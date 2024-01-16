Skip to Main content
ALPENGLOW LLC 57 Jackson Hill Rd
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
ALPENGLOW LLC 57 Jackson Hill Rd
We are not accepting online orders right now.
57 Jackson Hill Road, Auburn, ME 04258
Drinks
Appetizers
Entress
Drinks
Espresso Bar
Coffee
$3.50
Decaf
$3.50
Single Shot
$3.75
Double Shot
$4.25
Latte
$5.75
Macchato
$5.00
Americano
$5.00
Chai Latte
$4.50
Matcha Latte
$4.50
Fresh Pressed
Honey Lemonade
$4.50
Hot Honey Limeade
$4.75
Smoothies
Carribean Pineapple
$8.00
Chocolate Peanutbutter
$9.00
Green Goddess
$9.50
Bottled
Water
$2.50
Bubbly
$3.00
Spindrift
$3.50
Appetizers
Soup
Soup of the day
$7.00
Salad
Wedge Salad
$5.50
Verde Salad
$4.75
Rolls
Spring Roll
$4.75
Eggless Egg Roll
$5.75
Entress
Burgers
Veggie Burger
$15.00
Spicy Burger
$15.00
Korean BBQ Burger
$15.00
Tacos
Street Taco
$14.50
Bowls
Mushroom Quinioa Bowl
Other
Chick Pea Nuggets
ALPENGLOW LLC 57 Jackson Hill Rd Location and Ordering Hours
(207) 212-1831
57 Jackson Hill Road, Auburn, ME 04258
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement