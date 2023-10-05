Food

Shareables

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$12.00

Fried chicken wings served with carrots, celery and blue cheese dressing

Chicken Zingers

$12.00

3 hand breaded chicken tender strips with your choice of dipping sauce

Pretzel Bites w/ Beer Cheese Sauce

$10.00

Salted bavarian pretzel bites served with our house beer cheese sauce

Spicy Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Breaded cauliflower, buffalo sauce, chives with blue cheese dressing

Pizza - 18" Whole

Buffalo Chicken

$31.00

Garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, chives, and buffalo sauce

Cheese

$25.00

Red sauce and mozzarella cheese blend

Hawaiian

$31.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, pineapple

Margarita

$29.00

Red sauce, buffalo mozzarella, parmesan, garlic, tomato and basil

Meat Lovers

$42.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage and bacon

Pepperoni

$28.00

Red sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni

Pepperoni Sausage

$31.00

Red sauce, vegan cheese, black olives, mushroom, onion, bell peppers, sun dried tomatoes, jalapenos and cilantro

Pesto

$30.00

Pesto, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, sun-dried tomato, olives, artichokes, basil and balsamic reduction

Sausage

$28.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, mushroom, jalapenos and parsley

Veggie

$32.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, black olives, mushroom,onion, bell peppers, sun dried tomatoes and basil

White

$30.00

Garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, spinach, roasted red peppers, artichokes and basil

Pizza by the Slice

Slice Cheese

$5.00

Red sauce and mozzarella cheese blend

Slice Pepperoni

$6.00

Red sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni

Slice Meat Lovers

$7.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage and bacon

Slice Veggie

$6.50

Red sauce, mozzarella, black olives, mushroom,onion, bell peppers, sun dried tomatoes and basil

Slice Vegan

$7.00

Red sauce, vegan cheese, black olives, mushroom, onion, bell peppers, sun dried tomatoes, jalapenos and cilantro

Slice Hawaiian

$6.50

Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, pineapple

Slice White

$6.50

Garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, spinach, roasted red peppers, artichokes and basil

Slice BBQ Chicken

$6.50

BBQ sauce, garlic, mozzarella, chicken, red onion and cilantro

Slice Buffalo Chicken

$6.50

Garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, chives, and buffalo sauce

Slice Sausage

$6.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, mushroom, jalapenos and parsley

Slice Margarita

$7.00

Red sauce, buffalo mozzarella, parmesan, garlic, tomato and basil

Slice Pesto

$7.00

Pesto, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, sun-dried tomato, olives, artichokes, basil and balsamic reduction

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Chopped iceberg lettuce, shredded mozzarella with your choice of dressing

Brewery Salad

$13.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar, tomato, red onion, shredded carrot and croutons with your choice of dressing

Sandwiches

Italian

$11.00

Italian meats, provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, mayo, olive oil, red wine vinegar and italian seasoning on a 6" baguette

Meatball

$11.00

Meatballs, red sauce and provolone cheese on a 6" baguette

Turkey

$11.00

Roasted turkey, provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, mayo, olive oil, red wine vinegar and italian seasoning on a 6" baguette

Caprese

$12.00

Buffalo mozzarella, tomato, basil, pesto, olive oil, salt and balsamic reduction on a 6" baguette

Bar Bites

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Tater Tots

$8.00

Cafe

Pistachio Croiss

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Butter Croissant

$4.00

Raspberry Cheese Croiss

$4.00

Muffin

$4.00

Scone

$4.00

Sliders

Altar Single Sliders

$13.00

2 single beef sliders with american cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, pickle and secret sauce

Altar Double Sliders

$15.00

2 double beef sliders with american cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, pickle and secret sauce

