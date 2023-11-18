Aloha Pacific Island Grill
Weekend Special
Appetizer
- Lumpia$7.95
A crispy Filipino snack made of thin wrappers filled with seasoned ground pork and vegetables, and served with a sweet chili sauce.
- Spam Musubi$3.50
Grilled spam on top of rice, wrapped together with nori.
- Edamame$6.50
- Chicken Wings$8.50
Comes with 6 pieces.
- Seaweed Salad$5.95
Vibrant seaweed marinated in a zesty blend of sesame oil, soy sauce, and spices, creating a refreshing and flavorful salad experience.
- Harumaki$5.95
Fried vegetable spring roll. Comes with 4 pieces.
- Coconut Shrimp$6.95
Coconut coated shrimp. Comes with 5 pieces.
Burger & Sliders
- Teri Burger$12.50
Comes in a brioche bun, a seasoned patty, grilled onions, spring mix, mayo, and teriyaki sauce. French fries and grilled pineapples are included as a side!
- Aloha Slider (2)$8.95
Enjoy a fusion of flavors with our tender pineapple pulled pork, spicy kimchi slaw, and sweet teriyaki sauce sandwiched between a soft brioche slider bun.
- Chicken Katsu Slider (2)$9.95
Enjoy a mouthwatering crispy katsu chicken sandwich with tangy pickles and spicy mayo on a soft brioche slider bun.
Poke Bowls
- Aloha Poke Bowl$13.95
Salmon, Tuna, Steamed Rice, Spring Mix, Avocado, Corn, Pineapple, Mango, Seaweed Salad, Crab Salad, Edamame, Cucumber, Kimchi Slaw, Choice of Dried Toppings, Choice of Dressing
- Citrus Salmon Poke$13.50
Salmon, Mango, Steamed Rice, Spring Mix, Edamame, Avocado, Corn, Ponzu Dressing
- Shoyu Ahi Poke$13.50
Tuna, Steamed Rice, Spring Mix, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Pineapple, Avocado, Corn, Shoyu Dressing
- Grilled Poke Bowl$11.95
Choice of Protein, Steamed Rice, Spring Mix, Seaweed Salad, Pineapple, Corn, Carrots, Crab Salad, Choice of Dressing, Choice of Dried Toppings
Build-Your-Own
Entrée
- Loco Moco$12.95
A Hawaiian classic dish with savory hamburger patty over rice, topped with fried egg and mushrooms and then smothered with caramelized onion gravy! Comes with macaroni salad, 2 pieces of harumaki (fried vegetable spring roll) and topped with fried garlic.
- Kalbi (Short Ribs)$15.95
A Korean dish that is very popular in Hawaii. Short ribs marinated in sweet-savory sauce. Comes with your choice of base, macaroni salad, kimchi slaw, topped with sesame seeds and green onions.
- Pork Belly Adobo$13.95
A popular Filipino dish composed of pork belly cooked in soy sauce, vinegar, garlic and onions. Served with your choice of base, grilled veggies, 2 pieces of Lumpia, topped with fried onions and green onions.
- Garlic Shrimp$14.95
Grilled shrimp tossed in our savory butter and garlic sauce. Served with your choice of base, grilled veggies, and 2 harumaki (fried vegetable spring roll).
- Aloha Teri Chicken$12.95
Grilled chicken glazed in our favorite aloha teriyaki sauce. Served with your choice of base, grilled pineapples, macaroni salad, topped with sesame seeds and green onions.
- Aloha Teri Beef$13.95
Grilled beef glazed in our favorite aloha teriyaki sauce. Served with grilled pineapples. macaroni salad, topped with green onions and sesame seeds.
- Aloha Shrimp$14.95
Grilled shrimp glazed in our favorite aloha teriyaki sauce. Served with grilled veggies. 2 pieces of harumaki (fried vegetable spring roll), and topped with sesame seeds.
- Aloha Salmon$14.95
Grilled salmon glazed in our favorite aloha teriyaki sauce. Served with your choice of base, grilled veggies, 2 pieces of harumaki (fried vegetable spring rolls), and topped with sesame seeds.
