grilled chicken, beef, lamb, chorizo with pita bread and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickled red onions, roasted red peppers, and tzatziki or spicy tzatziki sauce
- Bocadillo$18.00
choice of grilled chicken, beef, lamb, chorizo shrimp add$2 olives, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, bacon, cheddar, Swiss, and tzatziki or spicy tzatziki on a 8" baguette
- Herbed Filet$47.00
7 ounce grilled filet topped with herb butter
- Mediterranean Ribeye$39.95
14 ounce grilled ribeye cooked to perfection seasoned with garlic, basil, and oregano topped with lemon zest, olives, feta, and fresh basil
- Chimichurri sirloin$29.95
12 ounce pan seared sirloin topped with a zesty chimichurri sauce
- Chopped sirloin steak$25.00
seasoned 12 ounce chopped steak topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, and demi glace
- Pollo asado$23.00
pan seared chicken breast seasoned with achiote powder, sweet paprika, oregano, cummin, salt and pepper topped with mango salsa
- Garlic Butter chicken$23.00
2-6 ounce pan fried chicken breast with sauteed onions and a garlic, butter, and white wine sauce
- Greek Chicken fritters$21.00
house made chicken fritters
- Halibut bourdeto$30.00
seared Black Cod finished in the oven with greek marinara (white wine, roma tomatoes, leeks, onions, garlic, paprika, chili powder, bay leaves, oregano, capers, lemon) served over Mediterranean orzo
- Smoky Spanish Salmon$24.75
pan seared 6 ounce Salmon seasoned with Spanish smoked paprika and lemon zest
- Ahi Tuna tataki$32.75
Tuna seared in white and black sesame seeds with chilies, ginger, garlic, lemon, cilantro, chili oil, and lime crema
- Blackened Jumbo Shrimp$23.00
7 Jumbo Shrimp pan seared and blackened served with mango salsa
Sides
Desserts
Lunch
Lunch Burgers
Lunch Pastas
Lunch Salads
Lunch Sides
Brunch
- Greek omelet$13.00
cherry tomatoes, red onions, spinach, olives, spinach, feta, and tatziki. All omelets and Quiche served with Potatoes Obrien.
- Chorizo omelet$15.00
chorizo, bell pepper, onions, corn, black beans, salsa, monterey jack. All omelets and Quiche served with Potatoes Obrien.
- Steak omelet$15.00
steak, bell peppers, onions, monterey jack, mushrooms, and spinach. All omelets and Quiche served with Potatoes Obrien.
- Quiche$12.00
spinach, chorizo, bacon, olives, bell peppers, feta, fried onions. All omelets and Quiche served with Potatoes Obrien.
- Huevos rancheros$12.00
tortillas, black beans, tomatoes, salsa, eggs, jalapeños
- 7" Pita breakfast pizza$10.99
olive oil, monterey jack, tomatoes, onions, scrambled eggs, with a choice of Chorizo, Breakfast Sausage, Bacon, or No Meat.
- All American$10.99
bacon or sausage, eggs, potatoes Obrien with toast
- Loaded sweet potatoe$10.99
blueberries, raspberries, strawberry syrup, granola, cinnamon, whipped cream
- Parfait$7.99
yogurt, berries, berry sauce, granola