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$12.00

2 housemade pulled pork sliders with cheddar cheese, cider slaw and BBQ sauce

Zinger Sliders

$12.00

2 hand breaded chicken tenders served with pickle and house beer mustard aioli

Sides of Sauce

4 oz Blue Cheese

$1.50

4 oz Ranch

$1.50

4 oz House Beer Mustard

$1.50

4 oz Alter BBQ

$1.50

2 oz 1000 Island

$1.00

2 oz Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

2 oz Blue Cheese

$1.00

2 oz Ranch

$1.00

Deserts

Fresh Baked Cookies

$6.00

House Brownie

$8.00

Wine

Red Wine

Serial Cabernet

$11.00

Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$11.00

Tenet Syrah

$12.00

Tomaresca Cabernet

$9.00

White Wine

Fernz Sav Blanc

$11.00

Gambino Pinot Gri

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Chalk Hill Chard

$10.00

Rose/Bubbles

Nicolas F BTL

$50.00

La Gio Prossecco

$8.00

Hampton Water Rose

$9.00

Rose 1 BTL

$40.00

Cafe

Coffee & Tea

Coffee 1 SM

$4.50

Coffee 1 MED

$5.50

Coffee 1 LRG

$6.50

Coffee 2 SM

$4.50

Coffee 2 MED

$5.50

Coffee 2 LRG

$6.50

Coffee 3 SM

$4.50

Coffee 3 MED

$5.50

Coffee 3 LRG

$6.50

Iced Coffee

$6.00

Tea - Black

$5.00

Tea - Green

$5.00

Tea - Herbal

$5.00

Espresso

Espresso

$5.00

Espresso Decaf

$5.00

Latte Sm

$5.50

Latte Med

$6.50

Latte Lrg

$7.50

Latte Iced

$6.50

Cappuccino Sm

$5.50

Cappuccino Med

$6.50

Cappuccino Lrg

$7.50

Hot Choc Sm

$4.50

Hot Choc Med

$5.50

Hot Choc Lrg

$6.50

Cafe

Pistachio Croiss

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Butter Croissant

$4.00

Raspberry Cheese Croiss

$4.00

Muffin

$4.00

Scone

$4.00

Beer

Pints

AU Hazy IPA Pint

$8.00

Classic West Coast IPA Pint

$8.00

Cream Ale Pint

$8.00

Czech Pilsner Pint

$8.00

Double IPA Pint

$8.00

Dunkle Pint

$8.00

Frambois (Raspberry Sour) Pint

$8.00

Golden Ale Pint

$8.00

Golden Stout Pint

$8.00

Hefeweisen Pint

$8.00

Irish Stout on Nitro Pint

$8.00

Kolsch Pint

$8.00

Mexican American Lager Pint

$8.00

Nutella Nut Brown Pint

$8.00

Oktoberfest-Marzen Lager Pint

$8.00

Orange Blossom Honey Golden Pint

$8.00

Pale Ale Pint

$8.00

Passionfruit Seltzer Pint

$8.00

Seltzer Cocktail Pint

$8.00

Tango Hazy IPA Pint

$8.00

Tropical Golden Pint

$8.00

Vanilla Mocha Stout Pint

$8.00

Wildberry Seltzer Pint

$8.00

Flights

Altar Society Core Flight

$10.00

Altar IPA Flight

$12.00

Altar Light/Fruit Flight

$10.00

Sample

AU Hazy IPA Sample

$3.00

Classic West Coast IPA Sample

$3.00

Cocktail Sample Sample

$3.00

Cream Ale Sample

$3.00

Czech Pilsner Sample

$3.00

Double IPA Sample

$3.00

Dunkle Sample

$3.00

Frambois (Raspberry Sour) Sample

$3.00

Golden Ale Sample

$3.00

Golden Stout Sample

$3.00

Hefeweisen Sample

$3.00

Irish Stout on Nitro Sample

$3.00

Kolsch Sample

$3.00

Mexican American Lager Sample

$3.00

Nutella Nut Brown Sample

$3.00

Oktoberfest-Marzen Lager Sample

$3.00

Orange Blossom Honey Golden Sample

$3.00

Pale Ale Sample

$3.00

Passionfruit Seltzer Sample

$3.00

Tango Hazy IPA Sample

$3.00

Tropical Golden Sample

$3.00

Vanilla Mocha Stout Sample

$3.00

Wildberry Seltzer

$3.00

Growler

AU Hazy IPA Growler

$22.00

Classic West Coast IPA Growler

$22.00

Cream Ale Growler

$22.00

Czech Pilsner Growler

$22.00

Double IPA Growler

$22.00

Dunkle Growler

$22.00

Frambois (Raspberry Sour) Growler

$22.00

Golden Ale Growler

$22.00

Golden Stout Growler

$22.00

Hefeweisen Growler

$22.00

Irish Stout on Nitro Growler

$22.00

Kolsch Growler

$22.00

Mexican American Lager Growler

$22.00

Nutella Nut Brown Growler

$22.00

Oktoberfest-Marzen Lager Growler

$22.00

Orange Blossom Honey Golden Growler

$22.00

Pale Ale Growler

$22.00

Passionfruit Seltzer Growler

$22.00

Seltzer Cocktail Growler

$22.00

Tango Hazy IPA Growler

$22.00

Tropical Golden Growler

$22.00

Vanilla Mocha Stout Growler

$22.00

Wildberry Seltzer Growler

$22.00

Crowler

AU Hazy IPA Crowler

$16.00

Classic West Coast IPA Crowler

$16.00

Cream Ale Crowler

$16.00

Czech Pilsner Crowler

$16.00

Double IPA Crowler

$16.00

Dunkle Crowler

$16.00

Frambois (Raspberry Sour) Crowler

$16.00

Golden Ale Crowler

$16.00

Golden Stout Crowler

$16.00

Hefeweisen Crowler

$16.00

Irish Stout on Nitro Crowler

$16.00

Kolsch Crowler

$16.00

Mexican American Lager Crowler

$16.00

Nutella Nut Brown Crowler

$16.00

Oktoberfest-Marzen Lager Crowler

$16.00

Orange Blossom Honey Golden Crowler

$16.00

Pale Ale Crowler

$16.00

Passionfruit Seltzer Crowler

$16.00

Seltzer Cocktail Crowler

$16.00

Tango Hazy IPA Crowler

$16.00

Tropical Golden Crowler

$16.00

Vanilla Mocha Stout Crowler

$16.00

Wildberry Seltzer Crowler

$16.00

Retail

Aprons

$20.00

Hats

$16.00

Sweaters

$25.00

T-Shirts

$25.00

Pint Glass

$15.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Soda 5

$3.00

Soda 6

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.50

Milk

$4.00