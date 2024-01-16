Alpaca Coffee & Tea 26600 Highway 243
Espresso
- Latte
Double shot of espresso with your choice of milk and flavoring. Served Hot/ Iced$5.25+
- 5oz Cortado
Double shot of espresso with a silk-like milk texture. Served Hot Only!$4.50+
- Cappuccino
Double shot of espresso topped with extra hot foamy milk of your choice. Served Hot Only!$4.50+
- Flat White
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk of your choice (very light foam). Served Hot Only!$4.50+
- Double Ristretto
Double shot of espresso.$3.00
- Americano
Double shot of espresso over water. Served Hot/ Iced$3.50+
- Red-Eye
Medium roast house coffee topped with a double shot of espresso. Served Hot/ Iced$4.50+
- Side-Eye
Cold brewed black tea topped with a double shot of espresso and ice. Served Iced Only!$4.50+
Loose Leaf Tea
Boba Milk Tea
- Black Milk Tea$5.50+
- Jasmine Milk Tea$5.50+
- Lavender Milk Tea
Black tea Sweetened with our house made lavender and brown sugar syrup, shaken up, then topped off with a splash of your choice of milk and lavender garnish. Served Iced Only!$5.75+
- Rose Milk Tea
Black tea sweetened with our house made brown sugar syrup and rose syrup, shaken up, then topped off with a splash of your choice of milk and rose garnish. Served Iced Only!$5.75+
- Thai Milk Tea$5.50+
Coffee
- House Drip
Stumptown's medium roast house-blend drip. Served Hot Only!$3.50+
- Cafe au Lait
Stumptown's medium roast house blend coffee topped with steamed milk of your choice. Served Hot Only!$3.75+
- Single Origin Pour Over
Using single origin beans from Stumptown, we ground up the coffee beans fresh and manually pour hot water on top of the coffee grounds. Using this technique allows the water to extract the flavors at a slow yet precise pace. This beverage is recommended served black as it's harder to taste the nuances of flavors when milk/ syrups are added. Served (Hot) only$6.00+
- Iced Coffee
Stumptown's medium roast house drip coffee chilled then topped with ice when ready to be served. Served Iced Only!$3.50+
- Cold Brew
Stumptown's medium roast coffee grounds stepped in room-temperature water overnight, strained in the morning, chilled then topped with ice when ready to be served. Served Iced Only!$4.00+
- Early Bird Coffee$2.50+
Tea Lattes
Fancy Lattes
- Chagaccino
Double shot of espresso, Chagaccino mushroom blend, shaken up with your choice of milk. Served Hot/ Iced$6.65+
- Nutella
Big scoop of nutella, double shot of Espresso with your choice of milk. Sever Hot/ Iced$6.40+
- Dirty Chai
Fresh steeped masala chai, double shot of espresso, brown sugar, cinnamon and your choice of milk. Served Hot/ Iced$6.40+
- Honey Lavender
House made lavender syrup and honey, double shot of espresso and your choice of milk topped off with lavender garnish. Served hot/ Iced$6.15+
- Honey Rose
Rose syrup, honey, double shot of espresso, your choice of milk then topped with rose garnish. Served Hot/ Iced$6.15+
- Spanish
Sweetened condensed milk, cinnamon, double shot of Espresso, with your choice of milk Served Hot/ Iced$6.15+
- Mocha
House made vanilla bean chocolate sauce, double shot of espresso and your choice of milk. Served Hot/ Iced$6.15+
Kids
Matcha
- Matcha-cano
Hot or iced water topped with Matcha$4.50+
- Matcha Latte
Matcha, House made brown sugar syrup and your choice of milk.$5.85+
- Strawberry Matcha
Matcha, house made brown sugar syrup, house made strawberry puree and your choice of milk. Served Iced only!$6.20+
- Honey Lav Matcha
Matcha, House made lavender syrup and your choice of milk.$6.20+
- Matcha-nana
Matcha, banana milk made with your choice of milk. Served Iced Only!$6.20+
- Mango Matcha Refresher$6.00+
On the side
Baked Goods
Grab & Go
- Thats it Apples + Blueberries$1.25
- Thats it Apples + Mangos$1.25
- Thats it Apples + Strawberries$1.25
- Tonkotsu Ramen$5.00
- Topo Chico$3.00
- Vita Coconut Water$3.25
- Belgian Boys Lmon Cookie Tarts$8.50
- Belgian Boys Stroopwafel$9.00
- Binggrae Banana$2.75
- Binggrae Melon$2.75
- Binggrae Strawberry$2.75
- Blk Forest Gummy Bears$0.75
- Buldak 2x Spicy Ckin$3.50
- Buldak Carbonara$3.50
- Buldak Spicy Chicken$3.50
- Coca Cola$4.00
- Cool Plus Banana Milk$2.75
- Fig Bar Blueberry$2.50
- Fig Bar Original$2.50
- Fig Bar Raspberry$2.50
- Fig Bar Pomegranate$2.50
- Fiji Water$2.75
- GoGo Squeez Peach$1.50
- GoGo Squeez Apple$1.50
- GoGo Squeez Strawberry$1.50
- GoGo Squeez Cinnamon$1.50
- GoGo Squeez ygt Blueberry$1.50
- GoGo Squeez ygt Strawberry$1.50
- Guayaki Yerba Mate Mint$3.50
- Hello Panda Chocolate$0.75
- Liquid Death Berry It Alive$3.50
- Liquid Death Mango Chainsaw$3.50
- Love + Chew Banana Bread Cookie$1.75
- Mamma Chia Blackberry Bliss$2.50
- Martinellis Apple Juice$3.00
- Maruchan chicken Flavor$1.75
- Nature's Garden Stwbry Yoggies$1.00
- Nongshim Bowl Noodles$3.50
- Nutella B Ready$1.75
- Pomegranate Collagen Jelly Sticks$1.25
- Pure Organic Pineapple Fruit Bar$0.75
- Pure Organic RL Fruit Bar$0.75
- Pure Organic SB Fruit Bar$0.75
- Renude Chaga Matcha Packet$3.50
- Renude chaga Packets$3.00
- Rip Van | 2pk$1.00
- RXBAR Bluebry$3.00
- RXBAR Chocolate Sea Salt$3.00
- Shin Noodle Soup$3.50
- Shin Noodle Vegan Soup$3.50
- Simply Protein Drk Choco Bar$3.00
- Simply Protein Lem Coco$3.00
- Simply Protein Peanut Btr Choco$3.00
- Tajin Gummy Bears$1.25
- Siracha Almond Crisp$2.50
- Milano Double Drk Chocolate$1.50
- Skinny Pop$1.25