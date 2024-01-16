Al's Hot Chicken General
FOOD
Sandwiches
THE NASH SANDWICH Combo 1
Sandwich and Fries. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce$11.95
THE NASH SANDWICH Combo 2
2 Sandwiches and 2 Fries. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce$19.95
Sandwich Only
Sandwich. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce$8.95
Nashville Fried Chicken
Quarter Chicken (Leg & thigh)
NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles$9.95
Quarter Chicken (Breast & wing)
NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles$9.95
Half Chicken
NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles$15.95
3 Large chicken tender strips
NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles$13.95
6 pcs Boneless Chicken Wings
NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles$12.95
Jumbo Wings
Six jumbo wings, fries, and pickles$14.99
Chicken & Waffles
2 Waffles + Leg & Thigh
Two waffles, one chicken leg and one thigh, butter and syrup$13.95
2 Waffles + Breast & Wing
Two waffles, one chicken breast and one wing, butter and syrup$13.95
2 Waffles + 2 Strips
Two waffles, two chicken strips, butter and syrup$13.95
2 Waffles
Two waffles with butter and syrup$7.95
Bowl
Sides
Extras
Dessert
Utensils & Single Use
DRINK
Beverage
Bottle of Spring Water$1.99
Bottle of Coca Cola$2.99OUT OF STOCK
Bottle of Diet Coke$2.99OUT OF STOCK
Bottle of Sprite$2.99
Can of Sprite$1.99
Can Of Coca Cola$1.99
Can of Diet Coke$1.99
Can of Pepsi$1.99
Can of Diet Pepsi$1.99
Bottle of Lipton Ice Tea$2.99
Can of Crush$1.99
Can of Root Beer$1.99
Milk$1.99OUT OF STOCK