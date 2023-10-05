Altar Society Brewing & Coffee Co. 230 Pine Ave
Food
Shareables
Buffalo Chicken Wings
Fried chicken wings served with carrots, celery and blue cheese dressing
Chicken Zingers
3 hand breaded chicken tender strips with your choice of dipping sauce
Pretzel Bites w/ Beer Cheese Sauce
Salted bavarian pretzel bites served with our house beer cheese sauce
Spicy Buffalo Cauliflower
Breaded cauliflower, buffalo sauce, chives with blue cheese dressing
Pizza - 18" Whole
Buffalo Chicken
Garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, chives, and buffalo sauce
Cheese
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese blend
Hawaiian
Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, pineapple
Margarita
Red sauce, buffalo mozzarella, parmesan, garlic, tomato and basil
Meat Lovers
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage and bacon
Pepperoni
Red sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni
Pepperoni Sausage
Red sauce, vegan cheese, black olives, mushroom, onion, bell peppers, sun dried tomatoes, jalapenos and cilantro
Pesto
Pesto, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, sun-dried tomato, olives, artichokes, basil and balsamic reduction
Sausage
Red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, mushroom, jalapenos and parsley
Veggie
Red sauce, mozzarella, black olives, mushroom,onion, bell peppers, sun dried tomatoes and basil
White
Garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, spinach, roasted red peppers, artichokes and basil
Pizza by the Slice
Slice Cheese
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese blend
Slice Pepperoni
Red sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni
Slice Meat Lovers
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage and bacon
Slice Veggie
Red sauce, mozzarella, black olives, mushroom,onion, bell peppers, sun dried tomatoes and basil
Slice Vegan
Red sauce, vegan cheese, black olives, mushroom, onion, bell peppers, sun dried tomatoes, jalapenos and cilantro
Slice Hawaiian
Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, pineapple
Slice White
Garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, spinach, roasted red peppers, artichokes and basil
Slice BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, garlic, mozzarella, chicken, red onion and cilantro
Slice Buffalo Chicken
Garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, chives, and buffalo sauce
Slice Sausage
Red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, mushroom, jalapenos and parsley
Slice Margarita
Red sauce, buffalo mozzarella, parmesan, garlic, tomato and basil
Slice Pesto
Pesto, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, sun-dried tomato, olives, artichokes, basil and balsamic reduction
Salads
Sandwiches
Italian
Italian meats, provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, mayo, olive oil, red wine vinegar and italian seasoning on a 6" baguette
Meatball
Meatballs, red sauce and provolone cheese on a 6" baguette
Turkey
Roasted turkey, provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, mayo, olive oil, red wine vinegar and italian seasoning on a 6" baguette
Caprese
Buffalo mozzarella, tomato, basil, pesto, olive oil, salt and balsamic reduction on a 6" baguette
Cafe
Sliders
Altar Single Sliders
2 single beef sliders with american cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, pickle and secret sauce
Altar Double Sliders
2 double beef sliders with american cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, pickle and secret sauce
BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders
2 housemade pulled pork sliders with cheddar cheese, cider slaw and BBQ sauce
Zinger Sliders
2 hand breaded chicken tenders served with pickle and house beer mustard aioli