Alpine Diner/Big Mario's White Center Alpine / BMWC
ALPINE DINER
BREAKFAST
- The Classic$11.99
2 extra large eggs any style, toast and hashbrowns
- #4 Meat/Egg Combo$13.99
2 eggs any style, choice of ham steak, 2 strips of bacon, 2 links or sausage patty, served with toast and hashbrowns
- #5 Pancake/FT Combo$14.99
Choice of meat with 2 eggs cooked any style
- #1 Alpine French Toast$11.99
3 slices of thick texas toast made w/ house batter
- Short Stack$9.99
3 buttermilk pancakes w/ butter and maple syrup
- Biscuits & Gravy$15.50
Buttermilk biscuits covered in country sausage gravy w/ 2 eggs any style, served w/hashbrowns
- Breakfast Sandwich$8.99
1 egg any style, your choice of cheese & meat on an english muffin
- Chicken Fried Steak$18.75
A huge CFS, country sausage gravy, 2 eggs any style, hash browns and texas toast
- Steak and Eggs$18.99
8 oz sirloin grilled to order w/ 2 eggs any style, texas toast and hashbrowns
- Mediterranean Scram$16.50
- Garden Scramble$15.99
Scrambled local mushrooms w/ caramalized onions and melted swiss cheese
- Denver$15.99
Applewood smoked bacon, sausage & smoked ham w/peppers, onions & cheddar cheese
- Chorizo Scramble$16.99
- Philly Omelette$16.99
- BYOmelette$12.75
- Bagel$5.99
- Avocado Bagel$8.99
Thick slice of 9 grain bread topped w/avocado and red pepper flakes
- Vegan Hash$14.50
Smashed rosemary potatoes, bell pepper, spinach, avocado & charred corn salsa w/dry sourdough
- Carnitas Breakfast Burrito$15.99
Slow braised pulled pork, 3 scrambled eggs, spicy black beans, pico de gallo & queso fresco wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped w/salsa verde, sour cream and guacamole on the side.
- Vegan Burrito$15.50
Quinoa, black beans, spinach, tomatoes, pico de gallo, rosemary potatoes, served w/guacamole & salsa rojo on the side
- Hotcake Hoedown$14.99
Sausage patty, scrambled eggs & cheddar cheese between 2 pancakes served with maple syrup
- Huevos Rancheros$15.99
2 eggs any style on top of 3 warm corn tortillas w/house-made spicy black beans & topped with queso fresco, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole
- Corned Beef Hash$17.99
Roasted in house corned beef, chopped w/peppers and grilled onions. Served w/ 2 eggs any style, hash browns & rye toast
- Chorizo Chilaquiles$17.99
Crisp tortilla chips sauteed in our house-made salsa, served w/spicy black beans, topped with 2 eggs over easy, queso fresco & avocado
- Side Black Beans$3.00
- Side Bacon$4.00
- Side Veggie Bacon$4.00
- Side Sausage Links$4.00
- Side Sausage Patty$4.00
- Side Ham$5.00
- Side Canadian Bacon$5.00
- 2 Eggs$4.00
- 1 Egg$2.00
- Side Veggie Sausage$4.00
- Hashbrowns$4.00
- Rosemary Pots$4.00
- Slice Toast$2.00
- Cup of fruit$4.00
- Side Avocado$4.00
- 1 Pancake$4.00
- 1 Slice French Toast$5.00
- Side Chorizo$4.00
- Side Soyrizo$5.00
- Side 8oz Steak$10.00
- Side Jalapenos$1.00
- Ranch$1.00
- Chipotle Ranch$1.00
- Honey Mustard$1.00
- Bleu Cheese$1.00
- Tartar$1.00
- BBQ$1.00
- Garlic Aioli$1.00
- Balsamic$1.00
- Italian$1.00
- Buffalo$1.00
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Au Jus$1.00
- Mayo
- Salsa - Roja$1.00
- Salsa - Verde$1.00
- Burger sauce$1.00
- Guacamole$1.00+
- Pico de Gallo$1.00+
- Hollandaise$1.00+
- Gravy$2.00
- Cream Cheese$1.00
AFTERNOON
- Cup Soup$4.99
- Bowl Soup$6.99
- Small House Salad$6.50
- Large House Salad$8.50
- Small Caesar Salad$8.50
- Large Caesar Salad$10.50
- Chick Chop Salad - small$9.99
- Chick Chop Salad - large$15.99
- Cobb Salad$16.99
- Cup Chili$5.00
- Bowl Chili$7.00
- Fries$5.99
- Tots$6.99
- Onion Rings$6.99
- Cheese Curds$11.99
- Poutine$13.50
- Hot Wings$15.99
- Veggie Hot Wings$18.99
- Nachos$12.99
- The Alpine$13.50
- Hickory BBQ$16.99
- Jalapeno & Guacamole Burger$16.99
- Beyond Burger$18.50
- Philly Cheesesteak$16.50
- Club Sandwich$16.50
- Reuben$16.50
- Veggie Reuben$15.75
- French Dip$16.50
- BLT$13.50
- BLAT$17.50
- Veggie BLT$17.50
- Veggie BLAT$20.50
- Grilled Cheese$11.50
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$16.50
- Chips & Salsa$6.00
- Side chips$4.00
- Mashed potatoes$5.00
- Side Avocado$4.00
- Side Bacon$4.00
- Side Black Beans$3.00
- Side Chorizo$4.00
- Side grilled chicken$5.00
- Side 8oz Steak$10.00
- Side grilled veggies$4.00
- Side guacamole$3.00
- Side Ham$5.00
- Side Jalapenos$1.50
- Side sauteed spinach$2.75
- Side Soyrizo$5.00
- Side Veggie Bacon$4.00
- Slice Toast$2.00
- Rosemary Pots$4.00
- 1 Egg$2.00
- 2 Eggs$4.00
- Pot Roast$16.99
- Pasta Bolognese$15.99
- Baked Pasta$16.99
- Fried Chicken Dinner$16.99
3 pieces of bone-in fried chicken, battered in our special house spices.
