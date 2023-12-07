Local Coffee House
Main Menu
Coffee
- Drip$3.00
Standard drip-through brewed hot coffee. Light to medium single origin roast.
- Espresso$3.00
Local Signature Blend. Roasted at 8000 ft right here in Aspen, CO.
- Macchiato$4.00
Double espresso topped with a few spoonsful of frothed hot milk or cream. 2oz
- Cortado$4.00
Double espresso topped with frothed hot milk or cream. 4oz
- Cappuccino$6.00
Double espresso topped with extra foamy frothed hot milk or cream. 8oz
- Flat White$6.00
Double espresso topped with frothed hot milk or cream. 4oz
- Americano$3.00
Double espresso in a cup of hot water. 8, 12 or 16oz
- Mocha Latte$6.50+
Dark or white chocolate with a double espresso topped with frothed hot milk or cream. 8, 12 or 16oz
- Latte$7.00+
Double espresso topped with frothed hot milk or cream. 12 or 16oz
- Cold Brew$5.00+
House blend 16 hr. cold brew over ice. Nitro option infuses foam into the brew without milk. 12 or 16oz
- Steamer$5.00
Frothed hot milk or cream with a touch of vanilla. 8, 12 or 16oz
- Hot Chocolate$6.00+
- Long Black$4.00
- Irish Fleecer$16.00
Flat white with a shot of Jameson and Irish Cream. 8oz
- The Liftie$16.00
- Retail Coffee Bag$18.00
Tea
- Tea$4.00
Jasmine Green, Tropical Green, Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Happy Berry, Passion Tango, Ginger Turmeric, Peppermint, Rooibos
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Matcha Latte$6.00+
- Turmeric Latte$6.00+
Non-caffeinated turmeric blend topped with frothed hot milk or cream. 8, 12 or 16oz
- Dandelion Latte$6.00+
Non-caffeinated herbal coffee substitute topped with frothed hot milk or cream. 8, 12 or 16oz
- Chai Latte$6.00+
House chai topped with frothed hot milk or cream. 8, 12 or 16oz
- London Fog$6.00+
Earl Grey Tea topped with frothed hot milk or cream. 8, 12 or 16oz
- Rooibos Latte$6.00+
- Rasa Latte$6.00+
Pastry
- 2 For 4 Macaron$5.00
- Chocolate Twist$9.50
- Ham And Cheese Croissant$12.00
- Cronut$8.00
- Morning GLory Muffin$8.00
- Muffin$6.00
- Quiche - SpinachGF$10.00
- Quiche Lorraine$10.00
- Raised Donut$7.00
- Almond Croissant$9.50
- Mini Muff$2.00
- Danish$9.50
- Bread Slice$6.50
- Croissant$8.00
- Apple Jesus$10.00
- Cinnamon Roll$7.00
- Berry Tart$7.00
- Blueberry Scone$8.00
Alpina
Food
- Sourdough Bread Service$5.00
- Avocado Toast$16.00
- Bagel
Everything bagel with shmear of your choice
- Breakfast Bagel$16.00
Scrambled eggs, boursin, cheddar cheese, bacon and avocado on a toasted everything or plain bagel.
- Black Rice Porridge$14.00
Forbidden black rice and coconut porridge topped with sliced almonds berries and honey.
- Soup$12.00
Daily Selection
- Mixed Greens Salad$16.00
- Kale Salad$16.00
- Trout dip - Frying Pan Picnic$22.00
- Bison Burger$24.00
- Warm Grain Bowl$20.00
- A la carte salmon$16.00
- A la carte chicken$12.00
- A la carte tempeh$8.00