- Aloha Tofu$12.95
Fried tofu tossed in our favorite aloha teriyaki sauce. Served with your choice of base, grilled veggies, 2 pieces of harumaki (fried vegetable spring roll), and topped with sesame seeds.
- Pineapple Jalapeño Tuna$14.95
Grilled tuna tossed in our house special sauce with jalapeno and pineapple chunks. Served with your choice of base, grilled veggies, 2 pieces of harumaki (fried vegetable spring roll) and topped with sesame seeds.
- Pineapple Jalapeño Chicken$12.95
Grilled chicken tossed in our house special sauce with jalapeno and pineapple chunks. Served with your choice of base, grilled veggies, 2 pieces of harumaki (fried vegetable spring roll) and topped with sesame seeds.
- Pineapple Jalapeño Shrimp$14.95
Grilled shrimp tossed in our house special sauce with jalapeno and pineapple chunks. Served with your choice of base, grilled veggies, 2 pieces of harumaki (fried vegetable spring roll) and topped with sesame seeds.
Sauces
Refreshers
- Strawberry Lilikoi$4.50+
Made with strawberry and passion fruit.
- Da Deep Blue$4.50+
Made with pineapple and blue coconut.
- Dat Sunrise$4.50+
Made with guava, pineapple, and mango.
- Da PMJ$4.50+
Made with peach, mango, and jalapeño.
- Lychee Coconut$4.50+
A drink that suggests tropics, beach, and sunny days under palm trees. Made with lychee and coconut.
- Guava Lilikoi$4.50+
A fusion of two of Hawaii's favorite tropical flavors, guava and passion fruit.
- Lychee Lilikoi$4.50+
A must try lychee flavored drink combined with that sweet-but-also tart flavor of passion fruit.
- Sun-Kissed Nectar$4.50+
Made with strawberry, guava, and passion fruit.
Smoothie & Bubble Tea
- Milk Tea(On Ice)$5.50
Savor the creamy blend of our Milk Tea, enriched with the delightful chewiness of Tapioca Pearls, for a truly indulgent treat.
- Thai Tea(On Ice)$5.50
Delight in the rich fusion of our Thai Tea, amplified by the enjoyable chewiness of Tapioca Pearls, for a truly unforgettable flavor journey
- Taro$5.50
A taro smoothie with tapioca pearls is a creamy, sweet, and slightly nutty beverage, punctuated with chewy, pearl-like tapioca balls.
- Taro Coconut$5.50
Savor the fusion of East meets West in our Taro Coconut Smoothie, a velvety concoction of earthy taro and sweet coconut, studded with playful pops of chewy tapioca pearls.
- Matcha$5.50
Experience the refreshing harmony of our Matcha Smoothie, a vibrant blend of premium matcha green tea and creamy milk, punctuated with chewy tapioca pearls for a delightful texture contrast.
- Strawberry$5.50
Relish the fusion of sweet strawberries and smoothie, enriched with the delightful surprise of tapioca pearls.
- Mango$5.50
Savor the tropical bliss of our Mango Smoothie, enriched with chewy tapioca pearls for a delightful texture contrast.
- Pineapple$5.50
A pineapple smoothie with tapioca pearls is a satisfying and refreshing drink that blends frosty pineapple flavor and soft black pearls.
- Coconut$5.50
A refreshing blend of coconuit and chewy tapioca pearls in a delicious smoothie.
- Pineapple Coconut$5.50
Experience a tropical getaway in a glass with our Pineapple Coconut Smoothie, a creamy blend of pineapples and coconut, adorned with chewy tapioca pearls for an added burst of fun!
Desserts
- Halo-Halo$7.99
A blend of refreshing tropical fruit preserves, sweet beans, and milk in shaved ice. Topped with a delicious scoop of Ube (purple yam) ice cream.
- Malasadaz (2)$5.00
Hawaiian style deep fried donut rolled in sugar coating. Comes with 2 pieces.
- Sesame Ball(6)$5.95
Sesame ball with red bean paste. Comes with 6 pieces
- Ube Ice Cream$4.50
a smooth and rich dessert with a striking purple hue, made from ube, a type of yam that has a nutty and floral flavor. 3 scoops of Ube ice cream.