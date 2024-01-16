Aloha Mamacita
Appetizer
- Birria Bomb Bites
Cream cheese, mozzarella,fresh jalapeño, beef birria meat, and panko$12.95
- French Fries$6.00
- Fried Calamari$16.95
- OUT OF STOCKCrabby Shrimp Rangoon RollsOUT OF STOCK$15.95
- OUT OF STOCKLoaded Garlic Mashed Potato RollsOUT OF STOCK$14.95
- Summer Roll
Lettuce, cucumber, carrot and wrapped in soft rice paper. Served with peanut sauce. Choice of shrimp or tofu$13.95
- Fried Fish Fillet
Deep-fried fish fillet with spicy garlic sauce$16.95
- Thai Shrimp Rolls
Shrimp wrapped in spring roll wrappers and deep-fried until crispy. Served with house sweet chili sauce.$16.95
- OUT OF STOCKChicken Satay
Marinade chicken skewers, mixed with coconut milk curry paste herbs and served with peanut sauce.OUT OF STOCK$15.95
- Spring Rolls$15.95
Birria Menu
Plate Lunches
Thai Menu
- Pad Thai
Fried rice noodle with egg, tofu, and bean sprout mix with Thai special sauce. Choice of chicken, pork, tofu, beef, or shrimp & calamari (both +$2)$16.95
- Pad Kee Mao
Thick noodle stir-fried with bean sprouts, broccoli, basil, and chili sauce. Choice of chicken, pork, tofu, beef, or shrimp & calamari (both +$2)$16.95
- Pad See Ew
Thick rice noodle stir-fried with egg, broccoli, and sweet and sour soy sauce. Choice of chicken, pork, tofu, or shrimp +$2$16.95
- Thai Style Fried Rice
Stir-fried onions, eggs, chili oil, broccoli, and fresh basil. Choice of chicken, pork, tofu, beef, or shrimp & calamari (both +$2)$16.95
- Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried onions, eggs, pineapple chunks, tomatoes, and green onions. Choice of chicken, pork, tofu, or shrimp +$2$16.95
- Yellow Curry$17.95
- Panang Curry$17.95
- Red Curry$17.95
- Green Curry$17.95
- Thai Style Fried Chicken$16.95
- Larb
Ground meat, vegetables, and lemon sauce. Choice of chicken, pork, or tofu$16.95
Poke
- OUT OF STOCKSpicy Ahi
Fresh ahi, sriracha, mayonnaise, sesame oil, masago, green onions, and unagi sauceOUT OF STOCK$18.00
- OUT OF STOCKShoyu
Fresh ahi, shoyu, sesame oil, white onions, green onions, and garlicOUT OF STOCK$18.00
- OUT OF STOCKThai Lemongrass
Fresh ahi, shoyu, sesame oil, fresh lemongrass, sweet onion, green onions, Thai chili, and cilantroOUT OF STOCK$18.00
- OUT OF STOCKNom Tok Poke
Fresh ahi, shoyu, sesame oil, mint, red onions, roasted sticky rice powder, fish sauce, green onions, Thai chili, and cilantroOUT OF STOCK$18.00
- OUT OF STOCKLao Style Poke
Fresh ahi, shoyu, sesame oil, mint, fried garlic, lime juice, red onions, fish sauce, green onions, Thai chili, and cilantroOUT OF STOCK$18.00
- OUT OF STOCKPoke Nachos
Your choice of poke, wonton chips, spicy mayo aioli, unagi sauce, green onions, and cilantroOUT OF STOCK$18.00
A La Carte & Sauces
- Single Birria Taco$6.00
- Single Street Taco$4.00
- Single Chicken Taco$6.00
- Single Birria Bao$7.00
- House Salsa
Thai fusion spicy and tangy$2.00
- House Sweet Chili$2.00
- House Honey Mustard
House honey mustard$2.00
- Cilantro Crema$2.00
- Salsa Verde$2.00
- Sour Cream$2.00
- Side Consomme$4.00
- Side Rice$4.00
- Small Bottle House Salsa$14.00
- Large Bottle House Salsa$21.00
- Avocado Salsa$2.00
Desserts
- Single Aloha Puffy$6.00
- Half Dozen Aloha Puffy$30.00
- Full Dozen Aloha Puffy$55.00
- Banana Pudding$8.00
- Cheesecake$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKCroissant TartsOUT OF STOCK$9.95
- OUT OF STOCKCroissant Pot PiesOUT OF STOCK$10.95
- Single Crookie$6.95
- 2-Pack Crookies$12.00
- 3-Pack Crookies$17.95
- Creme Brûlée$7.50
- OUT OF STOCKTiramisu SliceOUT OF STOCK$7.50
- Cream Puff$3.00
- Half Dozen Cream Puffs$16.50
- Dozen Cream Puffs$30.00
- OUT OF STOCKTanghuluOUT OF STOCK$5.00
- Mini cream puff$1.50
Drinks
Specials/Happy Hour
Party Trays
- Birra Taco Tray 18pc$100.00
- Birria Bao Tray 18pc$120.00
- Birria Bomb Bites Tray 50pc$76.00
- Birria Street Taco Tray 50pc$150.00
- Birria Fries Tray$65.00
- Birria Nacho Tray$65.00
- Spicy Ahi Nacho Tray$95.00
- Fried Chicken Bao Tray 18pc$95.00
- French Fries Tray$30.00
- Loaded Mashed Potato Rolls Tray 30pc$90.00
- Crabby Shrimp Rangoon Rolls Tray 30pc$90.00
- Fried Calamari Tray$80.00
- Thai Fried Chicken Tray$85.00
- Pad Thai Tray$85.00
- Pad Kee Mau$85.00
- Pad See Ew$85.00
- Sampler Party Tray$100.00
- Mini Puffy Platter 30pc$65.00
- Banana Pudding Tray$65.00
- 50pc Street Taco Platter (Cinco De Mayo)$100.00
- 18pc Birria Bao Platter with Consomme (Cinco De Mayo)$100.00
- 18pc Birria Taco Platter With Consomme (Cinco De Mayo)$90.00
- 50pc Birria Bomb Bites Platter (Cinco De Mayo)$75.00