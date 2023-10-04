Aloha Prime Eatery 35 Auhana Road
Food
Appetizers
Keiki Menu
Salads
Classic Wedge
Iceberg, sliced Grape Tomatoes, Shaved Maui Onions, Crispy Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing, Balsamic Reduction
Strawberry Spinach
Baby Spinach,Kula Strawberries, Maui Sweet Onion, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Homemade Strawberry Vinegarette
Seared Ahi Mango
Blackend Seared Ahi, fresh Mango, Asian Slaw, Arugula, toasted Macadamia nuts, homemade Mango Vinegarette, crispy wontons, Furikake
Classic Caesar
Romaine, homemade Ceaser dressing, shaved parmesean, garlic sourdough croutons
Salad Add Fresh Catch
Salad Add Seared Ahi
Salad Add Hoisin BBQ Chicken
Sandwiches
Tomato Bisque & Grilled Cheese
Sourdough Bread with American Cheese
Hoison BBQ Chicken Sandwich
French Roll, Hoison BBQ Chicken thigh, Chopped Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Siracha Mayo
French Dip
French Roll, Thinly Sliced Prime Rib, Provolone Cheese, Crispy Fried Onions, Ajus, Horseradish Cream
Poke
Entree
Ono Fish & Chips
Fresh Caught Ono, Lemon Pepper Panko Crust, shoestring Fries, Housemade Tartar Sauce, Malt Vinager
Potato Crusted Mahi
Hand Whipped Potato Puree, Asparagus, Fried Artichokes, Red Wine Beurre Rouge, White Truffle Oil
Prime Rib
Slow Roasted Prime Rib, Potato Puree, Cream of Spinach, Horseradish Cream, Ajus
Hoison BBQ Chicken
Jasmine Rice and Potato Mac Salad