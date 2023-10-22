Breakfast Menu

ALL DAY BREAKFAST

Avocado Toast
Avocado Toast
$12.95

Mashed avocado, our house made cream cheese, paprika oil, parmesan, chili flakes and micro greens laid over our croffle.

Benedict
Benedict
$16.95

Poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, bacon, spinach on house-made croissant roll.

Yogurt Oat
Yogurt Oat
$15.95

Our everyday option, greek yogurt, housemade granola, banana, seasonal fruit, honey and creamy banana peanut butter.

Shakshuka
Shakshuka
$16.95

Altalena’s version of shakshuka, poached eggs, tzatziki, veggies pisto, nuts, za' atar, cilantro, mint and paprika oil. Jerusalem bagel on the side.

Hummus Toast
Hummus Toast
$12.95

Open sandwich with creamy avocado, roasted tomato, our cream cheese, housemade beet hummus, paprika, cilantro, on our unique Croffle (Croissant + Waffle).

Sandwich Menu

Sandwich

Burrata, Jam & Veggies
Burrata, Jam & Veggies
$18.95

Burrata, Prosciutto, Salami, Ham, Artichoke, Black Olives, Pesto & Dried Tomato Paste in housemade Focaccia.

Brie Bacon & Onion Jelly
$16.95

Brie, Bacon, Onion Jelly, Housemade Sesame Bread.

Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese
$12.95

Mozzarela cheese, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese in housemade Sesame bread with tomato sauce.

Turkey Grilled Cheese
$16.95

Turkey, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese in house made Sesame bread with house made tomato sauce.

Pesto Prosciutto
Pesto Prosciutto
$16.95

Open sandwich, housemade pesto, prosciutto, arugula, egg on housemade croffle.

Sweet Burrata
Sweet Burrata
$19.95

Open sandwich with burrata, pastrami, honey, and chilli flakes on housemade pastrami.

Chicken Spiced
$16.95

Chicken spiced, arugula, cream cheese in housemade croffle

Tuna Melt
$16.95

Jalapeno tuna, mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, alioli, mustard in house made Jerusalem Bread with tomato sauce.

Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
$17.95

Garlic Chicken, Pesto, Mozzarella, Tomato Pisto on a challah homemade bread

Challah Cheesesteak
Challah Cheesesteak
$17.95

Steak, roasted onion, mozzarella, alioli on a challah homemade bread.

Beverages Menu

Hot Drinks

Tea
$4.55
Americano
$4.55
Macchiato
$3.95
Expresso
$3.55
Capuccino
$4.55

Cold Drinks

Bottled Water (small)
$4.00
Bottled Watter (Large)
$6.50
Coca-Cola (Regular)
$4.50
Ice Latte
$6.50
Homemade Ice Tea
Homemade Ice Tea
$6.00
Sparkling Water 250 ml
$4.55
Sparkling Water 1000 ml
$7.95
Diet Coke
$4.95

Smoothie Bar

Green Smoothie
$10.55

Parsley, celery, cucumber, pineapple. Water or Orange Juice

Apple Mojito Smoothie
$10.55

Mint, apple and pineapple

Monarca Smoothie
$10.55

Pineapple, strawberry and mango

Bowls & Salads

Roasted Veggie Bowl
Roasted Veggie Bowl
$17.95

Roasted sweet potato, pepper, carrot, onions, chickpeas, brown rice, olives, and yogurt herbs dressing with Challah Bread on the side. You may add any choice of protein.

Latin Bowl
Latin Bowl
$17.95

Beans, brown rice, lettuce, cilantro, onion, avocado, cucumber, roasted corn, crispy tortilla, jalapeño dressing. You may add any choice of protein.

Grilled Peach Burrata Salad
Grilled Peach Burrata Salad
$18.95

Burrata, roasted peach, orange, lettuce, croissant crouton with a touch of balsamic and pesto dressing. You may add any choice of protein.

Jalapeño Tuna Bowl
Jalapeño Tuna Bowl
$16.95

Jalapeno Tuna on a base of quinoa, cucumber, radish, feta cheese, arugula, all bagel seasoning, chili flakes, lime, with housemade Jerusalem Bagel croutons.

Honey Salmon Bowl
Honey Salmon Bowl
$19.95

Honey salmon, beet hummus, quinoa, sweet potato, avocado, feta Cheese and micro greens served with a side of our specialty challah bread.

Crispy Noodle Salad
Crispy Noodle Salad
$17.95

Romaine lettuce, red cabbage, crispy egg noodles, turkey ham, homemade thai peanut sauce, everything bagel seasoning with Challah Bread on the side.You may add any choice of protein.

Soup Menu

Soups

Corn Soup
Corn Soup
$8.95

A golden soup. Swueet corn, potato and trumeric. On top, crunchy corn, feta cheese and cilantro.

Tomato Soup
Tomato Soup
$8.95

Creamy tomato soup with mini mozzarella, croissant croutons and basil.

Curry Soup
Curry Soup
$8.95

Tasteful green curry soup with zucchini and cilantro.

Desserts Menu

Sweets

Basque Original
Basque Original
$9.55

Delicious Cheescake fillin with a deep caramel flavour of the Lotus Cookie and Strawberry jelly.

Cocoa Basque
Cocoa Basque
$9.95

Creamy cheescake. Choose your favorite: Original, Chocolate and matcha.

Carrot Cake
Carrot Cake
$9.55

Our recipe of rich carrot cake with cheesecake vanilla frosting and granola.

Quiche Menu

Quiche

Asparagus
Asparagus
$9.95

Herb sablé filled with sautéed asparagus, brie, parmesan and egg.

Caramelized Onion
Caramelized Onion
$8.95

Herb sablé filled with caramelised onion, parmesan and egg.

Altalenas Menu

Altalena

Plain
Plain
$4.50

Our signature pastry

Nutella
Nutella
$6.20

Nutella goes great with everything, specially our favorite Altalena.

Guava & Cheese
Guava & Cheese
$6.50

Nothing beats our sweet and salty mix with an Altalena Twist.

Lemon Lush
Lemon Lush
$6.50Out of stock

The perfect light summertime dessert. Lemon cream and lemon jelly, creamy, delicious and totally refreshing!

Roche
Roche
$6.50

Luscious, creamy, hazelnut & chocolate filling.

Pasticcera
Pasticcera
$6.20

A classic Custard Cream.

Caramel Altalena
Caramel Altalena
$6.50

On the Side Menu

On the Side

Chips
Chips
$3.95

Altalena Bread

Homemade Bread

Nutella Babka
$15.95
Challah Bread
$9.95