Altalena - Aventura Mall
Breakfast Menu
ALL DAY BREAKFAST
Mashed avocado, our house made cream cheese, paprika oil, parmesan, chili flakes and micro greens laid over our croffle.
Poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, bacon, spinach on house-made croissant roll.
Our everyday option, greek yogurt, housemade granola, banana, seasonal fruit, honey and creamy banana peanut butter.
Altalena’s version of shakshuka, poached eggs, tzatziki, veggies pisto, nuts, za' atar, cilantro, mint and paprika oil. Jerusalem bagel on the side.
Open sandwich with creamy avocado, roasted tomato, our cream cheese, housemade beet hummus, paprika, cilantro, on our unique Croffle (Croissant + Waffle).
Sandwich Menu
Sandwich
Burrata, Prosciutto, Salami, Ham, Artichoke, Black Olives, Pesto & Dried Tomato Paste in housemade Focaccia.
Brie, Bacon, Onion Jelly, Housemade Sesame Bread.
Mozzarela cheese, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese in housemade Sesame bread with tomato sauce.
Turkey, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese in house made Sesame bread with house made tomato sauce.
Open sandwich, housemade pesto, prosciutto, arugula, egg on housemade croffle.
Open sandwich with burrata, pastrami, honey, and chilli flakes on housemade pastrami.
Chicken spiced, arugula, cream cheese in housemade croffle
Jalapeno tuna, mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, alioli, mustard in house made Jerusalem Bread with tomato sauce.
Garlic Chicken, Pesto, Mozzarella, Tomato Pisto on a challah homemade bread
Steak, roasted onion, mozzarella, alioli on a challah homemade bread.
Beverages Menu
Cold Drinks
Smoothie Bar
Bowls & Salads
Roasted sweet potato, pepper, carrot, onions, chickpeas, brown rice, olives, and yogurt herbs dressing with Challah Bread on the side. You may add any choice of protein.
Beans, brown rice, lettuce, cilantro, onion, avocado, cucumber, roasted corn, crispy tortilla, jalapeño dressing. You may add any choice of protein.
Burrata, roasted peach, orange, lettuce, croissant crouton with a touch of balsamic and pesto dressing. You may add any choice of protein.
Jalapeno Tuna on a base of quinoa, cucumber, radish, feta cheese, arugula, all bagel seasoning, chili flakes, lime, with housemade Jerusalem Bagel croutons.
Honey salmon, beet hummus, quinoa, sweet potato, avocado, feta Cheese and micro greens served with a side of our specialty challah bread.
Romaine lettuce, red cabbage, crispy egg noodles, turkey ham, homemade thai peanut sauce, everything bagel seasoning with Challah Bread on the side.You may add any choice of protein.
Desserts Menu
Sweets
Altalenas Menu
Altalena
Our signature pastry
Nutella goes great with everything, specially our favorite Altalena.
Nothing beats our sweet and salty mix with an Altalena Twist.
The perfect light summertime dessert. Lemon cream and lemon jelly, creamy, delicious and totally refreshing!
Luscious, creamy, hazelnut & chocolate filling.
A classic Custard Cream.