- 8oz Sirloin Steak$18.99Out of stock
- 10oz Ribeye$22.99
- Fish & Chips$14.99Out of stock
- Chicken Quesadilla$13.99
- Macaroni & Cheese$13.25
Elbow pasta, 3 cheese blend of cheddar, gouda, and mozzarella, baked and topped with crispy bread crumbs
- Chicken Strips$13.99
KIDS
BIG MARIOS KITCHEN
PIZZA (Online)*
- Brooklyn Veggie$28.99+
TOMATO, MUSHROOM, BLACK OLIVES, GREEN PEPPER, WHITE ONIONS, MOZZARELLA, AND RED SAUCE
- Cheese$19.99+
WHOLE MILK, MOZZARELLA, AND RED SAUCE
- Coppa Cabana$26.99+
SPICY COPPA ALPS, PEPERONCINI, ARUGULA, RICOTTA, MOZZARELLA, AND RED SAUCE
- The Dude$28.99+
FRESH CUT PINEAPPLE, TOMATO, JALAPEÑOS, RICOTTA, MOZZARELLA, AND RED SAUCE
- Flying Pig$27.99+
ITALIAN HAM, SPICY COPPA ALPS, MOZZARELLA, RED SAUCE, TOPPED WITH ARUGULA
- Harlem Classic$27.99+
SAUSAGE, MUSHROOM, GREEN PEPPER, MOZZARELLA, AND RED SAUCE
- The Macho Man$28.99+
PEPPERONI, SALAMI, SAUSAGE, MOZZARELLA, AND RED SAUCE
- The Mai Tai$26.99+
FRESH CUT PINEAPPLE, ITALIAN HAM, MOZZARELLA, AND RED SAUCE
- Mediterranean$28.99+
ARTICHOKE HEARTS, KALAMATA OLIVES, TOMATO, CRUMBLED FETA, CRUSHED RED PEPPER, ITALIAN SEASONING, MOZZARELLA, AND RED SAUCE
- Midnight Rambler$29.99+
ITALIAN HAM, PEPERONCINI, ARUGULA, GORGONZOLA, MOZZARELLA, AND RED SAUCE
- Pear Gorgonzola$24.99+
ROASTED PEAR, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, GORGONZOLA, MOZZARELLA, AND RED SAUCE
- Pepperoni$22.99+
PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA, AND RED SAUCE
- Potato Pesto$26.99+
THIN-SLICED ROSEMARY POTATOES, HOUSE MADE PESTO, MOZZARELLA AND RED SAUCE
- Quattro$26.99+
WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA, PARMIGIANO, RICOTTA, GORGONZOLA, AND RED SAUCE
- Queens Special$29.99+
PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, MUSHROOMS, OLIVES, GREEN PEPPERS, RED ONIONS, MOZZARELLA, AND RED SAUCE
- Spicoli$27.99+
PEPPERONI, FRESH CUT PINEAPPLE, JALAPEÑOS, MOZZARELLA, AND RED SAUCE
- Tomato Basil$24.99+
TOMATOES, FRESH BASIL, MINCED GARLIC, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL MOZZARELLA, AND RED SAUCE
- Umberto Classic$26.99+
SALAMI, ARUGULA, BALSAMIC, MOZZARELLA, AND RED SAUCE
- White Hook$26.99+
SUN-DRIED TOMATOES, BASIL, PARMIGIANO, RICOTTA, GROUND BLACK PEPPER, MINCED GARLIC, MOZZARELLA, AND AN OLIVE OIL BASE
- Williamsburg$27.99+
ROSEMARY POTATOES, MUSHROOMS, PEPERONCINI, GOAT CHEESE, MOZZARELLA, AND RED SAUCE
- 1/2 + 1/2$19.99+
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA ON TOP OF OUR FRESHLY GRATED WHOLE MILK MOZZARELLA & AND HOUSE MADE RED SAUCE
CALZONES*
SALADS*
- Greek Salad$11.99Out of stock
MIXED GREENS, KALAMATA OLIVES, TOMATO, FETA AND BALSAMIC & OLIVE OIL DRESSING
- Arugula Salad$11.99
ARUGULA, LEMON, OLIVE OIL, PARMIGIANO & SEA SALT
- Caesar Salad$11.99Out of stock
HEARTS OF ROMAINE, HOUSE MADE DRESSING WITH HOUSE MADE ANCHOVIE DRESSING, CROUTONS, BLACK PEPPER & PARMIGIANO