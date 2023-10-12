Skip to Main content
Aloha! Mahalo for ordering online
Aloha Bento 220 South King Street #101
Temaki (handroll)
Uramaki (rolls)
Bowls
Pauhana
Spicy Ahi Temaki
$5.00
Cali Temaki
$5.00
Salmon Avocado Temaki
$6.00
Hamachi Temaki
$5.00
Maguro Temaki
$5.00
Cucumber Temaki
$3.00
Ume Shiso Temaki
$4.00
Salmon Skin Temaki
$6.50
Spicy Ahi Uramaki
$9.00
Cali Uramaki
$9.00
House Uramaki
$17.00
Hamachi Bowl
$12.00
Spicy Ahi Bowl
$13.00
Kanpachi Bowl
$9.00
Natto Bomb
$8.00
Unagi Bento
$14.50
Coca Cola
$1.00
Coke Zero
$1.00
Sprite
$1.00
Oolong Tea
$2.00
Green Tea
$2.00
Ramune
$3.00
Red Bull
$2.50
Carpaccio
$9.00
SM Sashimi Plate
$15.00
LG Sashimi Plate
$22.00
Oysters (3)
$9.25
Baked Lobster Tail
$30.00
Hamachi Kama
$14.00
Aloha Bento Location and Ordering Hours
(808) 200-5353
220 South King Street #101, Honolulu, HI 96813
Open now
• Closes at 6PM
All hours
Order online
